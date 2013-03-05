FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 5, 2013 / 3:21 AM / in 5 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
 Stock Markets                                                  
DJIA          14,127.82  +38.16  Nikkei        11,739.12  +86.83
NASDAQ         3,182.03   +12.29 FTSE           6,345.63  -32.97
S&P 500        1,525.20   +7.00  Hang Seng     22,603.56  +70.07
SPI 200 Fut    5,054.00  +33.00  CRB Index        290.68   +0.33

 Bonds                                                          
US 10 YR Bond     1.8703  -0.009 US 30 YR Bond     3.0832 -0.005

 Currencies                                   
EUR US$          1.3027  1.3028  Yen US$           93.35   93.37

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1577.65          Silver (Lon)      28.65        
Gold (NY)       1577.4           Light Crude       90.40        
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday as investors
staged a late-day rebound, extending a recent trend of buying on
dips and pushing major indexes near all-time highs despite
concerns about growth and China's housing market. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38.16 points,
or 0.27 percent, to 14,127.82 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index gained 7.00 points, or 0.46 percent, to
1,525.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 12.29 points,
or 0.39 percent, to end at 3,182.03. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Monday on concern
about prospects for global growth, with a murky outlook for
metal demand from top consumer China shunting miners to the top
of the fallers' list. 
    The FTSE 100 closed down 32.97 points, or 0.5
percent, at 6,345.63, albeit still within sight of a five-year
peak of 6,412.44 struck on Feb. 20, with the mining sector
 off 2.6 percent - trading around three-month lows.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - The Nikkei stock average advanced on Tuesday as the
confirmation hearings of Bank of Japan leadership nominees
boosted expectations of further easing by the central bank,
while Fast Retailing rose sharply after reporting strong sales. 
    The Nikkei was up 0.8 percent at 11,746.90 in
midmorning trade after rising as high as 11,767.61. That was
just shy of a 53-month intraday high of 11,767.68 hit on Monday
when Haruhiko Kuroda, the nominee for BOJ governor, outlined a
forceful policy to defeat deflation.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    Hong Kong - Shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, with
strength in China Mobile offsetting weakness in HSBC
Holdings after its 2012 profit growth disappointed. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.4 percent at
22,621.6. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start 0.5 percent higher.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The euro languished near a three-month low on
Tuesday as investors kept a wary eye on political developments
in Italy, while commodity currencies proved resilient with the
Australian dollar bouncing off an eight-month trough. 
    By contrast, the other major currencies were much more
subdued. The euro traded at $1.3025, finding a steadier
footing after Friday's slide to $1.2966. The common currency was
also little changed on the yen at 121.80 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Monday as
investors weighed recent price gains against political
uncertainty in Italy and growth fears in China. 
    Prices for 10-year Treasuries slipped 4/32 to
yield 1.858 percent on Monday, from 1.8446 percent late on
Friday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold inched up on Tuesday to snap four sessions
of decline, with investors expecting major central banks to
stick to loose monetary policy at meetings this week, supporting
bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation. 
    Spot gold had inched up 0.1 percent to $1,575.60 an 
ounce by 0045 GMT. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE- London copper rallied on Tuesday, pulling further
away from three-month lows as bargain hunters stepped in ahead
of the seasonally stronger second quarter and after China
confirmed its commitment to 7.5-percent growth. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
climbed 0.48 percent to $7,762 a tonne by 0124 GMT, adding to
small gains in the previous session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - U.S. oil futures fell to their lowest level in
2013 on Monday, declining for a third consecutive session in
reaction to slowing growth in China and indicators that oil
markets are amply supplied. 
    U.S. crude for April delivery fell 56 cents to settle
at $90.12 a barrel, after falling below $90 a barrel earlier for
the first time since December. U.S. crude has fallen around $8
per barrel over the last month.
    Brent fell 31 cents to settle at $110.09.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.