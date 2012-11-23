FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 23, 2012 / 3:21 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

---------------(8:25 a.m India Time)----------------------- 
  Stock Markets                                                   
 
  DJIA          12,836.89  +48.38  Nikkei   9,366.80   +144.28
  NASDAQ         2926.55   +9.87  FTSE      5,791.03   +39.00
  S&P 500        1,391.03   3.22  Hang Seng 21,793.64  +50.44
 
                                                                                                                         
  Bonds (Yield)                                                   
  US 10 YR Bond   1.6796  +0.000 US 30 YR Bond   2.820  +0.000
 
                                                                                                                         
  Currencies                                   
 
  EUR US$          1.28882  1.2886  Yen US$        82.30   82.33
                                                                                                                         
  Commodities                                                     
  Gold (Lon)      1729.50          Silver (Lon)   33.27        
  Gold (NY)       1729.8           Light Crude    87.04        
  ----------------------------------------------------------------
  Updates to Hong Kong. Japanese markets are closed on Friday
for the Labour Thanksgiving holiday.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - Market was closed on Thursday for the
Thanksgiving holiday. On Friday, it will close early at 1 p.m.
(1800 GMT). 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index reached a 3-week high on
Thursday after gaining for a fourth straight session, driven by
strength in commodity stocks after a return to growth in China's
manufacturing sector.
    The FTSE 100 index closed up 39.00 points, or 0.6
percent, at 5,791.03, extending its gains for the week so far to
almost 3.3 percent, on track to at least match the year's best
week so far, in May, when it also gained 3.3 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Financial markets are closed on Friday for Labour
Thanksgiving Day.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    Hong Kong- Shares were set to start weaker on Friday, with
China Mobile the top drag on the Hang Seng Index, as
investors take profit on its outperformance this week.  
    The Hang Seng Index was poised to open down 0.1 percent at
21,729.7, slipping off a two-week high set on Thursday. The
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was
indicated to also start down 0.1 percent. 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SINGAPORE- The yen inched higher against the dollar on
Friday, getting some respite after having fallen sharply over
the past two weeks on expectations of more forceful monetary
easing in Japan. 
    The dollar eased 0.1 percent versus the yen to 82.39 yen
, pulling away from Thursday's 7-1/2-month high of 82.84
yen, the dollar's strongest level since early April
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - Markets were closed on Thursday for The
Thanksgiving holiday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold was little changed on Friday but was headed
for the second weekly rise in three weeks, buoyed by a weaker
dollar as investors shifted their focus to the fiscal problems
in the United States. 
    Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,729 an ounce by
0059 GMT, headed for a weekly gain of 1 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE- London copper was steady on Friday and set to log
a second week of gains after recent data fueled hopes that
Chinese and U.S. economies have finally turned a corner, but
Thanksgiving holiday in the United States kept turnover thin.  
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
traded little changed at $7,708 a tonne by 0122 GMT, after small
gains the previous session. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK- Oil dipped in moribund trade on Thursday, as a
ceasefire in the Gaza Strip eased supply concerns and gloomy
manufacturing data for Europe tempered upbeat figures from
China.
    London Brent crude oil futures for January delivery
slipped 31 cents or 0.3 percent to settle at $110.55 a barrel,
off an intra-day high of $111.17. Some 50,000 lots changed
hands, less than one-fifth as much as usual as most U.S.
financial markets were shut for the Thanksgiving holiday
 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

