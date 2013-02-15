FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
February 15, 2013 / 3:22 AM / 5 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- 
                                                                                             
  Stock Markets                                                   
 
  DJIA          13,973.39  -0.07   Nikkei      11,207.93  -99.35
  NASDAQ         3,198.66  +1.78   FTSE         6,327.36  -31.75
  S&P 500        1,521.38  +1.05  Hang Seng    23,392.25  -17.72
  SPI 200 Fut    4,984.00  -10.00  CRB Index        0.00   +0.00
                                                                                             
  Bonds (Yield)                                                   
  US 10 YR Bond   2.0035  +0.005 US 30 YR Bond   3.168   -0.008
 
                                                                                             
  Currencies                              
 
  EUR US$          1.3361  1.3363  Yen US$         92.77   92.80
                                                                                             
  Commodities                                                     
  Gold (Lon)      1633.76          Silver (Lon)      30.34        
  Gold (NY)       1634.0           Light Crude       97.46        
  ----------------------------------------------------------------
 Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK -  The S&P 500 eked out a small gain for a third
straight session on Thursday, helped by a flurry of merger
activity, though investors see no catalysts to lift the market
further with major averages near multi-year highs. 
     The Dow Jones industrial average was down 9.52
points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,973.39. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.05 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,521.38.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.78 points, or 0.06
percent, at 3,198.66.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index fell from five-year
highs, hit by weakness at telecoms group Vodafone and
engineer AMEC, although many traders stayed positive on
equities for the longer term. 
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which touched a
five-year intraday high on Wednesday, closed down 0.5 percent,
or 31.75 points lower, at 6,327.36 on Thursday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped in early trade
on Friday as investors pared their exposure to exporters and
banks as investors cautiously await the outcome of the weekend
G20 meeting.
    The Nikkei fell 1 percent to 11,198.11 in morning 
trade, but remained on track to eke out a weekly gain, after 
last week's loss snapped a run of 12 straight weekly gains - the
longest such winning streak since 1959.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on
Friday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index dragged by a 2
percent decline in  Aluminum Corporation of China.  
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.4 percent
at 23,315.41. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings was indicated to start down 0.7 percent. 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    NEW YORK - The euro plunged to a three-week low against the
dollar and sank against the yen on Thursday after data showed a
dour picture of the euro zone economy, raising speculation the
European Central Bank will cut interest rates. 
    The euro last traded at $1.3328, down 0.9 percent,
after earlier hitting a three-week low of $1.3313. The euro had
hit a one-week high of $1.3520 on Wednesday and a 15-month high
of $1.3711 on Feb. 1.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields edged down from 10-month
highs on Thursday after disappointing growth data from the euro
zone prompted investors to pour money into perceived safe
havens.
    Ten-year notes were last up 14/32 in price to 
yield 2.009 percent. 
    Thirty-year bonds rose more than a point before 
paring gains to trade up 28/32, yielding 3.187 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
     SINGAPORE- Gold steadied on Friday but stayed near its
lowest in six weeks and remained on track for its biggest weekly
drop since December, hurt as the euro weakened on disappointing
data from Europe. 
    Gold was little changed at $1,634.89 an ounce by 
0039 GMT, after falling to $1,632.34 on Thursday, its weakest 
since early January.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
     SINGAPORE- London copper was flat on Friday but set to log
its largest weekly loss this year after data showed the euro
zone recession deepened more than expected at the end of 2012,
eroding demand expectations, and with top consumer China still
on holiday.  
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
traded at $8,236 a tonne by 0106 GMT, little changed from the 
previous session when it logged a small 0.13 percent gain. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures rose on Thursday as gasoline
futures jumped more than 2 percent, pushing the oil futures
complex higher and offsetting any pressure from fresh concerns
about the euro zone economy. 
   U.S. March crude rose 30 cents, or 0.31 percent, to
settle at $97.31 a barrel, having traded from $96.77 to $97.71. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

