#Financials
November 21, 2012 / 3:17 AM / 5 years ago

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

--------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          12,788.51  -7.45   Nikkei         9,235.85  +93.21
NASDAQ         2,916.6   -9.85   FTSE           5,748.10  +10.44
S&P 500        1,387.81   +0.92  Hang Seng     21,367.93 +136.37
SPI 200 Fut    4,396.00   -2.00  CRB Index        296.50   -1.85

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.6642  -0.003 US 30 YR Bond     2.8190 -0.002

Currencies                                   
EUR US$          1.2800  1.2803  Yen US$           81.93   81.96

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1726.59          Silver (Lon)     33.08        
Gold (NY)       1727.0           Light Crude      87.10        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong 

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK -  Wall Street halted its two-day rally on Tuesday,
after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central
bank lacks tools to cushion the U.S. economy from the impact of
the "fiscal cliff." 
    The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 7.45 points,
or 0.06 percent, to 12,788.51 at the close. But the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index edged up 0.93 of a point, or 0.07
percent, to finish at 1,387.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 inched up 0.61 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to close at
2,916.68. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - UK shares reversed early losses on Tuesday, helped
by the completion of the long-awaited takeover of miner Xstrata
 by commodities trader Glencore which boosted
both stocks. 
    At the close, Britain's FTSE 100 was up 10.44, or
0.2 percent, at 5,748.10, despite hitting an intraday low of
5,706.70 in morning trading.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - The Nikkei average rose to a two-month high
on Wednesday, led by exporters after the yen hit a seven-month
low versus the dollar on expectations the Bank of Japan will be
pushed to take aggressive stimulus action under a likely new
government.
    The Nikkei climbed 1 percent to 9,235.85 by the midday break
after slipping 0.1 percent on Tuesday to snap a four-session
winning run. The broader Topix advanced 0.8 percent to
768.02 in active trade, with volume at 59 percent of its full
daily average for the past 90 trading days. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Shares were set to start higher on Wednesday,
with the benchmark Hang Seng Index buoyed by a 2.1 percent jump
for airliner Cathay Pacific Airways as oil prices fell
from a one-month high.
    The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at
21,367.6. The China Enterprises Index was indicated to
start up 0.9 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO - The yen slumped to 7-1/2-month lows against the
dollar on Wednesday and fell nearly as far against the euro on
views Japan's central bank will be pushed into implementing more
radical monetary expansion policies.
    The euro stood at $1.2810, near a two-week high of
$1.28295 set on Tuesday as the market looked to the ongoing
meeting of euro zone finance ministers with hope of progress on
a deal to support Greece. 
    Still, the common currency is expected to stay under
pressure from the.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Tuesday for
a second day as housing data pointed to an improving market and
as investors gained faith that lawmakers in Washington will
reach a deal to avert a budget crisis.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 10/32 
lower in price to yield 1.65 percent, up from 1.61 percent late 
Monday, while 30-year bonds traded 23/32 lower in 
price to yield 2.80 from 2.76 percent late Monday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold traded steady on Wednesday as investors
await progress in truce talks on the Gaza strip, after comments
from the U.S. central bank chief on the country's looming fiscal
woes dragged down bullion in the previous session. 
    Spot gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,725.89 an 
ounce by 0039 GMT. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper slipped for a second day on
Wednesday as comments by the Federal Reserve Chairman renewed
U.S. "fiscal cliff" worries, while traders edged to the
sidelines ahead of global manufacturing figures later this week.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
eased by 0.42 percent to $7,750 a tonne by 0140 GMT, extending
losses from the previous session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil fell from a one-month high on Tuesday amid
signs of a ceasefire that would end a week of rocket attacks and
air strikes between Palestinians and Israelis.
    Brent crude fell $1.87, or 1.7 percent, to close at
$109.83 a barrel, recoiling from the 200-day moving average at
around $111.80 a barrel. By 5:15 p.m. EST it had rebounded by 60
cents, trading at $110.46 a barrel
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
