FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 24, 2013 / 3:21 AM / 5 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                 
DJIA          13,779.33  +67.12  Nikkei        10,524.74 +37.75 
NASDAQ         3,153.67  +10.49  FTSE           6,197.64  +18.47
S&P 500        1,494.81   +2.25  Hang Seng     23,647.65  +9.51
SPI 200 Fut    4,762.00   +9.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.8294  +0.002 US 30 YR Bond     3.020  -0.007

Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.3318  1.3320  Yen US$           88.90   88.93

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1683.51          Silver (Lon)     32.06        
Gold (NY)       1683.1           Light Crude      95.45      
----------------------------------------------------------------
  Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK -  The S&P 500 rose for a sixth day on Wednesday
after stronger-than-expected profits from IBM and Google but the
rally could be halted as Apple's after-hours miss sent its
shares lower.
    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.12 points or
0.49 percent, to 13,779.33, the S&P 500 gained 2.25
points or 0.15 percent, to 1,494.81, and the Nasdaq Composite
 added 10.49 points or 0.33 percent, to 3,153.67.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 share index hit the 6,200 level
for the first time since May 2008 on Wednesday after Unilever
got the UK earnings season off to an encouraging start, sending
its stock to a record high. 
    The FTSE 100 saw a late surge that briefly took it
above the psychologically significant 6,200 level. It closed up
18.47 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,197.64 with Unilever
accounting for 3.5 points of the index gain.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average seesawed in early trade
on Wednesday as investors sought bargains after three straight
days of declines, but disappointing sales figures for Apple
 put Japanese suppliers for the iPhone under pressure.
    The Nikkei nudged down 0.2 percent to 10,464.43
after shedding 2.1 percent on Wednesday to a three-week closing
low, as investors locked in profits after disappointment the
Bank of Japan did not announce more immediate action on Tuesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    Hong Kong - Shares are likely to open slightly lower on
Thursday ahead of a private preliminary survey of January
manufacturing activity in China expected shortly after the
market open.
    The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent
at 23,585.10 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down
0.7 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY - The yen's rebound came to an abrupt halt on
Thursday with investors wary about cutting bearish bets further
amid expectations the Bank of Japan will come under renewed
pressure to ease policy. 
    For its part, the U.S. dollar did climb back to 88.58 yen
 from a one-week trough of 88.06. On Monday, the greenback
rose to a 2-1/2 year high of 90.25. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose marginally on
Wednesday with support from safe-haven buying on worries over
the pace of global growth and uncertainty given the United
States is on track for divisive negotiations on spending cuts
and the budget deficit. 
    Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 7/32 higher
in price to yield 1.82 percent, down from 1.84 percent late
Tuesday. Yields have been relatively range-bound, holding
between 1.80 and 1.90 percent for over a week.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold inched down on Thursday, pulling further
away from a one-month high hit earlier in the week, as
increasing confidence in the global economic recovery 
dulled bullion's appeal as a safe haven investment.
    Spot gold had edged down 0.2 percent to $1,682.51 an
ounce by 0032 GMT, off a one-month peak of $1,695.76 hit on
Tuesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Thursday but down
from 11-day highs reached the session before, after mixed
signals on the U.S. economy and as traders eyed key Chinese data
for further signs of recovery in the world's top metals
consumer.  
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
steady at $8,100 a tonne by 0105 GMT, almost unchanged from the
previous session when it slipped by a third of a percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude futures edged up and U.S. crude
dipped on Wednesday in choppy trading as improving British
employment data lent support, while a lower economic growth
forecast from the IMF limited gains. 
    Brent March crude was up 27 cents at $112.69 a
barrel at 11:53 a.m. EST (1653 GMT). 
    U.S. March crude was down 25 cents at $96.43 a
barrel, having swung from $96.20 to $96.92.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.