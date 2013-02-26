FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
February 26, 2013 / 3:41 AM / 5 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------(9:00 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,784.17  -216.40 Nikkei        11,502.30 -160.22
NASDAQ         3,116.25  -45.57  FTSE           6,355.37  +19.67
S&P 500        1,487.85  -27.75  Hang Seng     22,782.44  +37.64
SPI 200 Fut    5,017.00  -25.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.8774  +0.012 US 30 YR Bond     3.0705 +0.01 

Currencies                                   
EUR US$          1.3083  1.3084  Yen US$           92.38   92.41

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1596.91          Silver (Lon)     29.05        
Gold (NY)       1596.6           Light Crude      92.59        
----------------------------------------------------------------
    Updates with Tokyo and Hong kong numbers
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK -  U.S. stocks on Monday suffered their biggest
drop since November after a strong showing in Italian elections
by groups opposed to the country's economic reforms triggered
worry that Europe's debt problems could once again destabilize
the global economy. 
     The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 216.40
points, or 1.55 percent, to 13,784.17 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index lost 27.75 points, or 1.83 percent, to
1,487.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 45.57 points,
or 1.44 percent, to 3,116.25.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - UK shares shed all of their early gains on Monday
as projected Italian election results suggested a clear-cut
winner was unlikely to emerge, diminishing the prospects for a
stable government. 
    Britain's top share index lost one percent in under
an hour in afternoon trade, turning a 0.9 percent gain at its
peak shortly after 1500 GMT to a 0.2 percent fall at its trough
around 1600 GMT after the first projections showed a
centre-right majority in the Senate.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Tuesday,
retreating from a 53-month high reached the previous day, as the
yen rose on uncertainty following the Italian elections, hurting
exporters with exposure to Europe such as Sony Corp and Nikon
Corp. 
    The Nikkei dropped 1.9 percent to 11,437.78 in
mid-morning trade. On Monday, the Nikkei had risen 2.4 percent
to 11,662.52, its highest level since late September 2008. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    Hong Kong- Shares were set to start Tuesday at their lowest
level so far in 2013, as weakness in the financial and property
sectors and gains in defensive counters pointed to risk aversion
among investors. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.8 percent
at 22,640 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1
percent. 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO- The euro crouched near a six-week low against the
dollar while the yen kept some distance from multi-month lows on
Tuesday after the spectre of political gridlock in Italy spurred
traders to seek refuge in the U.S. and Japanese currencies.
    The euro traded at $1.3078 in early Asian trade after
having fallen as low as $1.3047 on Monday, its lowest in more
than six weeks.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose and benchmark
yields dipped to the lowest in a month on Monday with safe-haven
demand as Italian exit polls reflected uncertainty over whether
the country would be able to form a stable government.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
19/32 higher in price to yield 1.89 percent, marking the lowest
since Jan. 25 and down from 1.96 percent late Friday.
Thirty-year bonds were trading 1-2/32 higher to yield 3.10
percent, down from 3.15 percent late Friday.    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Spot gold inched up on Tuesday, extending gains
from the previous session as uncertainty over Italy's election
results stoked fears of a resurgent euro zone debt crisis,
boosting bullion's appeal as a safe-haven investment. 
    Spot gold had edged up 0.1 percent to $1,595.41 an
ounce by 0034 GMT, extending gains into the fourth straight
session.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
     SINGAPORE- London copper inched down on Tuesday as traders
shelved riskier assets on jitters over a deadlocked Italian
election, while Shanghai copper dropped to a two-month low, with
Chinese consumers ramping up only slowly after the Lunar New
Year. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
slipped 0.19 percent to $7,820 a tonne by 0103 GMT, reversing
fragile gains seen from the previous session when copper
steadied from a steep sell-off last week. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude rose on Monday after official Chinese
data showed strong demand in the world's second-largest oil
consumer, but early gains were pared as uncertainty surrounding
the Italian election results weighed on the euro and spooked
markets.
    Brent crude rose around 1.5 percent on Monday to an
early high of $115.87 a barrel, but by 1:15 p.m. EST (1815 GMT)
was trading just 51 cents higher at $114.61 a barrel.
    U.S. crude was up 10 cents a barrel at $93.23, well
off an earlier high of $94.46.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
