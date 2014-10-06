MORNING BID AMERICAS-Dollar bulls, equity bears

(Morning Bid is a daily market outlook by Reuters Americas Markets Editor.)

By David Gaffen

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The preparation for tighter U.S. monetary policy is showing up in markets in a number of areas, most notably through the appreciation of the dollar which has a greater affect on GDP growth than people sometimes realize.

Rising strength in the greenback, which would be expected to continue given the dovish monetary policies being pursued in Europe and Japan, turns into notable weakness in a number of U.S. sectors tied to exports like autos and energy.

Citigroup’s William Lee dives into this by pointing out that substantial rallies in the dollar have the power to brake GDP in a way that Fed tightening even doesn‘t, saying GDP growth could decline by a percentage point if the rapid move in the dollar continues through early 2015.

That fall in GDP is even larger than what they’d anticipate would occur as a result of a 50-basis-point rise in long-term interest rates, and it works with a lag, too. Even when the dollar rally tapers off, it would be expected to constrain GDP through early 2016.

For now, investors expect the rally to continue. Dollar long bets from non-commercial traders in futures markets hit a level not seen since June 2013 last week, with the value of the dollar’s net long position up to $37.36 billion in the week ended Sept. 30, from $35.81 billion the previous week, including hefty bets against the yen and euro among leveraged managers.

Not for nothing, then, do we see long-term interest rates in the United States remaining under pressure. Yields on the 10-year and 30-year remain pressured as investors continue to pile money into the United States, even though this week brings supply in the form of three-, 10- and 30-year auctions that would be expected to cause even a modest selloff as investors look for concessions before the auctions.

The dollar’s strength also hits GDP in that it is more closely linked to more frequent US market selloffs as well, with Lee saying that when changes in the exchange rate are as rapid and pronounced as this one, “there is an increased possibility that more and more investors will want to realize their gains from previously accumulated US assets.”

Companies with 60 percent more of their sales from overseas have seen a greater decline in their estimates than those with almost no overseas exposure.

Finding industry groups that outperform or fall short of the rest of the averages based on the U.S. dollar is a mixed bag.

The autos, energy and materials names are pretty clear losers, both small and large-caps, according to Pankaj Patel of ISI Group, and the small-caps, which have less international exposure, can also be expected to outperform as well. Oddly, though, some tech sectors, which are generally pretty well exposed to the rest of the world, have tended to do well, though the performance is inconsistent.