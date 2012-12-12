FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
December 12, 2012 / 3:21 AM / in 5 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

------------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,248.44 +78.56   Nikkei         9,570.08  +44.76
NASDAQ         3,022.30  +35.04  FTSE           5,924.97   +3.34
S&P 500        1,427.84  +9.29   Hang Seng     22,451.54 +127.60
SPI 200 Fut    4,603.00  +23.00  CRB Index        293.50   +0.00

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.6507  -0.005 US 30 YR Bond     2.8340 -0.007

Currencies                                   
EUR US$          1.30011 1.3012 Yen US$           82.54   82.58

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1710.00          Silver (Lon)     33.06        
Gold (NY)       1712.5           Light Crude      85.96
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, led by gains in
technology companies, helping the S&P 500 end at its highest
level since Election Day. 
     The Dow Jones industrial average was up 78.56
points, or 0.60 percent, at 13,248.44. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 9.29 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,427.84.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 35.34 points, or 1.18
percent, at 3,022.30.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's blue-chip index posted its highest close
in nine months on Tuesday, supported by strong German economic
data but enduring a late sell-off as it balked at technical
resistance. 
    The FTSE 100 closed up 3.34 points, or 0.1 percent,
at 5,924.97, edging off an intraday high of 5,937.93 on a bout
of selling in the last 45 minutes of trading.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday,
hitting a 7-1/2 month high led by gains in tech shares which
lifted Wall Street, but gains may be trimmed in late trade as
investors are likely to lock in profits before Sunday's
election. 
     The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent at 9,583.60 after
opening at 9,606.25, the highest level since April 27.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
HONG KONG- Shares were set to open up 0.4 percent on Wednesday
following a strong showing on Wall Street, with increased merger
activity encouraging investors back into the market. 
   The Hang Seng index was set to open at 16-month high
at 22,412.9 while the China Enterprises index was
indicated to open up 0.6 percent. 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
     SYDNEY- The dollar wallowed at three-month lows against the
Australian currency and remained broadly under pressure on
Wednesday as markets geared up for more stimulus from the
Federal Reserve. 
   The dollar index fell 0.3 percent to 80.061 as the
euro popped back above $1.3000, pulling away from a
two-week low around $1.2876 plumbed Friday. 
   The single currency was last at $1.30030, having retraced 50
percent of its Dec. 5-7 fall from $1.3127 to $1.2876.

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday as investors
pushed for price concessions going into $66 billion of
government debt auctions this week and as strength on Wall
Street undermined the safe-haven allure of Treasuries.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 10/32 lower in
price to yield 1.65 percent, the highest in over a week and up
from 1.63 percent late Monday, while 30-year bonds 
were 25/32 lower in price to yield 2.84 percent from 2.80
percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
 SINGAPORE- Gold was little changed on Wednesday ahead of the
outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that investors
hope will unveil more bond buying measures, supporting bullion's
appeal as a hedge against inflation. 
     Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,708.91 an ounce
by 0034 GMT. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
     SINGAPORE- London copper was little changed on Wednesday as
signs of a revival in China's economic growth and hopes of
further easing by the United States underpinned prices, while
ongoing wrangling over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" weighed on
sentiment. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
traded at $8,090.50 a tonne by 0107 GMT, down 0.15 percent from
the previous session when it logged small losses.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil futures rose modestly on Tuesday after OPEC
said its members pumped less oil last month and as a weaker U.S.
currency helped to firm dollar-denominated commodity prices.  
    Brent January crude rose 68 cents to settle at
$108.01 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures rose 23 cents to
settle at $85.79, increasing Brent's premium to U.S. futures to
more than $22 a barrel. CL-LCO1=R 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
