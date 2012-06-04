India Morning Call - Global Markets

-----------------(8:20 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,012.00 -58.0 NZSX 50 3,451.99 -36.29 DJIA 12,118.57 -274.88 Nikkei 8,271.07 -170.00 NASDAQ 2,747.48 -79.86 FTSE 5,260.19 -60.67 S&P 500 1,278.04 -32.29 Hang Seng 18,142.20 -416.14 SPI 200 Fut 4,273.00 -12.00 CRB Index 268.31 -1.71 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.489 +0.03 US 30 YR Bond 2.549 +0.022 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2396 1.2400 Yen US$ 78.18 78.19 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1617.24 Silver (Lon) 28.36 Gold (NY) 1618.9 Light Crude 82.29 ---------------------------------------------------------------- pdated with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stock index futures slid on Sunday in electronic trading after Friday's selloff, the biggest percentage drop for the year for stocks, as worries over the deepening euro zone debt crisis threaten to extend recent market weakness. S&P 500 futures fell 9.7 points, or 0.76 percent, to 1,264.20, pointing to a dip at the open on Monday morning, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 18.50 points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,436.50. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - British equities sank to six-month lows on Friday, with weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers adding to a flurry of gloomy economic data and making investors even more reluctant to hold stocks over the long weekend. The FTSE 100 index closed down 1.1 percent, or 60.67 points, at 5,260.19, having earlier fallen to a six month intra-day low of 5,229.76 and extending losses after a drop of 7.3 percent in May, its worst monthly showing in over three years. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's shares fell sharply in early trade on Monday, with the Topix index falling to a more than 28-year low, as disappointing U.S. jobs data added to concerns over a slowing Chinese economy and a deepening euro zone debt crisis. The broader Topix index lost 2.1 percent to 693.35, a level not seen since late 1983. Last week, it fell for the ninth straight week, marking its longest such run since 1975. The Nikkei dropped 2.1 percent to 8,267.31 to a six-month low. The Nikkei has fallen 19.4 percent since hitting a one-year high on March 27 on concerns over a deepening euro zone debt crisis and slowing global growth. If the benchmark were to drop to around 8,200, it would technically enter bear market territory. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to hit a 2012 low on Monday as weak U.S. data, the euro zone's deepening debt crisis and few signs that China will take aggressive steps to tackle a slowing economy combine to keep investors in a firm "risk-off" mode. The Hang Seng index was seen opening down 1.7 percent at 18,249.61. The China Enterprises index was indicated to open down 2.1 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro edged back towards a two-year low against the dollar on Monday, failing to hold the previous session's gains as concerns over the euro zone overcame hopes for more fiscal stimulus in the wake of a grim U.S. jobs report. The jobs data suggested the euro zone debacle, which saw the single currency drop some 6 percent last month, is taking its toll on the world's largest economy, stoking fears of slowing global growth compounded by gloomy manufacturing data from China. The euro slid 0.3 percent to $1.2393, moving closer to $1.2288, its lowest level since July 2010 hit on Friday. London markets were closed on Monday, leaving many players stuck on the sidelines and boosting volatility, investors said. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt yields dropped to record lows on Friday after a stunningly weak report on U.S. job growth stoked worries of an economic slowdown and raised bets for a third round of bond purchases from the Federal Reserve. The soft U.S. employment figures reinforced the view of a global economic slowdown, caused in part by Europe's debt crisis that has raged for more than two years. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Monday, giving up some of its stunning gains in the previous session when surprisingly weak U.S. job market data fuelled speculation of further monetary easing and burnished gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,620.89 an ounce by 0021 GMT, after surging more than 4 percent and posting its biggest one-day rise in more than three years on Friday. U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery was little changed at $1,622.50. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- Shanghai copper fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its lowest since Dec. 15, dragged down by disappointing jobs data in the United States last week. The U.S. unemployment rate rose for the first time in nearly a year in May, data showed on Friday, aggravating fears of a global slump and pushing down yields on U.S. and European debt to record lows as investors scurried for safety. The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange had pared some losses by 0132 GMT, standing at 53,270 yuan ($8,400) a tonne after tumbling to a trough of 52,950 yuan earlier in the session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude prices traded below $100 for the second straight session on Monday, pressured by fears of a global economic slowdown following weak U.S. and Chinese economic data. Brent crude for July delivery dropped nearly $1 to $97.51 by 0231 GMT, matching a low touched in February 2011. U.S. crude fell 89 cents to $82.34 a barrel after tumbling to as low as $81.89 earlier in the session, the lowest since October 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Complied by Manoj Dharra)