#Financials
December 19, 2012 / 3:18 AM / in 5 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

--------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,350.96 +115.57  Nikkei         1,0050.32+127.31
NASDAQ         3,054.53  +43.93  FTSE           5,935.90  +23.75
S&P 500        1,446.79  +16.43  Hang Seng     22,639.83 +147.32
SPI 200 Fut    4,631.00  +29.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Bonds (Yield)                                                  
US 10 YR Bond     1.8083  -0.012 US 30 YR Bond     2.992  -0.009

Currencies                                   
EUR US$          1.3250  1.3251  Yen US$           84.24   84.25

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1675.30          Silver (Lon)     31.75       
Gold (NY)       1676.7           Light Crude      87.89      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied on strong volume on Tuesday,
capping off the S&P 500's best two-day run in a month, on
confidence that a deal would be struck in Washington to avoid
painful spending cuts and tax hikes that could hurt the economy
     The Dow Jones industrial average rose 115.57 points,
or 0.87 percent, to 13,350.96 at the close. The S&P 500 
gained 16.43 points, or 1.15 percent, to 1,446.79. The Nasdaq
Composite added 43.93 points, or 1.46 percent, to
3,054.53.    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's leading share index rose on Tuesday, led
by gains in risk-sensitive commodity issues on signs of progress
towards a political compromise on the U.S. "fiscal cliff".     
    The FTSE 100 closed up 23.75 points, or 0.4 percent,
at 5,935.90 but failed to hold above last week's 9-month closing
peak of 5,945.85 which was within 20 points of its 2012 high.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose above the 10,000 mark
for the first time since early April on Wednesday, led by
exporters like Toyota Motor Corp, as signs of progress
in U.S. fiscal talks and expectations of aggressive monetary
policy under a new Japanese government boosted sentiment. 
    The Nikkei was up 1.1 percent at 10,035.69 by midmorning
after rising as high as 10,060.93 earlier, its highest level
since April 3.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    Hong Kong - Shares are set to open at their highest since
August 2011 on Wednesday, lifted by riskier plays on elevated
hopes of imminent progress on a deal to avoid the "fiscal cliff"
of  painful cuts and tax hikes that could hurt the U.S. economy.
    
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at
22,654.7, its highest level since Aug. 1, 2011. The China
Enterprises Index was indicated to start up 0.8 percent.
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY - The euro hovered at multi-month highs against the
dollar and yen on Wednesday, having extended recent gains as
tentative signs of progress in the U.S. fiscal talks bolstered
demand for riskier assets. 
    The Australian dollar, however, barely budged in part
because currency speculators were already holding record long
positions in the currency. 
    The euro was at $1.3224, not far off the overnight
high of $1.3238 -- a level not seen since May. Against the yen,
it fetched 111.35, having scaled a 14-month peak
around 111.48, near the Oct 2011 high of 111.57. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. 30-year Treasuries bond prices fell a full
point on Tuesday as increased optimism that lawmakers would
reach a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff" reduced demand for safe
haven bonds. 
    The bonds were last down 27/32 in price to yield
2.99 percent, after rising as high as 3.001 percent. The debt
closed on Monday at yields of 2.95 percent.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold regained strength on Wednesday as the U.S.
dollar weakened against the euro, but the metal was still within
sight of its weakest in nearly four months after signs of
progress in the U.S. fiscal talks dented its safe haven appeal. 
    Gold added $5.85 an ounce to $1,675.39 by 0032 GMT
after falling to $1,661.01 on Tuesday, its lowest since August
on technical selling and growing hopes U.S. legislators are
closer to reaching a deal that would avert a fiscal crisis next
month.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed on Wednesday as
lawmakers in the United States closed in on a deal to avert
expiring tax cuts and spending increases that could tip the
world's top economy back into recession. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
traded at $8,035.50 a tonne by 0124 GMT, up 0.14 percent and
reversing small losses from the previous session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Tuesday as signs of progress
on talks to resolve the U.S. budget crisis eased concerns the
world's top economy could slip into recession.
    Front-month Brent crude oil prices rose $1.12 to
$108.76 a barrel by 2:06 p.m. (1906 GMT), briefly topping the
14-day moving average of $108.87 a barrel.  
    January U.S. crude oil futures gained 57 cents to
trade at $87.77 a barrel, breaking above the 50-day moving
average of $87.64 a barrel after testing that level during
Monday's trade. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
