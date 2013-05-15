UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(06:44 / 2044 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,191.66 -29.33 NZSX 50 4,646.33 +0.47 DJIA 15,275.69 +60.44 Nikkei 15,096.03 +337.61 NASDAQ 3,471.62 +9.01 FTSE 6,693.55 +7.49 S&P 500 1,658.78 +8.44 Hang Seng 23,044.24 +113.96 SPI 200 Fut 4,681.00 +16.00 TRJCRB Index 286.53 -1.14 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.273 -0.015 US 10 YR Bond 1.942 -0.040 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.505 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.163 -0.037 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9894 0.9872 NZD US$ 0.8232 0.8190 EUR US$ 1.2883 1.2898 Yen US$ 102.23 102.55 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1410.00 Silver (Lon) 22.870 Gold (NY) 1425.39 Light Crude 94.41 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Overnight market action with latest New York figures. Add Australia’s stock market trend.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting new all-time highs in a broad market rally as the recent upward momentum persisted. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 60.44 points, or 0.40 percent, to end unofficially at 15,275.69. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 8.44 points, or 0.51 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,658.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 9.01 points, or 0.26 percent, to close unofficially at 3,471.62.

LONDON - Solid corporate earnings helped push Britain’s top share index to a fresh 5-1/2 year closing high on Wednesday, led by low-cost airline easyJet after a robust update.

The UK benchmark ended up 7.49 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,693.55, its highest close since October 2007.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei average rose 2.3 percent on Wednesday, breaking above 15,000 for the first time since January 2008, with Sony Corp surging after an activist U.S. fund called on the company to spin off and list its lucrative entertainment unit.

The benchmark Nikkei advanced 337.61 points to 15,096.03, after rising as high as 15,108.83, levels last visited in January 2008.

SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to have a cautious start on Thursday, caught between new all-time highs on Wall Street and a fall in global miner BHP Billiton ’s U.S ADRs .

Australia’s stock index futures rose 0.1 percent to 5,208.0, a 16.3 point-premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Wednesday.

Australian shares briefly touched a five-year high on Wednesday before ending 0.6 percent lower on the day.

Graincorp Ltd is due to release its half-year results.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The euro declined to its lowest level against the dollar in six weeks on Wednesday as data showing an unexpectedly large contraction of the euro zone economy raised expectations for more monetary easing by the European Central Bank.

The euro fell as low as $1.2842, its lowest since April 4, and last traded down 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.2879 . Against the yen, the euro last traded at 131.82 yen , down 0.4 percent on the day.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices edged higher on Wednesday after a week of losses as manufacturing data pointed to lingering weakness in the economy and price pressures remained subdued, but a continued rally in riskier assets kept gains modest.

Prices for 10-year notes rose 5/32 to yield 1.966 percent, from 1.977 percent late on Tuesday.

Prices for 30-year bonds advanced 7/32 to yield 3.189 percent, from 3.194 percent late on Tuesday.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

NEW YORK - Gold slid below $1,400 an ounce on Wednesday, losing two percent and hitting its lowest in nearly a month as a record rally in U.S. equities and economic optimism undermined bullion’s safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold dropped as much as 2.5 percent to $1,390.24, its lowest since April 19. It was down 2 percent at $1,396.94 an ounce by 2:09 p.m. EDT (1809 GMT).

U.S. Comex gold futures for June delivery settled down $28.30 at $1,396.20 an ounce, with trading volume on track to finish near its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.

BASE METALS

LONDON - Copper slid to its lowest in nearly two weeks on Wednesday after disappointing European economic data fuelled worries about global growth and metals demand, emboldening funds to add to short positions.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $7,198, down from Tuesday’s close of $7,245, having earlier hit its lowest since May 3 at $7,101 a tonne.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices rose by more than $1 on Wednesday, reversing early losses to settle above $103 a barrel and increasing its premium over U.S. crude to the largest in 13 sessions.

Brent crude rose $1.08 to settle at $103.68 a barrel after falling to $101.20 earlier in the day.

U.S. oil edged up 9 cents to settle at $94.30 a barrel after losing more than $2 following the release of the EIA data.

