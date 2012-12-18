FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
December 18, 2012 / 3:21 AM / 5 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

------------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA         13,235.39   +100.38 Nikkei        9,937.44  +108.56
NASDAQ        3,010.60   +39.27  FTSE           5,912.15   -9.61
S&P 500       1,430.36   +16.78  Hang Seng     22,499.93  -13.68
SPI 200 Fut   4,593.00   +20.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.7839  +0.011 US 30 YR Bond     2.9579 +0.013

Currencies 
EUR US$          1.3169  1.3171  Yen US$           83.96   83.98

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1699.41          Silver (Lon)     32.43        
Gold (NY)       1700.9           Light Crude      87.38        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The S&P 500 ended at its highest level in almost
two months on Monday on rising hopes that negotiations over the
"fiscal cliff" were making progress and that a deal could be
reached in days. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average was up 100.38
points, or 0.76 percent, at 13,235.39. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 16.78 points, or 1.19 percent, at 1,430.36,
its highest close since Oct. 22. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 was up 39.27 points, or 1.32 percent, at 3,010.60.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Big falls by temporary power firm Aggreko and
market heavyweight Vodafone weighed on Britain's top shares on
Monday as the final full trading week of 2012 got off to a
lacklustre start. 
    In London, the FTSE 100 closed down 9.61 points or
0.2 percent at 5,912.15, albeit bouncing off session lows below
the psychologically important 5,900 late in the afternoon as
Wall Street put in a firm early performance.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average advanced on Tuesday,
extending the previous session's gains after the conservative
Liberal Democratic Party won a landslide election, although
investors took profit on power companies. 
    The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 9,882.68 in
mid-morning after gaining 0.9 percent to its highest close in
8-1/2 months on Monday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    Hong Kong-Shares were set for a mildly higher open on
Tuesday following a strong close on Wall Street and on
expectations of a sustained rebound in China's domestic markets.
    The Hang Seng index was set to open up 0.1 percent at
22,525.5. The China Enterprises index was indicated to
open up 0.3 percent.
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO - The yen steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday
after skidding to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in
over a year and a half in the previous session, while the euro
held its ground on hope of progress in the U.S. "fiscal cliff"
impasse.
    The dollar was nearly unchanged from late North American
levels at 83.86 yen, after rising as high as 84.48 yen in
the previous session, its highest since April 2011.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices fell on Monday as U.S.
politicians negotiated ways to avert tax hikes and spending cuts
that investors fear would hurt economic growth next year. 
    Amid the hints of possible progress, U.S. 10-year Treasury
prices slipped 9/32, their yields rising 4 basis
points from late Friday to 1.74 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold struggled to break resistance at $1,700 an
ounce on Tuesday, with many investors stood on the sidelines in
the penultimate week of the year, watching U.S. lawmakers inch
towards a deal to avert fiscal calamity. 
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,699.14 an ounce by
0217 GMT. U.S. gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,700.70. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Monday, lifted by
progress in talks to avert the looming U.S. "fiscal cliff" and
as U.S. regulators rubber stamped a new investment product for
the metal that could eat into supply.  
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
inched up to $8,077.75 a tonne by 0123 GMT
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude prices dipped on Monday while U.S.
oil futures rose as news of a key U.S. pipeline expansion will
be completed next month and optimism about a deal to avoid the
"fiscal cliff" prompted spread trading between the two
contracts.
    Brent crude futures fell 32 cents to $107.86 a
barrel at 1:58 p.m. EST (1858 GMT), having swung from $107.72 to
$108.50.
    The front-month U.S. January crude rose 62 cents to
$87.35 a barrel, with prices finding some resistance after
briefly topping the 50-day moving average at $87.66 a barrel.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - 

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
