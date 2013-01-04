India Morning Call-Global markets

(Updates prices, table) --------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,391.36 -21.19 Nikkei 10,666.10 +270.92 NASDAQ 3,100.57 -11.70 FTSE 6,047.34 +19.97 S&P 500 1,459.37 -3.05 Hang Seng 23,311.98 +86.62 SPI 200 Fut 4,714.00 -2.00 CRB Index 295.56 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.9219 +0.011 US 30 YR Bond 3.1336 +0.009 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3023 1.3126 Yen US$ 87.73 87.74 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1649.06 Silver (Lon) 29.58 Gold (NY) 1650.2 Light Crude 92.16 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dipped on Thursday after signs the Federal Reserve has growing concern about its highly stimulative monetary policy, giving investors reason to pull back after a two-day rally. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 21.19 points, or 0.16 percent, to 13,391.36. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 3.05 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,459.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 11.70 points, or 0.38 percent, to 3,100.57. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE rallied in the afternoon on Thursday, as encouraging economic data out of the United States provided the momentum to lift the index to fresh 17-month highs. London's blue-chip index closed up 19.97 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,047.34, having hit its highest level since July 2011 on Wednesday after a deal in the United States to avoid a series of tax hikes and spending cuts that threatened economic recovery, known as the "fiscal cliff". For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 22-month high on its first trading day of 2013 as a deal in Washington to avert the "fiscal cliff" buoyed investors' risk appetites and a weaker yen lifted exporters. The Nikkei added 2.9 percent to 10,697.56, the highest intraday level since March 2011. If the index touches the 10,800-mark, it will be the first time since Feb. 21, 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Shares were set to start lower on Friday, with the Hang Seng Index dragged by a 2.4 percent decline for China-focused footwear retailer Belle International. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.1 percent at 23,370.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start flat. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar rose to its highest level against the yen in nearly 2 1/2 years on Friday, while the euro also firmed against the yen on expectations that this year will bring more monetary stimulus by the Bank of Japan. The dollar added 0.4 percent to 87.63 yen after earlier rising as high as 87.660 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest level against the Japanese currency since July 2010. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices eased for a second session on Thursday, pushing yields to three-month highs after data showed the private sector added more jobs than expected in December, which undermined the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt. Good news for the economy is bad news for bonds, and benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 7/32 lower in price, their yield rising to 1.86 percent from 1.84 percent late on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold dropped more than 1 percent to its lowest in two weeks on Friday on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve is worried about its highly stimulative monetary policy, threatening to dent bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation. U.S. gold futures for February dropped more than 1 percent to a low at $1,645.60, its weakest in two weeks. Cash gold also fell, to a two-week low of around $1,645, heading for its sixth week of loss. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS BEIJING - Dalian soymeal futures dropped more than two percent as the market started its first day trading this year on Friday, hurt by worries of weakening domestic demand for the ingredient for animal feed. The most-traded May 2013 contract had fallen 2.2 percent by 0153 GMT to trade at 3,237 yuan ($520) per tonne. Buyers in China, the world's top soy importer, have cancelled 315,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery this marketing year, which prompted Chicago prices <0#S:> to fall for the third consecutive trading session on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil slipped on Thursday as traders booked profits after prices hit 11-week highs as looming U.S. budget battles tempered optimism about the deal to avert the automatic tax hikes and spending cuts that threatened the economy. Brent crude fell 18 cents to $112.29 a barrel by 12:58 p.m. (1758 GMT) after rising more than 1 percent on Wednesday to settle at their highest level since October. U.S. crude rose 3 cents to $93.15 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)