India Morning Call-Global markets

-------------(8:55 a.m India time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,054.49 -20.88 Nikkei 11,565.72 +6.36 NASDAQ 3,160.19 -2.07 FTSE 6,325.88 +55.44 S&P 500 1,514.68 -1.31 Hang Seng 22,945.79 -74.48 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.8756 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.0784 -0.011 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3074 1.3078 Yen US$ 92.62 91.65 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1580.26 Silver (Lon) 28.54 Gold (NY) 1580.1 Light Crude 91.70 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Updates with Tokyo and Hong kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended flat on Thursday, giving up modest gains late in the session, denying the Dow a chance to inch closer to all-time highs. The S&P 500 still managed to close out February with a fourth straight month of gains. JC Penney Co Inc was the day's biggest loser, falling 17 percent to $17.57 after the department store operator reported a steep drop in sales. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Thursday, extending its monthly winning streak to nine months, buoyed by assurances from U.S. and European central banks that they would continue to pursue supportive monetary policy. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 34.93 points higher, up 0.6 percent at 6,360.81, finishing up 1.3 percent on the month and extending its longest monthly winning streak since 1997. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average edged higher on Friday, erasing earlier losses as weakness in exporters was offset by interest in real estate stocks and other bets on asset reflation. The Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 11,565.72 by the midday break, after dropping as low as 0.8 percent. On Thursday, it rose 2.7 percent, marking the biggest one-day percentage rise in three weeks, partly due to end-of-month window-dressing, traders said. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Chinese growth-sensitive energy and basic material stocks sank on Friday, hurt by official data on manufacturing activity in the world's second-largest economy that came in slightly below expectation at its lowest since September. Losses underperformed benchmark indexes in both on- and off-shore China markets. The Hang Seng Index was down 0.2 percent at 22,969.7 after posting its best daily gain in two months on Thursday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was also down 0.2 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro remained under pressure on Friday, a day after notching its biggest monthly fall against the dollar in nine months, with risk appetite hurt by political uncertainty in Italy and U.S. government spending cuts that are due to kick in. Investors are also likely to take their cue from a batch of Asian data on Friday, including inflation data from Japan, South Korea's trade figures and a survey on China's manufacturing sector. Any disappointment in these reports could further dampen risk appetite. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES TOKYO - U.S. Treasuries were firm in Asia on Friday, supported by safe-haven bids as the U.S. economy braces for federal spending cuts from this month and also on uncertainty over Italy's political crisis. The yield on 10-year notes ticked down to 1.867 percent from 1.881 percent in late U.S. trade, edging towards Tuesday's one-month low of 1.836 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold traded little changed on Friday and was headed for a second straight week of declines, with a stronger dollar weighing on sentiment. Spot gold was little changed at $1,580.14 an ounce by 0045 GMT, after finishing February down 5 percent in a fifth consecutive month of declines, its longest stretch of monthly losses in 16 years For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Friday and was set to close the week flat, while Shanghai copper fell to its lowest in two months as disappointing Chinese factory data and worries over U.S. spending cuts dragged on prices.  Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged down 0.09 percent to $7,808.25 a tonne by 0203 GMT For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude slipped toward $111 a barrel on Friday, weighed down by concerns that oil demand will be hurt if China's economy continues to sputter, the euro zone remains weak and automatic spending cuts are enacted in the United States. Brent crude for April delivery eased 28 cents to $111.10 a barrel by 0151 GMT, after ending the previous session at the lowest close in six weeks. That capped a month-end sell-off that has seen prices drop by almost $8 in two weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - (COmpiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)