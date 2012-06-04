FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
June 4, 2012 / 3:15 AM / in 5 years

India Morning Call - Global Markets

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

-----------------(8:20 a.m India Time)-----------------------	
Stock Markets                                                   	
S&P/ASX 200    4,012.00   -58.0  NZSX 50        3,451.99  -36.29	
DJIA          12,118.57 -274.88  Nikkei         8,271.07 -170.00	
NASDAQ         2,747.48  -79.86  FTSE           5,260.19  -60.67	
S&P 500        1,278.04  -32.29  Hang Seng     18,142.20 -416.14	
SPI 200 Fut    4,273.00  -12.00  CRB Index        268.31   -1.71	
	
Bonds (Yield)                                                   	
US 10 YR Bond     1.489  +0.03   US 30 YR Bond     2.549  +0.022	
	
Currencies                              	
EUR US$          1.2396  1.2400  Yen US$           78.18   78.19	
	
Commodities                                                     	
Gold (Lon)      1617.24          Silver (Lon)     28.36        	
Gold (NY)       1618.9          Light Crude       82.29        	
----------------------------------------------------------------
pdated with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures.
        
    EQUITIES    
    NEW YORK -  U.S. stock index futures slid on Sunday in
electronic trading after Friday's selloff, the biggest
percentage drop for the year for stocks, as worries over the
deepening euro zone debt crisis threaten to extend recent market
weakness.  	
   S&P 500 futures fell 9.7 points, or 0.76 percent, to
1,264.20, pointing to a dip at the open on Monday morning, and
Nasdaq 100 futures lost 18.50 points, or 0.75 percent, to
2,436.50.	
    For a full report, double click on    
    - - - -     
    LONDON - British equities sank to six-month lows on Friday,
with weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers adding to a flurry
of gloomy economic data and making investors even more reluctant
to hold stocks over the long weekend.	
    The FTSE 100 index closed down 1.1 percent, or 60.67
points, at 5,260.19, having earlier fallen to a six month
intra-day low of 5,229.76 and extending losses after a drop of
7.3 percent in May, its worst monthly showing in over three
years.	
    For a full report, double click on    
    - - - -     
    TOKYO -  Japan's shares fell sharply in early trade on
Monday, with the Topix index falling to a more than
28-year low, as disappointing U.S. jobs data added to concerns
over a slowing Chinese economy and a deepening euro zone debt
crisis.  	
   The broader Topix index lost 2.1 percent to 693.35, a level
not seen since late 1983. Last week, it fell for the ninth
straight week, marking its longest such run since 1975.   	
   The Nikkei dropped 2.1 percent to 8,267.31 to a
six-month low.  	
   The Nikkei has fallen 19.4 percent since hitting a one-year
high on March 27 on concerns over a deepening euro zone debt
crisis and slowing global growth. If the benchmark were to drop
to around 8,200, it would technically enter bear market
territory.	
    For a full report, double click on    
    - - - -	
    HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to hit a 2012 low on
Monday as weak U.S. data, the euro zone's deepening debt crisis
and few signs that China will take aggressive steps to tackle a
slowing economy combine to keep investors in a firm "risk-off"
mode.  	
   The Hang Seng index was seen opening down 1.7 percent
at 18,249.61. The China Enterprises index was indicated
to open down 2.1 percent.	
    - - - -	
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE     
    TOKYO - The euro edged back towards a two-year low against
the dollar on Monday, failing to hold the previous session's
gains as concerns over the euro zone overcame hopes for more
fiscal stimulus in the wake of a grim U.S. jobs report.  	
   The jobs data suggested the euro zone debacle, which saw the
single currency drop some 6 percent last month, is taking its
toll on the world's largest economy, stoking fears of slowing
global growth compounded by gloomy manufacturing data from
China.  	
   The euro slid 0.3 percent to $1.2393, moving closer to
$1.2288, its lowest level since July 2010 hit on Friday.  London
markets were closed on Monday, leaving many players stuck on the
sidelines and boosting volatility, investors said. 	
    For a full report, double click on    
    - - - -     
    TREASURIES     
    NEW YORK - U.S. government debt yields dropped to record
lows on Friday after a stunningly weak report on U.S. job growth
stoked worries of an economic slowdown and raised bets for a
third round of bond purchases from the Federal Reserve.  	
    The soft U.S. employment figures reinforced the view of a
global economic slowdown, caused in part by Europe's debt crisis
that has raged for more than two years.	
    For a full report, double click on    
    - - - -     
    COMMODITIES     
    GOLD    
    SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Monday, giving up some of
its stunning gains in the previous session when surprisingly
weak U.S. job market data fuelled speculation of further
monetary easing and burnished gold's appeal as a hedge against
inflation.	
     Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,620.89 an
ounce by 0021 GMT, after surging more than 4 percent and posting
its biggest one-day rise in more than three years on Friday.	
    U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery was
little changed at $1,622.50.	
    For a full report, double click on    
    - - - -     
    BASE METALS    
    SHANGHAI- Shanghai copper fell more than 2 percent on Monday
to its lowest since Dec. 15, dragged down by disappointing jobs
data in the United States last week.      	
        The U.S. unemployment rate rose for the first time in
nearly a year in May, data showed on Friday, aggravating fears
of a global slump and pushing down yields on U.S. and European
debt to record lows as investors scurried for safety.
   	
    The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange had pared some losses by 0132 GMT,
standing at 53,270 yuan ($8,400) a tonne after tumbling to a
trough of 52,950 yuan earlier in the session.	
    For a full report, double click on    
    - - - -     
    OIL    
    SINGAPORE - Brent crude prices traded below $100 for the
second straight session on Monday, pressured by fears of a
global economic slowdown following weak U.S. and Chinese
economic data.  	
   Brent crude for July delivery dropped nearly $1 to
$97.51 by 0231 GMT, matching a low touched in February 2011.  	
   U.S. crude fell 89 cents to $82.34 a barrel after
tumbling to as low as $81.89 earlier in the session, the lowest
since October 2011.    
    For a full report, double click on    
    - - - -	
	
 (Complied by Manoj Dharra)

