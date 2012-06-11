India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(08:30 / 0300 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,110 +38 NZSX 50 3,453.51 +4.04 DJIA 12,554.20 +93.24 Nikkei 8,616.79 +157.53 NASDAQ 2,858.42 +27.40 FTSE 5,435.08 -12.71 S&P 500 1,325.66 +10.67 Hang Seng 18,883.20 +380.86 SPI 200 Fut 4,110.00 +38.00 CRB Index 272.88 -1.13 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.708 +0.077 US 30 YR Bond 2.832 +0.089 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) EUR US$ 1.2627 1.2631 Yen US$ 79.45 79.32 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1595.84 Silver (Lon) 28.70 Gold (NY) 1598 Light Crude 86 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Update with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The U.S. stock market ended Friday's session with its best weekly gains of the year in a rally late in the day after sources told Reuters that Spain was expected to ask the euro zone on Saturday for money to bail out its troubled banks. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 93.24 points, or 0.75 percent, to end at 12,554.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 10.67 points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,325.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 27.40 points, or 0.97 percent, to close at 2,858.42. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index fell back on Friday after a two-day rally earlier in the week, as heavyweight mining stocks were hit by fresh fears over the global economy and traders sold off positions ahead of a possible weekend bailout deal in Spain. The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed down 0.2 percent, or 12.71 points, at 5,435.08 points. The index rose 3.3 percent over the week and broke above a key technical level of 5,425 points but failed to advance beyond the next technical level of 5,500. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose more than 2 percent in early trade on Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed to loan Spain money to help its battered banks, easing fears about an escalating crisis. The Nikkei rose 2.3 percent to 8,664.74 , with Europe-related stocks such as Mazda Motor Corp seeing some of the biggest gains as the yen eased against the euro. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares rose 2.1 percent on Monday following Chinese economic data released at the weekend that was not as bad as some had feared, as well as a bailout plan for Spain's banks, raising the appetite for risky assets. The Hang Seng index rose 384.3 points higher at 18,886.64. The China Enteprises index of top locally listed firms rose 2.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro fell against the U.S. dollar on Friday after a downgrade to Spain's credit rating and signs of economic weakness in Italy and Germany, leaving the single currency vulnerable as euro zone risks increased. The euro was last down 0.4 percent at $1.2508, retreating from a two-week high of $1.2625 hit on Thursday after a surprise interest rate cut by the Chinese central bank. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices erased early gains on Friday as expectations that Spain would ask for help to recapitalize its banks over the weekend reduced fears over the Euro zone breaking up and ebbed demand for the safe-haven debt. Benchmark 10-year notes yields were last unchanged in price to yield 1.64 percent after trading as low as 1.56 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose on Friday, reversing sharp initial losses as uncertainty over an upcoming rescue plan for Spain's troubled banks encouraged some safe-haven buying and prompted investors to cover their bearish bets ahead of the weekend. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,592.44 an ounce by 1910 GMT on Friday, rebounding sharply from a one-week low of $1,561.44 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up $3.40 at $1,591.40 an ounce, with trading volume at about 30 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/LONDON - London copper fell Friday to its cheapest level since December and U.S. copper futures likewise sank as economic slowdown fears, amplified this week by a surprise rate cut in China and a downgrade of Spain's credit rating, weighed heavily. London Metal Exchange three-month copper hit an early trough at $7,233.25 a tonne, its lowest since Dec. 19, before ending off $200 at $7,295. In New York, the COMEX July contract dropped 8.55 cents or 2.5 percent to settle at $3.2850 per lb, near the bottom of its $3.2635 to $3.3685 session range. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices slipped on Friday as the euro zone's debt crisis and dimming hopes for U.S. monetary stimulus reinforced concern about petroleum demand, but disappointing talks between Iran and the U.N.'s nuclear agency limited losses. Brent July crude fell a second day, dipping 46 cents to settle at $99.47 a barrel, well above its $97.19 intraday low. U.S. July crude slipped 72 cents to settle at $84.10, after falling as low as $82. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)