India Morning Call-Global markets

---------------(8:15 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,000.57 +119.95 Nikkei 11,607.70 +221.76 NASDAQ 3,161.82 +30.33 FTSE 6,335.70 +44.16 S&P 500 1,515.60 +13.18 Hang Seng 22,906.67 -124.23 SPI 200 Fut 5,014.00 +21.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.9740 +0.012 US 30 YR Bond 3.165 +0.014 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3184 1.3186 Yen US$ 94.11 94.16 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1583.16 Silver (Lon) 28.78 Gold (NY) 1582.9 Light Crude 93.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Friday as Dow component Hewlett-Packard surged on strong results and comments from Fed officials allayed fears that the central bank would curtail its stimulus measures. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 119.95 points, or 0.86 percent, to 14,000.57 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 13.18 points, or 0.88 percent, to 1,515.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 30.33 points, or 0.97 percent, to end at 3,161.82. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue chip shares rebounded on Friday to post their seventh weekly gain of the year, with investors using the previous session's sharp sell-off to dip their toes back into the market at cheaper levels. The FTSE 100 closed up 44.16 points or 0.7 percent at 6,335.70 points, eking out a 0.1 percent gain for the week and moving back towards Wednesday's five-year high of 6,412.44. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei jumped 1.8 percent to a 53-month high on Monday as the yen slumped after sources said Japan is likely to nominate Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda, an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, as its next central bank chief. The Nikkei climbed 202.92 points to 11,588.86 after trading as much as 11,618.53 to its highest level since late September 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Shares were set to start the week stronger on Monday, as a 1.7 percent rise for insurer AIA Group helped lift the Hang Seng Index off a 2013 low. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at 22,852.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.4 percent. Hong Kong property agent Midland Holding was set to open down 6.6 percent after the city government imposed higher stamp duties and home loan curbs on property transactions late on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen skidded to a 33-month low on Monday on reports that an advocate of aggressive monetary easing could soon head the Bank of Japan, while sterling was broadly lower following Moody's downgrade of Britain's prized triple-A sovereign rating. The euro jumped to 125.36, from 123.12, but remained shy of its 34-month peak of 127.71 set early this month. Both the dollar and euro were last at 94.67 and 125.20 respectively. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices edged higher on Friday in the absence of key U.S. economic data, as investors prepared for testimony next week from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, which will be scoured for clues of when the central bank may slow or stop buying bonds. On Friday, the 10-year note was 2/32 higher in price at 100-10/32, yielding 1.964 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Thursday. The 10-year yield was on track to close 4 basis points lower in an abbreviated trading week. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold ticked lower on Monday, with investors cautious over the outcome of an unpredictable election in Italy and its impact on the euro, but bullion held above a 7-month low struck last week. Gold had dropped $4.10 an ounce to $1,576.20 by 00330 GMT, after posting modest gains on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Shanghai copper dropped to a two-month low on Monday, tracking weakness in the London market in the previous session on concerns over the pace of global economic recovery and the outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve's easy monetary policy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had inched up 0.3 percent to $7,825 a tonne by 0112 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Friday as German business sentiment improved, but crude futures still fell by the largest weekly margin of 2013 after a sell-off in commodities markets earlier this week. Brent crude rose 57 cents to settle at $114.10 a barrel, but was down 3 percent on the week. U.S. crude futures rose 29 cents to settle at $93.13 a barrel, but were down 2.8 percent this week. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)