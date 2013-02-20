India Morning Call-Global markets

------------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,035.67 +53.91 Nikkei 11,451.33 +78.99 NASDAQ 3,213.59 +21.56 FTSE 6,379.07 +60.88 S&P 500 1,530.94 +11.15 Hang Seng 23,219.53 +75.62 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.0243 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 3.2073 -0.002 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3413 1.3416 Yen US$ 93.45 93.47 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1607.96 Silver (Lon) 29.58 Gold (NY) 1607.8 Light Crude 96.66 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as this year's ongoing surge in merger activity suggested investors were still finding value in the market even as indexes closed in on all-time highs. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 53.91 points, or 0.39 percent, to 14,035.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 11.15 points, or 0.73 percent, to 1,530.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 21.56 points, or 0.68 percent, to 3,213.59. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue chip index posted its highest close in five years on Tuesday in a broad-based surge across all major sectors, as a strong German business sentiment survey supported a favourable technical picture. The FTSE 100 closed up 60.88 points, or 1 percent, at 6,379.07, the index's highest close since January 2008. Nine tenths of the index finished in positive territory. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average climbed to a 52-month high on Wednesday, boosted by Wall Street shares edging up to near-record highs, although analysts said gains could be limited as investors focus on who will become the next Bank of Japan governor. The Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to 11,452.02 after trading as much as 11,510.52, its highest level since October 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, with footwear retailer Belle International rising 2.9 percent to be the top percentage riser among Hang Seng Index components. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at 23,310.93. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start up 0.5 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The yen held its ground against the dollar on Wednesday as doubts surfaced on whether the Bank of Japan will put into action bold plans to jumpstart the economy, while sterling languished at a seven-month low. The dollar, which has gained around 8 percent on the yen this year, stood at 93.55 having retreated from Monday's high of 94.22. But it still remained near a 33-month peak near 94.47 set on Feb. 11. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt traded little changed in price on Tuesday as worries over the impact of potential government spending cuts on the U.S. economy and political uncertainty in Italy underpinned U.S. government debt despite some strength in stocks. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were trading 1/32 higher in price, with the yield little changed from late Friday near 2.00 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold hovered just above $1,600 an ounce on Wednesday, unable to pull significantly higher from a six-month low hit last week as upbeat German data sapped interest in the safe-haven metal and the advance in equities drew investors. Spot gold was little changed at $1,605.60 an ounce by 0031 GMT. It dropped to $1,598.04 late last week, the lowest since August, 2012. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper climbed on Wednesday from three-week lows hit the session before as merger activity in the United States and strong German business morale boosted stock markets and stoked risk appetite. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.50 percent to $8,090 a tonne by 0131 GMT, reversing losses of nearly 1 percent in the previous session when it hit a three-week low of $8,038 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell on Tuesday and U.S. refined products futures pulled back, pressured by concerns about Europe's economic growth and expectations that rising prices will curb demand in the United States. Brent April crude fell 57 cents to $116.81 a barrel by 12:17 p.m. EST (1717 GMT), having slipped to $116.55 during the session. U.S. March crude was down only 19 cents at $95.67 a barrel, measured against Friday's close as there was no settlement for U.S. oil futures on Monday because of a holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)