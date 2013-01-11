India Morning Call-Global markets

(Updates numbers throughout, adds Sydney shares outlook) -----------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,471.22 +80.71 Nikkei 10,780.45 +127.81 NASDAQ 3,121.76 +15.65 FTSE 6,101.51 +2.86 S&P 500 1,472.12 +11.10 Hang Seng 23,350.54 -3.77 SPI 200 Fut 4,693.00 +1.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.9100 +0.011 US 30 YR Bond 3.0914 +0.01 Currencies EUR US$ 1.325 1.3260 Yen US$ 88.92 88.96 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1672.64 Silver (Lon) 30.78 Gold (NY) 1672.9 Light Crude 94.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose on Thursday and the S&P 500 ended at a fresh five-year high as stronger-than-expected exports from China spurred optimism about global growth prospects. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 80.71 points, or 0.60 percent, to 13,471.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 11.10 points, or 0.76 percent, to 1,472.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 15.95 points, or 0.51 percent, to 3,121.76. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index closed above the 6,100 resistance level for the first time since May 22 2008, recovering from a late wobble after a choppy trading session. The FTSE 100 index was up 2.86 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,101,51, having seen some late profit-taking erased in the closing auction, but the gains seemed fragile to traders. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose as much as 1.7 percent to a 23-month high on Friday, with exporters extending gains on a weaker yen after a newspaper reported Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as saying the central bank should consider making the pursuit of maximum employment a part of its mandate. The Nikkei added 1.2 percent to 10,781.97 after rising as high as 1.7 percent to 10,830.43, the highest level since February 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set to start higher on Friday, with property developer Sino Land climbing 2.5 percent, continuing a strong run for real estate stocks this week. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at 23,478.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.6 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The yen slid to 2 1/2-year lows on Friday after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the Bank of Japan should consider maximising employment as a policy goal on top of its current price stability mandate. The dollar rose to as high as 89.35 yen, its strongest since June 2010, before giving up some of its gains to trade at 88.90 yen, still up 0.2 percent from late U.S. levels. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries pared losses after 30-year government bonds fetched a lower yield than the market expected in a debt sale on Thursday. On the open market, prices for 30-year U.S. Treasuries gave up losses to trade slightly higher, rising 1/32 to yield 3.061 percent, after dropping earlier in the day. Prices for 10-year notes traded down 6/32 to yield 1.88 percent after the auction. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold traded nearly flat on Friday, taking a breather after a 1-percent climb in the precious session when it tracked the rally in the euro after the European Central Bank kept rates unchanged. Spot gold was little changed at $1,673.54 an ounce by 0030 GMT, on course for a 1-percent weekly gain -- its biggest such rise since late November. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS MELBOURNE- London copper rallied on Friday to near a one-week high hit the session before after China's export demand improved in December, while dollar weakness also helped after the European Central Bank gave no indication of further rate cuts. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.55 percent to $8,155 a tonne by 0109 GMT, extending gains from the previous session when it hit a one-week peak at $8,165 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices reached a 12-week high on Thursday on supportive Chinese trade data, news of a sharp cut in Saudi oil production and a pipeline explosion in Yemen that halted most of the country's oil exports. Brent February crude futures rose 56 cents to $112.32 by 1638 GMT, after reaching $113.29, the highest front-month Brent price since Oct. 18. U.S. February crude was up 92 cents at $94.02 a barrel, after reaching $94.70, the highest price for front-month crude since September. Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed closer to $18 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)