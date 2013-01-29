FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 29, 2013 / 3:27 AM / in 5 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,881.93  -14.05  Nikkei        10,892.94  +68.63
NASDAQ         3,154.30  +4.59   FTSE           6,294.41   +9.96
S&P 500        1,500.18  -2.78   Hang Seng     23,645.14  -26.52
SPI 200 Fut    4,834.00  +1.00   CRB Index        299.91   +0.60

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.9757  +0.011 US 30 YR Bond     3.1529 +0.009

Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.3454  1.3455  Yen US$           90.75   90.78

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1658.9           Silver (Lon)     30.99        
Gold (NY)       1658.49          Light Crude      96.65       
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
-
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The S&P 500 eased slightly on Monday after an
eight-day run of gains, while the Nasdaq edged higher as Apple
shares rebounded.
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 14.05
points, or 0.10 percent, at 13,881.93. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 2.78 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,500.18.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.59 points, or 0.15
percent, at 3,154.30.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index breached the 6,300 level
for the first time since May 2008 on Monday, driven by strength
in banking and energy stocks, although that heady height failed
to hold for the close. 
    The FTSE 100 index closed up 9.96 points, or 0.2
percent at 6,294.41, having reached a fresh 4-3/4 year peak of
6,311.26. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday
morning, buoyed by optimism over earnings of major banks after
initially opening lower on profit-taking. 
    The index briefly pierced a 32-month high of 11,000 on
Monday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    Hong Kong-Shares are set to start lower on Tuesday, dragged
by a 2 percent slide for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
 after Goldman Sachs sold a $1 billion stake in the
mainland's largest lender. 
    The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.1 percent
at 23,659.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.2
percent. 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY- Sterling took the spotlight on Tuesday, though for
all the wrong reasons, as a dour economic background and
persistent rumours of a possible credit downgrade dragged the
British currency to a 13-month trough on the euro and a
five-month low on the dollar. 
    The euro extended its recent stellar run to hit 0.8575
sterling, its highest since late 2011. It has now
climbed over 5 percent in just 14 sessions and is targeting
former peaks at 0.8665, if not 0.8831.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices dropped on Monday after a
gauge of planned U.S. business spending rose in December and
investors pushed for price concessions going into debt auctions
this week.
    The benchmark 10-year note was trading 8/32
lower in price to yield 1.98 percent, up from 1.95 percent late
Friday. The yield pierced 2 percent early in the session for the
first time since last April.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold edged up on Tuesday but did not drift too
far from a 2-1/2-week low hit in the previous session as
promising U.S. economic data fuelled optimism about an economic
recovery, driving investors away from safe-haven assets such as
bullion. 
    Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,656.91 an ounce
by 0010 GMT, after four consecutive sessions of losses. It fell
to $1,651.93 on Monday, its lowest since Jan. 9.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE- London copper rose on Tuesday after a business
spending survey suggested a recovery in the United States was
taking root, but traders were cautious ahead of a U.S. monetary
policy meeting and a raft of U.S and China data this week.   
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
climbed by 0.27 percent to $8,072 a tonne by 0103 GMT, adding to
small gains seen the previous session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    LONDON - Brent crude futures seesawed on Monday, while
strong U.S. gasoline futures helped support U.S. crude after
news that Hess Corp plans to close a New Jersey
refinery.
    Brent March crude dipped 1 cent to $113.27 a barrel
at 1:06 p.m. EST (1806 GMT), having traded swung from $112.60 to
$113.80. The $113.80 session peak was 4 cents below Friday's
session high.
    U.S. March crude was up 39 cents at $96.27 a barrel,
also seeing choppy trading moving from $95.47 to $96.81.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.