India Morning-Call-Global markets

---------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,412.55 +308.41 Nikkei 10,395.18 +72.20 NASDAQ 3,112.26 +92.75 FTSE 6,027.37 +129.56 S&P 500 1,462.42 +36.45 Hang Seng 23,315.19 +3.21 SPI 200 Fut 4,697.00 +13.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.835 0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.040 0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3130 1.3133 Yen US$ 87.27 87.30 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1686.19 Silver (Lon) 31.03 Gold (NY) 1687.0 Light Crude 92.64 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks kicked off the new year with their best day in over a year on Wednesday, sparked by relief over a last-minute deal in Washington to avert the "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts that threatened to derail the economy's growth. The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 308.41 points, or 2.35 percent, to 13,412.55 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 36.23 points, or 2.54 percent, to finish at 1,462.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 92.75 points, or 3.07 percent, to end at 3,112.26. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index raced through the 6,000 level for the first time in 17 months on Wednesday boosted by a last-minute budget deal in the United States and solid global PMI data. London's blue chip index closed up 129.56 points, or 2.2 percent at 6,027.37, bettering the average return on the first day of trading after the new year over the last 12 years of about 1.2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Markets were closed. The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 10,395.18 on the last trading day of the year on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set to start at a second successive 19-month high on Thursday, with China Overseas Land & Investment topping percentage gains among Hang Seng Index components after rising 2.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at 23,390.5, its highest intra-day level since June 1, 2011. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.7 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE- The yen bounced after hitting a 29-month low versus the dollar on Thursday, having come under pressure earlier after U.S. lawmakers forged a deal to avoid huge tax increases and spending cuts, fuelling demand for riskier investments. The dollar fell 0.2 percent to 87.11 yen. The dollar rose to as high as 87.36 yen earlier on Thursday on trading platform EBS, the greenback's highest level against the Japanese currency since late July 2010. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest in over three months on Wednesday after lawmakers approved a deal that prevented a round of automatic budget cuts and tax hikes that could have tipped the world's largest economy into recession. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were trading 23/32 down in price to yield 1.837 percent, up from 1.76 percent late Monday. Yields touched 1.86 percent on Wednesday, the highest since mid-September. Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 1-25/32 lower in price to yield 3.045 percent, up from 2.95 percent late Monday. Bond yields traded at 3.06 percent early in the session, at the highest also since mid-September. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold firmed on Thursday after global stocks rallied on a last-minute deal in Washington to prevent the U.S. economy from plunging into recession, but investors remained cautious as they turned their attention to tough negotiations ahead. Gold added $1.65 an ounce to $1,688 by 0022 GMT. The precious metal ended up around 7 percent in 2012 - the 12th straight year of gains, making it one of the longest bull runs ever for a commodity. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- Copper edged down on Thursday, taking a pause from the rally in the previous session when U.S. lawmakers reached a last-minute deal to prevent the world's top economy from slipping into another recession. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.2 percent to $8,193 a tonne by 0108 GMT, after jumping 3.5 percent in the previous session, its biggest daily gain in more than three months. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE- Brent crude slipped below $112 a barrel on Thursday as investors' focus shifted from a deal to avert the U.S. "fiscal cliff" to rising oil supply and more budget battles ahead in Washington. Brent crude fell 57 cents to $111.90 a barrel by 0219 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent on Wednesday to settle at the highest since October. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)