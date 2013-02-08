India Morning Call-Global markets

---------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,944.05 -42.27 Nikkei 11,200.44-156.63 NASDAQ 3,165.13 -3.34 FTSE 6,228.42 -66.92 S&P 500 1,509.39 -2.73 Hang Seng 23,208.14 +31.14 SPI 200 Fut 4,883.00 -11.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.962 +0.004 US 30 YR Bond 3.1781 +0.004 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3409 1.3412 Yen US$ 93.49 93.54 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1671.36 Silver (Lon) 31.49 Gold (NY) 1672.5 Light Crude 96.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks declined on Thursday, taking a step back from their recent advance, prompted by comments by the ECB president on the euro and Europe's outlook. Materials shares were among the weakest performers on the S&P 500, with the S&P 500 materials index down 0.7 percent, while housing stocks also declined. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 42.47 points, or 0.30 percent, at 13,944.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.73 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,509.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.34 points, or 0.11 percent, at 3,165.13. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue chip shares fell sharply on Thursday as traders took profits on an index that has outperformed Europe this year, with banks leading losses after comments by key policymakers. The FTSE 100 closed down 66.92 points, or 1.1 percent, at 6,228.42, lagging major European peers. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average extended its losses to a second day on Friday as investor sentiment was dented by gloomy comments from the ECB president on Europe's outlook, while Sony Corp tumbled on worse-than-expected quarterly results. The Nikkei average fell 1.0 percent to 11,247.78 by mid-morning, retreating from a 33-month high of 11,498.42 struck on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong-Shares were set to start lower on Friday, dragged down by a 2.3 percent fall for Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) ahead of China's January inflation and trade data later in the day. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 23,101.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.5 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The euro hovered near two-week low on Friday after the European Central Bank chief spoke on Thursday, said he would monitor the impact of the currency's strength, making more straightforward remarks on the exchange rate than many had expected. ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that the exchange rate is important for growth and price stability and that he wants to see "whether the appreciation is sustained and will alter our risk assessment as far as price stability is concerned." The euro traded at $1.3392, close to its late U.S. levels after having fallen 0.9 percent on Thursday. At one point it fell as low as $1.33705, the lowest since Jan. 25 For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Thursday as investors sold riskier assets, including stocks and the euro, following comments from the head of the European Central Bank that were less optimistic than expected. The 10-year Treasury note last traded up 5/32 in price to yield 1.945 percent. The 30-year bond last traded up 9/32 in price to yield 3.152 percent, from 3.1703 percent late on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold fell further on Friday as the euro weakened on renewed concerns over the health of the euro zone economy, while investors eyed China trade data for more trading cues. G Gold fell $2.25 an ounce to $1,668.44 by 0050 GMT, but prices were still headed a slight gain this week -- its second straight weekly rise. U.S. gold futures were at $1,669.50 an ounce, down $1.80. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper futures ticked up on Friday, bouncing back after three days of losses ahead of data likely to show that imports by top copper consumer China may have recovered in January. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3 percent to $8,224 a tonne by 0122 GMT. Copper hit a four-month high of $8,346 on Monday but has since traded below that. For the week, the contract is down nearly 1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures fell on Thursday on concerns about rising crude inventories, while Brent crude rose and pushed the premium to its U.S. counterpart to a 2013 peak above $21 a barrel. U.S. March crude fell 79 cents, or 0.82 percent, to settle at $95.83 a barrel, having traded from $95.54 to $97.21. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)