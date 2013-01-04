FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
January 4, 2013 / 3:16 AM / in 5 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,391.36  -21.19  Nikkei        10,666.10 +270.92
NASDAQ         3,100.57   -11.70 FTSE           6,047.34  +19.97
S&P 500        1,459.37   -3.05  Hang Seng     23,311.98  +86.62
SPI 200 Fut    4,714.00   -2.00  CRB Index        295.56   +0.00

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.9219  +0.011 US 30 YR Bond     3.1336 +0.009

Currencies                                   
EUR US$          1.3023  1.3126  Yen US$           87.73   87.74

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1649.06          Silver (Lon)      29.58        
Gold (NY)       1650.2           Light Crude       92.16        
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dipped on Thursday after signs the
Federal Reserve has growing concern about its highly stimulative
monetary policy, giving investors reason to pull back after a
two-day rally.
     The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 21.19
points, or 0.16 percent, to 13,391.36. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index shed 3.05 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,459.37. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 11.70 points, or 0.38
percent, to 3,100.57.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's FTSE rallied in the afternoon on
Thursday, as encouraging economic data out of the United States
provided the momentum to lift the index to fresh 17-month highs.
    London's blue-chip index closed up 19.97 points, or 0.3
percent, at 6,047.34, having hit its highest level since July
2011 on Wednesday after a deal in the United States to avoid a
series of tax hikes and spending cuts that threatened economic
recovery, known as the "fiscal cliff".
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 22-month high
on its first trading day of 2013 as a deal in Washington to
avert the "fiscal cliff" buoyed investors' risk appetites and a
weaker yen lifted exporters. 
    The Nikkei added 2.9 percent to 10,697.56, the
highest intraday level since March 2011. If the index touches
the 10,800-mark, it will be the first time since Feb. 21, 2011.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG - Shares were set to start lower on Friday, with
the Hang Seng Index dragged by a 2.4 percent decline for
China-focused footwear retailer Belle International. 
    The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.1 percent
at 23,370.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start flat. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO - The dollar rose to its highest level against the yen
in nearly 2 1/2 years on Friday, while the euro also firmed
against the yen on expectations that this year will bring more
monetary stimulus by the Bank of Japan. 
    The dollar added 0.4 percent to 87.63 yen after
earlier rising as high as 87.660 yen on trading platform EBS,
its highest level against the Japanese currency since July 2010.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices eased for a second
session on Thursday, pushing yields to three-month highs after
data showed the private sector added more jobs than expected in
December, which undermined the safe-haven appeal of U.S.
government debt.
    Good news for the economy is bad news for bonds, and 
benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 7/32 lower 
in price, their yield rising to 1.86 percent from 1.84 percent 
late on Wednesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold dropped more than 1 percent to its lowest
in two weeks on Friday on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve is
worried about its highly stimulative monetary policy,
threatening to dent bullion's appeal as a hedge against
inflation.  
    U.S. gold futures for February dropped more than 1
percent to a low at $1,645.60, its weakest in two weeks. Cash
gold also fell, to a two-week low of around $1,645,
heading for its sixth week of loss. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    BEIJING - Dalian soymeal futures dropped more than two
percent as the market started its first day trading this year on
Friday, hurt by worries of weakening domestic demand for the
ingredient for animal feed.
    The most-traded May 2013 contract had fallen 2.2 percent by
0153 GMT to trade at 3,237 yuan ($520) per tonne.
    Buyers in China, the world's top soy importer, have
cancelled 315,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery this
marketing year, which prompted Chicago prices <0#S:> to fall for
the third consecutive trading session on Thursday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil slipped on Thursday as traders booked profits
after prices hit 11-week highs as looming U.S. budget battles
tempered optimism about the deal to avert the automatic tax
hikes and spending cuts that threatened the economy.
    Brent crude fell 18 cents to $112.29 a barrel by
12:58 p.m. (1758 GMT) after rising more than 1 percent on
Wednesday to settle at their highest level since October. U.S.
crude rose 3 cents to $93.15 a barrel.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

