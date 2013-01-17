FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
January 17, 2013 / 3:26 AM / 5 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

------------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,511.23  -23.66  Nikkei        10,619.74 +19.30
NASDAQ         3,117.54  +6.77   FTSE           6,103.98  -13.33
S&P 500        1,472.63   +0.29  Hang Seng     23,337.52  -24.52
SPI 200 Fut    4,719.00  +14.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.8202  +0.002 US 30 YR Bond     3.0107 0.000

Currencies                                   
EUR US$          1.3288  1.3289  Yen US$           88.37   88.41

 Commodities                                                    
 Gold (Lon)      1677.84          Silver (Lon)     31.34        
 Gold (NY)       1678.50          Light Crude      93.95      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK -The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Wednesday as
solid earnings from two major banks and a bounceback in Apple
shares offset concerns about a lower forecast for global growth
in 2013. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 23.66
points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,511.23. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 0.29 points, or 0.02 percent, at 1,472.63.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.77 points, or 0.22
percent, at 3,117.54.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Weak mining stocks tipped Britain's top shares into
negative territory on Wednesday, with Anglo American 
among the biggest losers after worker unrest at its platinum
mines.
    The FTSE 100 fell 13.33 points, or 0.2 percent, to
6,103.98, but was well off a session low of 6,076.12.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday
morning after suffering its biggest one-day drop in eight months
on Wednesday, but airlines and suppliers to Boeing dropped after
its Dreamliner passenger jet was grounded due to safety issues.
    The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 10,683.61, helped
by exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp clawing back a
little of the losses they saw on Wednesday, when the benchmark
tumbled 2.6 percent on a firmer yen.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG-Shares were set to start higher on Thursday,
helped by strength in the property sector with Cheung Kong
Holdings among the top boosts to the benchmark Hang
Seng Index with a 1.8 percent rise. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at
23,471.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6 percent. 

     - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
     SYDNEY- The euro struggled to regain its momentum on
Thursday even after a top European central banker sounded
relaxed about its recent run higher, while the yen hovered at
one-week highs, still underpinned by a wave of short-covering. 
    The euro blipped up from a low of $1.3257 following
Nowotny's comments, but remained some way off an 11-month high
of $1.3404 set on Monday. It last traded at $1.3286.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices clung to modest gains in
mid-afternoon trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's
latest report on economic conditions showed moderate business
growth across the United States in recent weeks. 
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
2/32 in price at 98-5/32, yielding 1.831 percent, down 0.5 basis
point late on Tuesday.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Platinum edged lower on Thursday, snapping a
seven-day rally after workers at the world's top producer, Anglo
American Platinum, looked set to end a walkout, but worries
about supply shortages are likely to limit the downside. 
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,679.95 an ounce 
by 0037 GMT, holding on to gains made in the past three 
sessions. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper inched up on Thursday following a
four-session losing streak, with robust U.S. factory data
bolstering the outlook for demand, but caution ahead of Chinese
growth figures this week tempered gains. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had risen 0.30 percent to $7,970 a tonne by 0105 GMT, reversing 
losses from the previous session when it fell to its lowest 
since Dec. 31 at $7,920 a tonne. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
     NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday
after an Algerian gas field came under attack from Islamist
militants and as data showed crude stocks fell in the United
States last week.
    The expiring Brent February crude contract rose 31
cents to settle at $110.61 a barrel, having traded from $110.24
to $110.84. March Brent finished 5 cents higher at
$109.68 a barrel, having swung from $109.34 to $110.35. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
