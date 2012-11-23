India morning call-Global markets

---------------(8:25 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,836.89 +48.38 Nikkei 9,366.80 +144.28 NASDAQ 2926.55 +9.87 FTSE 5,791.03 +39.00 S&P 500 1,391.03 3.22 Hang Seng 21,793.64 +50.44 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.6796 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.820 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.28882 1.2886 Yen US$ 82.30 82.33 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1729.50 Silver (Lon) 33.27 Gold (NY) 1729.8 Light Crude 87.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates to Hong Kong. Japanese markets are closed on Friday for the Labour Thanksgiving holiday. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Market was closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. On Friday, it will close early at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT). For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index reached a 3-week high on Thursday after gaining for a fourth straight session, driven by strength in commodity stocks after a return to growth in China's manufacturing sector. The FTSE 100 index closed up 39.00 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,791.03, extending its gains for the week so far to almost 3.3 percent, on track to at least match the year's best week so far, in May, when it also gained 3.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Financial markets are closed on Friday for Labour Thanksgiving Day. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set to start weaker on Friday, with China Mobile the top drag on the Hang Seng Index, as investors take profit on its outperformance this week. The Hang Seng Index was poised to open down 0.1 percent at 21,729.7, slipping off a two-week high set on Thursday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to also start down 0.1 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE- The yen inched higher against the dollar on Friday, getting some respite after having fallen sharply over the past two weeks on expectations of more forceful monetary easing in Japan. The dollar eased 0.1 percent versus the yen to 82.39 yen , pulling away from Thursday's 7-1/2-month high of 82.84 yen, the dollar's strongest level since early April For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Markets were closed on Thursday for The Thanksgiving holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold was little changed on Friday but was headed for the second weekly rise in three weeks, buoyed by a weaker dollar as investors shifted their focus to the fiscal problems in the United States. Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,729 an ounce by 0059 GMT, headed for a weekly gain of 1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper was steady on Friday and set to log a second week of gains after recent data fueled hopes that Chinese and U.S. economies have finally turned a corner, but Thanksgiving holiday in the United States kept turnover thin. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded little changed at $7,708 a tonne by 0122 GMT, after small gains the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK- Oil dipped in moribund trade on Thursday, as a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip eased supply concerns and gloomy manufacturing data for Europe tempered upbeat figures from China. London Brent crude oil futures for January delivery slipped 31 cents or 0.3 percent to settle at $110.55 a barrel, off an intra-day high of $111.17. Some 50,000 lots changed hands, less than one-fifth as much as usual as most U.S. financial markets were shut for the Thanksgiving holiday For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)