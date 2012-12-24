India Morning Call-Global markets

(Updates with Sydney shares) --------------(8:25 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,190.84 -120.88 Nikkei 9,940.06 -99.27 NASDAQ 3,021.01 -29.38 FTSE 5,939.99 -18.35 S&P 500 1,430.15 -13.54 Hang Seng 22,553.73 +45.76 SPI 200 Fut 4,617.00 +25.00 CRB Index 294.13 -0.36 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.7702 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.935 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3180 1.3182 Yen US$ 84.38 84.42 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1655.96 Silver (Lon) 30.06 Gold (NY) 1656.8 Light Crude 88.51 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Updates with Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished lower on Friday after a Republican plan to avoid the "fiscal cliff" failed to gain sufficient support on Thursday night, draining hopes that a deal would be reached before 2013. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 120.88 points, or 0.91 percent, to 13,190.84 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 13.54 points, or 0.94 percent, to 1,430.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 29.38 points, or 0.96 percent, to 3,021.01. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Friday after a choppy session as anxiety over U.S. budget negotiations took its toll on investor sentiment. The FTSE 100 shed 18.35 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,939.99, having lost as much as 1.1 percent after U.S. Republicans rejected party leader John Boehner's proposal aimed at winning concessions from President Barack Obama in the talks. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese markets will be closed on Monday for a holiday. Trading resumes Tuesday, Dec 25. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Shares were set to start Monday weaker in thin pre-holiday trade, dragged down by a 1.6 percent decline for Li & Fung. The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.1 percent at 22,494.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start flat. The Hong Kong market will shut at noon (0400 GMT) and reopen on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The yen dipped and neared a 20-month low versus the dollar on Monday after incoming premier Shinzo Abe renewed pressure on the Bank of Japan to adopt a 2 percent inflation target. The yen, which rose on Friday on position-squaring, came back under pressure after Abe said on Japanese television on Sunday that he will try to revise a law guaranteeing the BOJ's independence if his demand for a binding inflation target is not met. The dollar rose 0.2 percent against the yen to 84.44 yen . That was close to a high of 84.62 yen that had been set last Wednesday, the greenback's strongest level against the Japanese currency since April 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries gained a safety bid on Friday after House of Representatives Speak John Boehner failed to gain support for a tax plan, hurting stocks on concerns that lawmakers will be unable to reach a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff." Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 13/32 in price to yield 1.76 percent, down from 1.80 percent late on Thursday. The yields have fallen from as high as 1.85 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold gave up early gains and slipped in thin pre-holiday trade on Monday after a setback in U.S. talks to avoid a fiscal crisis prompted investors to stay Gold fell $1.90 an ounce to $1,654.19 -- within sight of a four-month low of $1,635.09 struck last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Monday, after posting its biggest weekly drop in more than six months, while uncertainty about the U.S. fiscal talks kept prices trapped in a tight range. Negotiations to avert $600 billion worth of tax hikes and spending cuts due to take effect in the new year dragged on with some U.S. lawmakers voicing concerns on Sunday that the country would go over "the fiscal cliff" in nine days and some. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Friday, eroding this week's earlier gains after Republican lawmakers in the United States withheld support for a proposal to avert the so-called fiscal cliff. Brent February crude fell $1.23 or 1.1 percent to settle at $108.97 a barrel. The most-active contract has failed for the past three days to stay above the 200-day moving average at $110.24 a barrel. U.S. February crude fell $1.47 or 1.6 percent, as the fading fiscal cliff hopes hit it harder than Brent. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)