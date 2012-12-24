FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
December 24, 2012 / 3:06 AM / in 5 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Updates with Sydney shares)
--------------(8:25 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,190.84 -120.88  Nikkei         9,940.06  -99.27
NASDAQ         3,021.01  -29.38  FTSE           5,939.99  -18.35
S&P 500        1,430.15  -13.54  Hang Seng     22,553.73  +45.76
SPI 200 Fut    4,617.00  +25.00  CRB Index        294.13   -0.36

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.7702  +0.000 US 30 YR Bond     2.935  +0.000

Currencies                               
EUR US$          1.3180  1.3182  Yen US$           84.38   84.42

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1655.96          Silver (Lon)     30.06        
Gold (NY)       1656.8           Light Crude      88.51        
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
-
Updates with Hong Kong numbers

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished lower on Friday after a
Republican plan to avoid the "fiscal cliff" failed to gain
sufficient support on Thursday night, draining hopes that a deal
would be reached before 2013. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 120.88
points, or 0.91 percent, to 13,190.84 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 index fell 13.54 points, or 0.94 percent, to
1,430.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 29.38 points,
or 0.96 percent, to 3,021.01.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Friday after a choppy
session as anxiety over U.S. budget negotiations took its toll
on investor sentiment. 
    The FTSE 100 shed 18.35 points, or 0.3 percent, to
5,939.99, having lost as much as 1.1 percent after U.S.
Republicans rejected party leader John Boehner's proposal aimed
at winning concessions from President Barack Obama in the talks.
 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japanese markets will be closed on Monday for a
holiday. Trading resumes Tuesday, Dec 25.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    Hong Kong - Shares were set to start Monday weaker in thin
pre-holiday trade, dragged down by a 1.6 percent decline for Li
& Fung.
    The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.1 percent
at 22,494.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start flat. 
    The Hong Kong market will shut at noon (0400 GMT) and reopen
on Thursday.
    For a full report, double click on 
   - - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SINGAPORE - The yen dipped and neared a 20-month low versus
the dollar on Monday after incoming premier Shinzo Abe renewed
pressure on the Bank of Japan to adopt a 2 percent inflation
target.
    The yen, which rose on Friday on position-squaring, came
back under pressure after Abe said on Japanese television on
Sunday that he will try to revise a law guaranteeing the BOJ's
independence if his demand for a binding inflation target is not
met. 
    The dollar rose 0.2 percent against the yen to 84.44 yen
. That was close to a high of 84.62 yen that had been set
last Wednesday, the greenback's strongest level against the
Japanese currency since April 2011.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries gained a safety bid on Friday
after House of Representatives Speak John Boehner failed to gain
support for a tax plan, hurting stocks on concerns that
lawmakers will be unable to reach a deal to avert the "fiscal
cliff."
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 13/32 in
price to yield 1.76 percent, down from 1.80 percent late on
Thursday. The yields have fallen from as high as 1.85 percent on
Tuesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold gave up early gains and slipped in thin
pre-holiday trade on Monday after a setback in U.S. talks to
avoid a fiscal crisis prompted investors to stay 
    Gold fell $1.90 an ounce to $1,654.19 -- within 
sight of a four-month low of $1,635.09 struck last week.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Monday, after posting
its biggest weekly drop in more than six months, while
uncertainty about the U.S. fiscal talks kept prices trapped in a
tight range. 
    Negotiations to avert $600 billion worth of tax hikes and
spending cuts due to take effect in the new year dragged on with
some U.S. lawmakers voicing concerns on Sunday that the country
would go over "the fiscal cliff" in nine days and some.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Friday,
eroding this week's earlier gains after Republican lawmakers in
the United States withheld support for a proposal to avert the
so-called fiscal cliff.
    Brent February crude fell $1.23 or 1.1 percent to
settle at $108.97 a barrel. The most-active contract has failed
for the past three days to stay above the 200-day moving average
at $110.24 a barrel.
    U.S. February crude fell $1.47 or 1.6 percent, as the
fading fiscal cliff hopes hit it harder than Brent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

