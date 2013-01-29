India Morning Call-Global markets

------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,881.93 -14.05 Nikkei 10,892.94 +68.63 NASDAQ 3,154.30 +4.59 FTSE 6,294.41 +9.96 S&P 500 1,500.18 -2.78 Hang Seng 23,645.14 -26.52 SPI 200 Fut 4,834.00 +1.00 CRB Index 299.91 +0.60 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.9757 +0.011 US 30 YR Bond 3.1529 +0.009 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3454 1.3455 Yen US$ 90.75 90.78 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1658.9 Silver (Lon) 30.99 Gold (NY) 1658.49 Light Crude 96.65 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 eased slightly on Monday after an eight-day run of gains, while the Nasdaq edged higher as Apple shares rebounded. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 14.05 points, or 0.10 percent, at 13,881.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.78 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,500.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.59 points, or 0.15 percent, at 3,154.30. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index breached the 6,300 level for the first time since May 2008 on Monday, driven by strength in banking and energy stocks, although that heady height failed to hold for the close. The FTSE 100 index closed up 9.96 points, or 0.2 percent at 6,294.41, having reached a fresh 4-3/4 year peak of 6,311.26. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday morning, buoyed by optimism over earnings of major banks after initially opening lower on profit-taking. The index briefly pierced a 32-month high of 11,000 on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong-Shares are set to start lower on Tuesday, dragged by a 2 percent slide for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China after Goldman Sachs sold a $1 billion stake in the mainland's largest lender. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.1 percent at 23,659.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.2 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- Sterling took the spotlight on Tuesday, though for all the wrong reasons, as a dour economic background and persistent rumours of a possible credit downgrade dragged the British currency to a 13-month trough on the euro and a five-month low on the dollar. The euro extended its recent stellar run to hit 0.8575 sterling, its highest since late 2011. It has now climbed over 5 percent in just 14 sessions and is targeting former peaks at 0.8665, if not 0.8831. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices dropped on Monday after a gauge of planned U.S. business spending rose in December and investors pushed for price concessions going into debt auctions this week. The benchmark 10-year note was trading 8/32 lower in price to yield 1.98 percent, up from 1.95 percent late Friday. The yield pierced 2 percent early in the session for the first time since last April. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold edged up on Tuesday but did not drift too far from a 2-1/2-week low hit in the previous session as promising U.S. economic data fuelled optimism about an economic recovery, driving investors away from safe-haven assets such as bullion. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,656.91 an ounce by 0010 GMT, after four consecutive sessions of losses. It fell to $1,651.93 on Monday, its lowest since Jan. 9. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper rose on Tuesday after a business spending survey suggested a recovery in the United States was taking root, but traders were cautious ahead of a U.S. monetary policy meeting and a raft of U.S and China data this week. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 0.27 percent to $8,072 a tonne by 0103 GMT, adding to small gains seen the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL LONDON - Brent crude futures seesawed on Monday, while strong U.S. gasoline futures helped support U.S. crude after news that Hess Corp plans to close a New Jersey refinery. Brent March crude dipped 1 cent to $113.27 a barrel at 1:06 p.m. EST (1806 GMT), having traded swung from $112.60 to $113.80. The $113.80 session peak was 4 cents below Friday's session high. U.S. March crude was up 39 cents at $96.27 a barrel, also seeing choppy trading moving from $95.47 to $96.81. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)