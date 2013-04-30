FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2013 / 8:41 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(08:38 / 2038 GMT)-----------------------
 Stock Markets                                                  
S&P/ASX 200    5,191.22  +65.41  NZSX 50        4,614.37  +33.41
 DJIA          14,839.80  +21.05  Nikkei        13,860.86 
-23.27
NASDAQ         3,328.79  +21.77  FTSE           6,430.12  -27.90
S&P 500        1,597.57   +3.96  Hang Seng     22,737.01 +156.24
SPI 200 Fut    5,175.00   +7.00  TRJCRB Index     288.13   -1.31

 Bonds                                                          
AU 10 YR Bond     3.112  +0.010  US 10 YR Bond     1.673  +0.007
NZ 10 YR Bond     3.198  -0.002  US 30 YR Bond     2.879  +0.004

 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)                                  
AUD US$          1.0370  1.0357  NZD US$          0.8567  0.8562
EUR US$          1.3171  1.3079  Yen US$           97.43   97.78

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1469.00          Silver (Lon)     24.420        
Gold (NY)       1475.79          Light Crude       93.01        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed with slight gains on Tuesday,
with the S&P 500 ending at another all-time closing high on a
rally in Apple and encouraging economic data. 
    Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 21.05 points, or 0.14 percent, to end
unofficially at 14,839.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
 gained 3.96 points, or 0.25 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,597.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
climbed 21.77 points, or 0.66 percent, to close unofficially at
3,328.79.  
    All three indexes ended with gains for the month.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's leading share index fell on Tuesday after
weaker-than-expected U.S. data hit growth-sensitive stocks,
managing nevertheless to score its longest run of monthly gains.
 
    The FTSE 100 ended 27.9 points, or 0.4 percent, down
at 6,427.52, showing a 0.3 percent gain for April and taking its
winning streak to 11 months versus 10 consecutive monthly gains
in 1996/97 and 1986/87.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japanese shares fell on Tuesday, led by index
heavyweights Fanuc and Honda Motor on weak earnings guidance,
but they still turned in their best April performance in 20
years on the back of sweeping stimulus measures unveiled earlier
in the month.  
    The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to
13,860.86, after popping up into positive territory several
times in the afternoon.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open lower on
Wednesday after a largely flat day in U.S. trading as investors
found little reason to extend a recent rally.
    Stock index futures sank 0.4 percent to 5,173.0, a
18.20 points discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
.  Australian shares climbed 1.3 percent on Tuesday to
close at their highest level in almost five years, led by sharp
gains in the financial sector.
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    NEW YORK - The dollar skidded to its lowest level against a
basket of currencies in two months on Tuesday as a deluge of
U.S. data had  investors discounting a pull back in the Federal
Reserve's easy money policy any time soon.
    The dollar index, which measures its value against a basket
of six major currencies, earlier hit its lowest since the end of
February at 81.598. 
   The euro rose as high as $1.3185, the strongest since
April 17, after breaking above resistance around the London
session high of $1.3120, according to Reuters data. It was last
at $1.3154, up 0.4 percent on the day, with traders citing
buying by a German bank. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - The U.S. Treasury's quarterly refunding statement
on Wednesday will be the first in a cluster of highly
anticipated releases this week, as investors question where
further cuts in Treasuries issuance will come as the government
heads into another round of negotiations over the debt ceiling.
    Ten-year note yields came back to trade little
changed on the day at 1.675 percent on Tuesday as investors
prepared for Apple's < AAPL.O> record breaking $17 billion debt
sale, the largest non-bank bond deal in history. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    NEW YORK -  Gold edged lower on Tuesday in volume as
investors strong U.S. home prices and consumer confidence data
kept investors cautious before policy meetings at the U.S.
Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank later this week.
    Gold dropped 0.2 percent to $1,473.54 by 2:58 p.m.
U.S. Comex gold futures for June delivery settled up
$4.70 at $1,472.10 an ounce, with trading volume about 35
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    LONDON - Copper fell on Tuesday, recording its steepest
monthly loss in nearly a year, as concerns about the pace of
global growth weighed on industrial metals, but falls were
limited by prospects of further monetary easing.
    Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 closed at $7,055 a tonne, from a close of $7,153.50 a
tonne on Monday. It fell more than 6 percent this month, its
steepest fall since May last year.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - World oil prices fell more than 1 percent on
Tuesday, posting their biggest daily decline in almost two weeks
after U.S. data showed Midwest business activity contracted in
April and European data showed record unemployment.
    Brent fell $1.44 to settle at $102.37 a barrel after
briefly going up to $104. U.S. crude settled $1.04 lower
at $93.46 a barrel, ending the month down 4 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.