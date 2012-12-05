India morning call-Global markets

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2012 / 3:16 AM

-------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          12,951.78   -13.82 Nikkei         9,443.65  +11.19
NASDAQ         2,996.69   -5.51  FTSE           5,869.04   -2.20
S&P 500        1,407.05   -2.41  Hang Seng     22,074.21 +274.24
SPI 200 Fut    4,517.00  +12.00  CRB Index        297.22   -3.03

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.614  +0.01 US 30 YR Bond     2.789  +0.011

Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.3104  1.3106  Yen US$           82.17   82.21

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1701.06          Silver (Lon)     33.10        
Gold (NY)       1702.9           Light Crude      88.75        
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
-
  Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday as the
market awaited developments in negotiations in Washington to
avert a "fiscal cliff" that could push the U.S. economy into
recession.  
    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 13.82 points,
or 0.11 percent, to 12,951.78 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index dipped 2.41 points, or 0.17 percent, to
1,407.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 5.51 points,
or 0.18 percent, to close at 2,996.69.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index closed flat on Tuesday,
underperforming most European bourses as a swathe of downbeat
domestic data outweighed optimism about crisis-hit Spain and
Greece. 
    The FTSE 100 index closed down 6.48 points, or 0.1
percent at 5,877.72, underperforming gains of 0.4 percent on the
French CAC 40 and 1 percent for Italian blue-chips
. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
     TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average extended the previous
session's losses on Wednesday, retreating further from this
week's seven-month high as investors sold exporters on concerns
over the U.S. budget tangle, which lent strength to the yen.
    The Nikkei dropped 0.2 percent to 9,410.93.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    Hong Kong - Shares were set to creep higher at Wednesday's
open, helped by a 1.6 percent rise for Ping An Insurance
 after HSBC Holdings said it sold its $9.38
billion stake in the company to an affiliate of Thailand's
Charoen Pokphand Group. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.1 percent at
21,819 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.2
percent.
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
SYDNEY- The euro hovered at seven-week highs against the
greenback on Wednesday but struggled against the Australian
dollar, which gained broadly as investors brushed aside a cut in
interest rates to focus on its still relatively high yield. 
   The euro fetched $1.3094, having climbed as high as
$1.3109, a level not seen since mid-October. Against the Swiss
franc, the single currency rose more than 0.5 percent to an
11-week high around 1.2146 francs.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as some
traders scrambled to buy long-dated debt to resell to the
Federal Reserve after the central bank's latest purchase for a
bond program aimed at  lowering interest rates and helping the
economy. 
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 4/32
with their yields at 1.606 percent, down 1.6 basis points from
late on Monday. The 10-year yield has found chart support at its
100-day moving average at 1.65 percent, according to Reuters
data. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Wednesday, hovering
near its weakest in a month as talks between the White House and
Congress to avoid year-end tax hikes and spending cuts showed
little progress and kept investors at bay. 
    Gold was quoted at $1,696.15 an ounce by 0013 GMT, 
after falling to $1,690.64 on Tuesday, its weakest since Nov. 6,
on heavy fund liquidation and options-related selling.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper opened steady on Wednesday, easing
from a six-month high hit in the previous session as a deadlock
in U.S. budget talks pressured sentiment. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
was little changed at $8,027 a tonne by 0101 GMT, after rising 
to a six-week high of $8,068 in the previous session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Tuesday, dragged by concerns
about the U.S. budget crisis and global fuel demand that
outweighed ongoing worries about instability in the Middle East.
    Front-month Brent crude futures fell $1.23 to
$109.69 a barrel at 1:22 p.m. (1823 GMT). U.S. crude oil futures
CLc1 fell 67 cents to $88.42 per barrel.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

