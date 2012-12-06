FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
December 6, 2012 / 3:26 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

--------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,034.49  +82.71  Nikkei         9,541.21  +72.37
NASDAQ         2,973.70  -22.99  FTSE           5,892.08  +23.04
S&P 500        1,409.28  +2.23   Hang Seng     22,233.04  -37.87
SPI 200 Fut    4,531.00  +6.0    CRB Index        297.941 +0.714

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.594  +0.003 US 30 YR Bond     2.782  +0.002

Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.3053  1.3054  Yen US$           82.56   82.59

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1691.94          Silver (Lon)     33.77        
Gold (NY)       1693.9           Light Crude      87.80        
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
   Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - A volatile trading session ended with U.S. stocks
mostly higher on Wednesday, even as Apple, the most valuable
company in the United States, suffered its worst day of losses
in almost four years.
    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 82.71 points,
or 0.64 percent, to 13,034.49 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index gained 2.23 points, or 0.16 percent, to
1,409.28. But the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 22.99
points, or 0.77 percent, to end at 2,973.70. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Mining stocks helped Britain's main share index
rise on Wednesday on expectations of stronger demand from China,
offsetting lingering concerns about the U.S. and European
economies. 
    Britain's FTSE 100 closed up 23.04 points, or 0.4
percent at 5,892.08 points, with miners adding 11 points to the
index and contributing six of the seven top gainers in
percentage terms. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
     TOKYO - The Nikkei average climbed to a seven-month high
above the key-9,500 mark on Thursday, buoyed by a weaker yen on
persistent speculation the central bank would adopt bolder
action to pull Japan out of deflation under a likely new
government.
     The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 9,527.67 in
mid-morning trade on Thursday, taking the index to near
"overbought" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index
at 69.9. Seventy or above is deemed overbought.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    Hong Kong- Shares were set to start on Thursday at their
highest in more than a year, helped by a 3.4 percent jump for
local developer Hang Lung Properties.    
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.4 percent at
22,355.9, its highest level since early August 2011. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong was indicated to open up 0.6 percent.
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO - The euro held its ground in early Asian trade on
Thursday after slipping from a seven-week high against the
dollar in the previous session, as investors awaited a European
Central Bank policy meeting.
    The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.3083, retreating from
a session peak of $1.3126 on Reuters data, the highest since
Oct. 18. It was the first fall in the euro against the dollar in
six trading sessions.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries gained in price on Wednesday as
investors saw a diminishing likelihood that U.S. lawmakers will
stave off a fiscal crunch of spending cuts and tax hikes
scheduled for the new year, which are likely to hurt the
economy.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 8/32 in
price to yield 1.58 percent, down from 1.61 percent late on
Tuesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
     SINGAPORE- Gold edged up on Thursday, pulling away from a
one-month low hit in the previous session when a weaker price
forecast from Goldman Sachs triggered a sell-off, while
investors await a European Central Bank meeting for clues on
future policy path. 
    Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,695.36 an 
ounce by 0040 GMT, hovering above a one-month low of $1,684.40 
hit in the previous session. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE- London copper steadied on Thursday after five
days of gains fuelled by hopes that U.S. lawmakers would forge a
last minute plan to avert a looming "fiscal cliff", building on
optimism over accelerating growth in top consumer China. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged down 0.22 percent to $8,057 a tonne by 0153 GMT, reversing
gains from the previous session when it hit its highest since 
Oct. 19.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Weakness in U.S. gasoline futures weighed on oil
prices on Wednesday after data showed a sharp rise in U.S.
refined products inventories, while disappointing euro zone and
U.S. economic data hurt sentiment about energy demand.
    Brent January crude fell 53 cents to $109.31 a
barrel by 1:06 p.m. EST (1806 GMT), having fallen as low as
$108.65. The session peak of $110.57 was a penny below the
50-day moving average.
    U.S. January crude was down 30 cents at $88.20 a
barrel, having swung from $87.46 to $89.05. That price
trajectory took crude futures either side of the 50-day moving
average of $88.43.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.