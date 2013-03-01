FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
March 1, 2013 / 3:36 AM / in 5 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-------------(8:55 a.m India time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          14,054.49  -20.88  Nikkei        11,565.72   +6.36
NASDAQ         3,160.19   -2.07  FTSE           6,325.88  +55.44
S&P 500        1,514.68   -1.31  Hang Seng     22,945.79  -74.48

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.8756 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond     3.0784 -0.011

Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.3074  1.3078  Yen US$           92.62   91.65

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1580.26          Silver (Lon)     28.54        
Gold (NY)       1580.1           Light Crude      91.70        
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
-
Updates with Tokyo and Hong kong numbers

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended flat on Thursday, giving up
modest gains late in the session, denying the Dow a chance to
inch closer to all-time highs. 
   The S&P 500 still managed to close out February with a fourth
straight month of gains. JC Penney Co Inc was the day's
biggest loser, falling 17 percent to $17.57 after the department
store operator reported a steep drop in sales. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON  - Britain's top share index rose on Thursday,
extending its monthly winning streak to nine months, buoyed by
assurances from U.S. and European central banks that they would
continue to pursue supportive monetary policy. 
   The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 34.93 points
higher, up 0.6 percent at 6,360.81, finishing up 1.3 percent on
the month and extending its longest monthly winning streak since
1997.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
     TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average edged higher on
Friday, erasing earlier losses as weakness in exporters was
offset by interest in real estate stocks and other bets on asset
reflation. 
    The Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 11,565.72 by the midday
break, after dropping as low as 0.8 percent. On Thursday, it
rose 2.7 percent, marking the biggest one-day percentage rise in
three weeks, partly due to end-of-month window-dressing, traders
said. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG - Chinese growth-sensitive energy and basic
material stocks sank on Friday, hurt by official data on
manufacturing activity in the world's second-largest economy
that came in slightly below expectation at its lowest since
September. 
   Losses underperformed benchmark indexes in both on- and
off-shore China markets. The Hang Seng Index was down 0.2
percent at 22,969.7 after posting its best daily gain in two
months on Thursday. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was also down 0.2 percent.
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
     SYDNEY - The euro remained under pressure on Friday, a day
after notching its biggest monthly fall against the dollar in
nine months, with risk appetite hurt by political uncertainty in
Italy and U.S. government spending cuts that are due to kick in.
   Investors are also likely to take their cue from a batch of
Asian data on Friday, including inflation data from Japan, South
Korea's trade figures and a survey on China's manufacturing
sector. Any disappointment in these reports could further dampen
risk appetite. 

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    TOKYO - U.S. Treasuries were firm in Asia on Friday,
supported by safe-haven bids as the U.S. economy braces for
federal spending cuts from this month and also on uncertainty
over Italy's political crisis. 
    The yield on 10-year notes ticked down to 1.867 percent
 from 1.881 percent in late U.S. trade, edging
towards Tuesday's one-month low of 1.836 percent.

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold traded little changed on Friday and was
headed for a second straight week of declines, with a stronger
dollar weighing on sentiment. 
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,580.14 an ounce by
0045 GMT, after finishing February down 5 percent in a fifth
consecutive month of declines, its longest stretch of monthly
losses in 16 years
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Friday and was set
to close the week flat, while Shanghai copper fell to its lowest
in two months as disappointing Chinese factory data and worries
over U.S. spending cuts dragged on prices. 
   Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged down 0.09 percent to $7,808.25 a tonne by 0203 GMT
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
     SINGAPORE - Brent crude slipped toward $111 a barrel on
Friday, weighed down by concerns that oil demand will be hurt if
China's economy continues to sputter, the euro zone remains weak
and automatic spending cuts are enacted in the United States. 
     Brent crude for April delivery eased 28 cents to
$111.10 a barrel by 0151 GMT, after ending the previous session
at the lowest close in six weeks. That capped a month-end
sell-off that has seen prices drop by almost $8 in two weeks. 
 
   For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (COmpiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
