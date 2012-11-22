FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2012 / 3:36 AM / in 5 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(08:30 / 0300 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
S&P/ASX 200    4,406.00  +25.00  NZSX 50        3,996.45  +25.22
DJIA          12,836.89  +48.38  Nikkei         9,319.36  +96.84
NASDAQ         2,926.55  +9.87   FTSE           5,752.03   +3.93
S&P 500        1,391.03  +3.22   Hang Seng     21,663.16 +138.80
SPI 200 Fut    4,404.00  +23.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.679  -0.006  US 30 YR Bond     2.819  -0.007

Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.2843  1.2845  Yen US$           82.45   82.50

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1730.29          Silver (Lon)      33.30        
Gold (NY)       1730.6           Light Crude       87.63      
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished modestly higher on
Wednesday, with the S&P 500 up for a fourth session, although
volume was one of the year's lowest on the day ahead of the
Thanksgiving holiday.
    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 48.38 points,
or 0.38 percent, to end at 12,836.89. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index added 3.22 points, or 0.23 percent, to finish at
1,391.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 9.87 points,
or 0.34 percent, to close at 2,926.55.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - UK shares rebounded from early falls for the second
session on Wednesday, with a rising oil price supporting energy
stocks to lead British blue chips higher.
    The FTSE 100 index gained 3.93 points, or 0.1
percent, to finish at 5,752.03 points in thin trade of only 85
percent of the average 90 day volume.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 6-month high
on Thursday led by gains in carmakers and electronics on
expectations that a sharply weaker yen will boost their
earnings. 
    Exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co
 and Canon Inc are among five most traded
stocks by turnover on the board, rising between 1.9 percent and
2.3 percent.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG - Shares were poised to start at a two-week high
on Thursday, led by a 1.7 percent rise in China Overseas Land &
Investment. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at
21,595.6, its highest intraday level since Nov. 8. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong was indicated to also start up 0.3 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY - The yen languished near eight-month lows versus the
dollar on Thursday as investors gave it a wide berth on
expectations of more policy action in Japan, while revived hopes
of a Greek loan deal saw the euro stage a dramatic turnaround. 
   The dollar hit 82.56 yen in early Asian trade,
reaching highs not seen since April. It has surged more than 4
percent in the past 1-1/2 weeks in a move that is expected to
continue into next month's election in Japan.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Wednesday in
light trading volumes as the Federal Reserve sold short-term
debt and the Treasury auctioned new Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities (TIPS).
    The 10-year notes were last down 7/32 in price
to yield 1.69 percent, up from 1.67 percent late on Tuesday. 
    Thirty-year bonds fell 8/32 in price to yield 
2.83 percent, up from  2.82 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    NEW YORK - Gold inched up on Wednesday in a narrow range,
caught between recession worries in Europe and the United States
and safe-haven bids over concerns about violence in the Middle
East.
    Spot gold inched up 56 cents to $1,728.60 an ounce by
11:26 a.m. EST (1626 GMT).
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    LONDON - Copper fell for a second day on Wednesday after
investors across financial markets worried about the failure of
policymakers in Europe to agree on a deal to release emergency
aid to Greece.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
closed at $7,692 a tonne, down from $7,783 at the close on
Tuesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil was little changed on Wednesday, erasing
early gains after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ended
eight days of fighting in the Gaza strip. 
    Brent crude futures were up 50 cents, or 0.5
percent, at $110.33 a barrel by 1:25 p.m. EST (1825 GMT), off an
earlier session high of $111.46. Futures trading volume of
around 350,000 lots was a third below the daily average. 
    U.S. crude rose dipped 39 cents to $86.14, with
activity about half the daily average. Benchmark gasoline 
and heating oil futures rose more than 0.6 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.