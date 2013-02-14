FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
February 14, 2013 / 3:21 AM / 5 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

----------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
 Stock Markets                                                  
DJIA          13,982.91  -35.79  Nikkei        11,313.68 +62.27
NASDAQ         3,196.88   +10.38 FTSE           6,359.11  +20.73
S&P 500        1,520.33   +0.90  Hang Seng     23,421.30 +206.14
SPI 200 Fut    4,681.00  +16.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

 Bonds                                                          
US 10 YR Bond     2.050  +0.023 US 30 YR Bond     3.2295  -0.005

 Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.3449  1.3452  Yen US$           93.47   93.50

 Commodities                                                    
 Gold (Lon)      1644.16          Silver (Lon)     30.80        
 Gold (NY)       1644.4           Light Crude      97.20        
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
-
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks drifted in light volume on Wednesday,
ending little changed, as investors remained cautious after the
S&P 500 index briefly hit its highest intraday level since
November 2007. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 35.79 points or
0.26 percent, to 13,982.91, the S&P 500 gained 0.9 point
or 0.06 percent, to 1,520.33 and the Nasdaq Composite 
added 10.38 points or 0.33 percent, to 3,196.88.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index staged a late rally on
Wednesday when  shorts got squeezed by the continued resilience
of the market on the back of rising investor confidence.
    Britain's top share index closed up 20.73 points, or
0.3 percent, at 6,359.11, and touched an intraday high of
6,384.70 - its highest in five-years.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched up in early
trade on Thursday as robust earnings spurred on chipmakers and a
handful of other companies.
    By mid-morning, the Nikkei had moved up 0.3 percent
to 11,286.13, while the broader Topix lost 0.4 percent
to 953.28.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG- Shares were set to start higher on Thursday, with
local property developer Wharf Holdings rising 4.7
percent to be the top percentage gainer among Hang Seng Index
components. 
    The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.1 percent at
23,460.31. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 0.9 percent
higher. 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY- The yen held near multi-year lows against the dollar
and euro on Thursday, finding a bit of stability following a few
sessions of volatile trade as the outcome of a Bank of Japan
policy meeting loomed.
    The dollar bought 93.26 yen, not far off a 33-month
high around 94.47 set on Monday. The euro fetched 125.26
, near a 34-month peak of 127.71 scaled a week ago.   
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices added to losses on
Wednesday after the sale of $24 billion in 10-year notes. 
    Prices for benchmark 10-year notes on the open
market fell 12/32 to yield 2.021 percent shortly after the sale.
    The 30-year bond fell 24/32 in price to yield
3.231 percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold regained some strength on Thursday and
recent losses were expected to trigger buying interest from
jewellers in Asia after the Lunar New Year break, but firmer
equities could limit gains.  
    Gold added $1.25 an ounce to $1,643.61 by 0026 GMT,
having fallen below $1,650 on Wednesday after data showed
disappointingly small growth in U.S. retail sales in January and
the benchmark U.S. equities index S&P 500 rose to its highest
intraday level since Nov. 2007. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE- London copper traded in a narrow range on
Thursday, supported by signs of a revival in China's economic
growth, but a week-long holiday there kept turnover light, while
attention shifted to the G20 meeting at the weekend for cues on
direction. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
steady at $8,230.50 a tonne by 0101 GMT, little changed from the
previous session when it finished down 0.1 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices slipped on Wednesday after
the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude
inventories in the United States rose last week.
    U.S. crude futures were down 6 cents at $97.45.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

