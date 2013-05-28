FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
May 28, 2013 / 8:38 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(updates figures)
-----------------------(06:27 / 2027 GMT)-----------------------
 Stock Markets                                                  
S&P/ASX 200    0,000.00   +0.00  NZSX 50        4,478.25   +0.00
DJIA          15,409.39 +106.29  Nikkei        14,311.98 +169.33
NASDAQ         3,488.89  +29.74  FTSE           6,762.01 +107.67
S&P 500        1,660.06  +10.46  Hang Seng     22,924.25 +238.20
SPI 200 Fut    4,958.00   -7.00  CRB Index     285.9070    +0.36

 Bonds                                                          
AU 10 YR Bond     3.425  +0.093  US 10 YR Bond     2.169  +0.158
NZ 10 YR Bond     3.524  -0.001  US 30 YR Bond     3.327  +0.152

 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)                                  
AUD US$          0.9619  0.9653  NZD US$          0.8081  0.8098
EUR US$          1.2854  1.2901  Yen US$          102.28  102.00

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1376.50          Silver (Lon)     22.360        
Gold (NY)       1394.28          Light Crude       95.13        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with the Dow
ending at yet another record closing high, in the wake of Wall
Street's first three-day losing streak of the year, after
central banks reassured investors that they will keep policies
designed to foster global growth. 
   The Dow Jones industrial average gained 106.29 points,
or 0.69 percent, to end unofficially at a record 15,409.39. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 10.46 points, or 0.63
percent, to finish unofficially at 1,660.06. The Nasdaq
Composite Index climbed 29.74 points, or 0.86 percent,
to close unofficially at 3,488.89.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index rebounded back
towards near 13-year highs on Tuesday, led by gains in
heavyweight bank HSBC and pharmaceuticals group
GlaxoSmithKline. 
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 1.6 percent, or 107.67
points, higher at 6,762.01 points.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, with
investors picking up recently battered stocks as the market
regained a degree of stability after the extreme volatility of
the past few days.  
    The Nikkei gained 169.33 points to 14,311.98, after
dropping as much as 1.4 percent to below 14,000 at the open
which came on top of Monday's 3.2 percent slump. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on
Wednesday, despite efforts by central banks to reassure
investors and put a floor under recent global market
instability.
    Stock index futures fell 0.2 percent to 4,959.0, a
11.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 close.
    Australian shares ended 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday,
snapping a five-day losing streak.
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    NEW YORK - The dollar rebounded against the euro and yen on
Tuesday after robust U.S. economic data reinforced expectations
the Federal Reserve may start unwinding its stimulus program
over the next few months.
     Wall Street posted sharp gains, while benchmark U.S.
10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest in
more than a year after the data, suggesting the world's largest
economy was on a steady road to recovery. Higher Treasury yields
have also boosted the appeal of dollar-denominated investments.
     In late afternoon trading, the dollar fell 0.6 percent to
$1.2859, having hit a session low of $1.2851 after the
data.
     Against the yen, the dollar rose 1.3 percent to 102.27 yen
 after hitting a session high of 102.50, rebounding from a
two-week low of 100.68 set on Friday. The dollar rose to a
4-1/2-year high of 103.73 yen last Wednesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries fell two full
points on Tuesday as yields jumped on expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve could soon taper its massive asset-buying
program. 
   The 30-year bond fell as much as two points
before more recently trading down 1-28/32 to yield 3.278
percent. 
   Yields have surged since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank may decide
to pull back on its bond purchases in the coming few Fed policy
meetings if data shows the economy is gaining steam. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    NEW YORK - Gold fell 1 percent on Tuesday as an equities
market rally driven by encouraging U.S. home sales and consumer
confidence data decreased bullion's safe-haven appeal. Strong
buying of physical bullion on Tuesday, however, briefly reversed
gold's fall caused by a dollar rise.
    Spot gold was down 1 percent to $1,380.81 an ounce by
3:25 p.m. EDT (1925 GMT), after trading as low as $1,373.14.  
U.S. Comex gold futures for June delivery settled down
$7.70 at $1,378.90 an ounce.     
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    LONDON - Copper rose on Tuesday after strong U.S. housing
and consumer condidence data lifted prospects for rising metals
demand in the world's biggest economy, although gains were
capped by a stronger dollar and concerns over Chinese growth. 
    Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed
0.32 percent higher at $7,322 a tonne, paring gains after
touching a session peak of $7,379. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude gained more than $1 on Tuesday as
U.S. consumer optimism and signs of easier monetary policy from
central banks pushed stock markets higher, while increasing
Middle East tension also supported oil.
    Brent for July gained as much as $2 a barrel, and
settled up $1.61 at $104.23 per barrel, a rise of 1.57 percent.
U.S. crude rose 86 cents to settle at $95.01 per barrel.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
