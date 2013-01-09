India Morning Call-Global markets

----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,328.85 -55.44 Nikkei 10,559.24 +51.18 NASDAQ 3,091.81 -7.01 FTSE 6,053.63 -10.95 S&P 500 1,457.15 -4.74 Hang Seng 23,195.83 +84.64 SPI 200 Fut 4,668.00 +3.00 CRB Index 294.63 -0.60 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.8780 -0.023 US 30 YR Bond 3.077 -0.023 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3073 1.3076 Yen US$ 87.44 87.49 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1658.19 Silver (Lon) 30.37 Gold (NY) 1658.3 Light Crude 93.18 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks declined on Tuesday as the market continued its retreat from last week's rally on the "fiscal cliff" deal in Congress as investors awaited the start of the earnings season with muted expectations. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 55.44 points, or 0.41 percent, to 13,328.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 4.74 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,457.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 7.01 points, or 0.23 percent, to 3,091.81. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue chip shares slipped on Tuesday, hampered by profit taking on mining stocks ahead of economic data from China, and as the U.S. corporate earnings season came into focus. The FTSE 100 closed down 10.95 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,053.63, extending declines from Monday when it fell for the first time this year. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average reversed earlier losses to trade higher on Wednesday, as a halt in the yen rebound prompted investors to buy shares of currency-sensitive exporters. The Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 10,559.24 by the midday break on Wednesday, breaching above its five-day moving average at 10,549.92, after trading as low as 10,398.61 earlier in the session. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares are set to start higher on Wednesday, helped by a nearly 2 percent rise for Chinese oil giant China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec). The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at 23,154.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start up 0.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The yen continued to rise against the dollar and the euro in early Asian trading on Wednesday despite expectations of further easing steps from the Bank of Japan, as investors locked in gains. The euro dropped to 113.80 yen after falling as far as 113.55 yen, its lowest level since late December. It broke below its 14-day moving average for the first time since Dec. 11 and is moving further away from its 18-month high of 115.995 yen set on the EBS trading platform last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Tuesday as higher yields proved attractive and investors prepared for the first sale of coupon-bearing Treasury debt for the year. Benchmark 10-year Treasures were last up 6/32 in price to yield 1.88 percent, down from 1.90 percent late on Monday, but up from around 1.70 percent at year-end. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold traded little changed on Wednesday, as investors awaited policy decisions by central banks in Japan and the euro zone, while physical buying interest from Asia helped support sentiment. Spot gold was little changed at $1,658.24 an ounce by 0042 GMT, after rising 0.7 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS MELBOURNE - London copper was steady on Wednesday as investors trimmed risk on the unfolding corporate earnings season, but prices were supported by hopes that Chinese trade data this week will show the world's top metals consumer extending its recovery. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,085 a tonne by 0105 GMT, almost unchanged from the previous session when it logged small gains of less than 0.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude edged higher and U.S. heating oil futures received support from winter temperatures, while U.S. crude slipped as Wall Street equities dipped and the dollar strengthened. Brent February crude rose 58 cents to $111.98 a barrel by 1651 GMT, having reached a session peak of $112.47. U.S. February crude was down 12 cents at $93.07 a barrel, having swung from $92.67 to $93.80. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)