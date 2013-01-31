India Morning Call-Global markets

---------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,910.42 -44.00 Nikkei 11,046.24 -67.71 NASDAQ 3,142.31 -11.35 FTSE 6,323.11 -16.08 S&P 500 1,501.96 -5.88 Hang Seng 23,679.17 -145.43 SPI 200 Fut 4,866.00 +6.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.983 -0.009 US 30 YR Bond 3.175 -0.005 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3567 1.3569 Yen US$ 90.83 90.85 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1678.96 Silver (Lon) 32.03 Gold (NY) 1678.5 Light Crude 97.90 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks remained little changed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left in place its stimulus policy of monthly purchases of $85 billion in bonds, saying economic growth had stalled but the pullback was likely temporary. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 44.00 points, or 0.32 percent, at 13,910.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.88 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,501.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.35 points, or 0.36 percent, at 3,142.31. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Wednesday, weighed down by miners after disappointing U.S. GDP data as investors considered whether the rally that has lifted the index to 4-1/2 year highs has further to run. The FTSE 100 closed down 16.08 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,323.11, having climbed some 20 percent from its June lows. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average dipped on Thursday, with investors booking profits after it had risen sharply in the previous session to end above 11,000 for the first time in 33 months. The Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 11,093.94, but is still up 6.7 percent so far this month, on track for its best January performance since 1998, after rallying 22.9 percent in 2012. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set to start lower on Thursday, dragged by a 2.8 percent slide for CNOOC Ltd. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.1 percent at 23,799.2, slipping from Wednesday's 21-month high. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.3 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro held near a 14-month peak against the dollar and a 2-1/2 year high versus the yen on Thursday, having risen solidly as investors expect central banks in both the United States and Japan to keep an aggressive easing stance. The U.S. Federal Reserve underscored that view by leaving in place its monthly $85 billion bond-buying stimulus plan on Wednesday, arguing the support was needed to lower unemployment. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK -- U.S. Treasury debt pared prices losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reiterated it will continue its current program of asset purchases until the labor market improves "substantially." Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 1/32 lower in price with the yield little changed from late Tuesday at 2.001 percent. Benchmark notes had been trading 8/32 lower in price just prior to the release of the Fed's latest policy statement. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Thursday, hovering below a one-week top hit in the previous session when data showing a surprise contraction in the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve's decision to continue its bond-buying plan supported bullion. Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,677.44 an ounce by 0032 GMT, off a near one-week high of $1,683.39 in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper held near its 2013 peak on Thursday as investors focused on a revival in U.S. consumer spending and a recovery in Europe's banks as evidence of a strengthening global economic recovery. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.08 percent to $8,219.50 a tonne by 0125 GMT, little changed from the previous session when it hit its highest in almost one month. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude touched a three-month high on Wednesday after better-than-expected European data spurred optimism over the global economy, but oil later pared gains on surprisingly weak U.S. growth figures. Brent crude futures were 24 cents higher at $114.60 a barrel by 1701 GMT after hitting $115.24, their highest since Oct. 16, 2012. U.S. crude oil was down 3 cents at $97.54 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)