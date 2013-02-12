FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 12, 2013 / 3:11 AM / in 5 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

--------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,971.24  -21.73  Nikkei        11,422.77 +269.61
NASDAQ         3,192.00  -1.87   FTSE           6,277.06  +13.13
S&P 500        1,517.01   -0.92  Hang Seng     23,215.16  +38.16
SPI 200 Fut    4,932.00  +13.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.969  +0.005 US 30 YR Bond     3.1765  +0.003

Currencies                                   
EUR US$          1.3399  1.3400  Yen US$           94.26   94.29

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1643.46          Silver (Lon)     30.77        
Gold (NY)       1644.2           Light Crude      96.91        
----------------------------------------------------------------
    Updates with Tokyo numbers, Hong Kong stock market shut.  

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Monday on lack of
catalysts to move the market higher after a six-weeks-long
advance that has taken the S&P 500 index near record highs.
     The Dow Jones industrial average was down 21.81
points, or 0.16 percent, at 13,971.16. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 0.92 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,517.01.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.87 points, or 0.06
percent, at 3,192.00.
    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 was lifted on Monday by strength
in energy stocks and food retailers, but the index was still
struggling to break through the four-and-a-half year highs hit
at the start of February.  
    London's blue chip index gained 13.13 points, or 0.2 percent
at 6,277.06, holding within the 70-point range of the last five
days and below the psychologically important 6,300 level. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 2.6 percent on
Tuesday, boosted by exporters as the yen weakened after a U.S.
Treasury official voiced support for Japan's aggressive policies
to combat deflation and bolster growth. 
   The index rose to 11,445.77, within reach of a
33-month high of 11,498.42 struck last Wednesday. The benchmark
has risen nearly one-third since mid-November.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    Hong Kong- The stock market is shut for the Lunar New Year
holiday and will resume trading on Thursday.  
   For the latest Hong Kong stock market report, please type
 in a news page. 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    NEW YORK- The euro rallied from nearly three-week lows
against the dollar on Monday after a European Central Bank
policymaker said Europe's shared currency was not over-valued at
current levels.
    The dollar touched 94.42 yen, its highest level since May
2010. It was last at 94.35, up 1.8 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries held steady on Monday before new
Treasury supply this week, and as investors focused on President
Barack Obama's State of the Union address on Tuesday.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were steady in
price on Monday to yield 1.96 percent. The notes are seen
trading in a range from around 1.90 percent to 2.04 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
     SINGAPORE-Gold slipped on Tuesday, trading near its weakest
level in a month as the Lunar New Year break in Asia curbed
physical demand, while Tokyo bullion futures softened after
hitting a record high last week.  
    Gold fell $2.05 an ounce to $1,645.60 by 0030 GMT, 
not far from $1,643 marked on Monday, it weakest since Jan. 7. 
Gold ended up around 7 percent in 2012 - the 12th straight year 
of gains, making it one of the longest bull runs ever for a 
commodity.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE- London copper was stuck in a holding pattern on
Tuesday with traders reluctant to take big positions due to a
week-long holiday in top consumer China, while brightening
economic prospects there and in the United States underpinned
prices. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
was little changed at $8,196 a tonne by 0104 GMT, after falling 
more than 1 percent in the previous session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures fell on Monday, with
gasoline futures leading losses after last week's blizzard in
the U.S. Northeast, one of the world's biggest gasoline markets,
is expected to have had little impact on regional fuel supplies.
    Brent LCOc1 lost 77 cents to settle at $118.13 a barrel,
after slipping to $117.54 in early trade. U.S. crude CLc1 rose
$1.31 to $97.03 a barrel, and RBOB gasoline RBc1 lost more than
3 cents to $3.0212 a gallon.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.