India Morning Call-Global markets

Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks pared losses and pulled near the unchanged mark on Tuesday as tech heavyweight Apple came off earlier lows and economic data helped retailers advance. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 27.57 points, or 0.20 percent, at 13,534.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.66 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,472.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.72 points, or 0.22 percent, at 3,110.78. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - British blue-chip stocks edged up on Tuesday after a choppy day as the index managed to consolidate above 6,100 despite testing support with concerns weighing over the U.S. debt ceiling and growth in Europe. The index closed up 9.45 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,117.31, having been down as much as 0.4 percent, but was still 0.3 percent lower than the new 4-1/2 year high of 6,133.41 posted in Monday's trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, set to snap a four-day winning streak as investors took profits on exporters from a pause in the yen's weakness, while financial stocks also lost ground. Securities firms, which have been beneficiaries of the strong market, also weakened. Nomura Holdings skidded 1.2 percent and Daiwa Securities Group slipped 2.1 percent. The Nikkei dropped 1.5 percent to 10,720.1. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set to start flat on Wednesday, with strength in local property stocks ahead of an annual policy address by the territory's chief executive offsetting weakness in Chinese insurance and property sectors. The Hang Seng Index was set to open steady at 23,390.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start down 0.3 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The yen extended its gain for the second day on Wednesday after a warning about its excessive weakness by a Japanese cabinet minister while the euro also slipped after a top European official complained about its recent gains. The dollar fell to as low as 88.06 yen, breaking below a key support at 88.25, the 50 percent retracement of its Jan. 9-14 rally from 86.825 to a 2-1/2-year high of 89.67, as well as tenkan line on the Ichimoku charts. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday, drawing a safety bid from weaker stock prices and from a prospective battle in Washington over the government's borrowing limit, and support from large debt purchases by the Federal Reserve. Benchmark 10-year notes rose 11/32, their yields easing to 1.81 percent from 1.85 percent on Monday. Thirty-year bonds rose 24/32, their yields easing to 3 percent from 3.04 percent on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold inched up on Wednesday towards a near two-week high hit in the previous session, while platinum took a breather after rising for six straight sessions to a three-month peak. Spot gold had climbed 0.3 percent to $1,683.60 an ounce by 0025 GMT, just off Tuesday's high of $1,684.90. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper steadied on Wednesday from two-week lows hit the session before, after a pick-up in U.S. consumer spending bolstered risk appetite, although sluggish global growth prospects kept a lid on prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading at $8,000 a tonne by 0101 GMT, little changed from the previous day when it hit two-week lows for a second session running, at $7,940 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil steadied under $112 per barrel on Tuesday on optimism that the euro zone economy may finally be stabilising and that U.S. consumers are beginning to spend again after several years of belt tightening. Brent futures for February were down 50 cents at $111.38 per barrel by 1445 GMT. The contract, which expires on Wednesday, settled $1.24 higher in the previous session. U.S. oil was down 20 cents to $93.94. For a full report, double click on - - - -