#Financials
January 11, 2013 / 3:21 AM / 5 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Updates numbers throughout, adds Sydney shares outlook)
-----------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,471.22  +80.71  Nikkei        10,780.45 +127.81
NASDAQ         3,121.76   +15.65 FTSE           6,101.51   +2.86
S&P 500        1,472.12   +11.10 Hang Seng     23,350.54   -3.77
SPI 200 Fut    4,693.00   +1.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.9100  +0.011 US 30 YR Bond     3.0914 +0.01

Currencies 
EUR US$          1.325  1.3260  Yen US$           88.92   88.96

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1672.64          Silver (Lon)     30.78        
Gold (NY)       1672.9           Light Crude       94.05   
----------------------------------------------------------------
    Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK  U.S. stocks rose on Thursday and the S&P 500 ended
at a fresh five-year high as stronger-than-expected exports from
China spurred optimism about global growth prospects. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 80.71 points,
or 0.60 percent, to 13,471.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
 rose 11.10 points, or 0.76 percent, to 1,472.12. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 15.95 points, or 0.51
percent, to 3,121.76.

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index closed above the 6,100
resistance level for the first time since May 22 2008,
recovering from a late wobble after a choppy trading session. 
   The FTSE 100 index was up 2.86 points, or 0.1 percent, at
6,101,51, having seen some late profit-taking erased in the
closing auction, but the gains seemed fragile to traders.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose as much as 1.7
percent to a 23-month high on Friday, with exporters extending
gains on a weaker yen after a newspaper reported Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe as saying the central bank should consider making the
pursuit of maximum employment a part of its mandate.      
   The Nikkei added 1.2 percent to 10,781.97 after 
rising as high as 1.7 percent to 10,830.43, the highest level 
since February 2011.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    Hong Kong- Shares were set to start higher on Friday, with
property developer Sino Land climbing 2.5 percent,
continuing a strong run for real estate stocks this week.  
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at
23,478.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.6
percent.
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO- The yen slid to 2 1/2-year lows on Friday after
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the Bank of Japan should
consider maximising employment as a policy goal on top of its
current price stability mandate. 
   The dollar rose to as high as 89.35 yen, its strongest
since June 2010, before giving up some of its gains to trade at
88.90 yen, still up 0.2 percent from late U.S. levels. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries pared losses after
30-year government bonds fetched a lower yield than the market
expected in a debt sale on Thursday. 
   On the open market, prices for 30-year U.S. Treasuries
 gave up losses to trade slightly higher, rising 1/32
to yield 3.061 percent, after dropping earlier in the day. 
   Prices for 10-year notes traded down 6/32 to
yield 1.88 percent after the auction. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
     SINGAPORE- Gold traded nearly flat on Friday, taking a
breather after a 1-percent climb in the precious session when it
tracked the rally in the euro after the European Central Bank
kept rates unchanged. 
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,673.54 an ounce 
by 0030 GMT, on course for a 1-percent weekly gain -- its 
biggest such rise since late November. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
     MELBOURNE- London copper rallied on Friday to near a
one-week high hit the session before after China's export demand
improved in December, while dollar weakness also helped after
the European Central Bank gave no indication of further rate
cuts.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had risen 0.55 percent to $8,155 a tonne by 0109 GMT, extending 
gains from the previous session when it hit a one-week peak at 
$8,165 a tonne. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices reached a 12-week high on
Thursday on supportive Chinese trade data, news of a sharp cut
in Saudi oil production and a pipeline explosion in Yemen that
halted most of the country's oil exports.
    Brent February crude futures rose 56 cents to
$112.32 by 1638 GMT, after reaching $113.29, the highest
front-month Brent price since Oct. 18. 
   U.S. February crude was up 92 cents at $94.02 a
barrel, after reaching $94.70, the highest price for front-month
crude since September. Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R
narrowed closer to $18 a barrel.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

