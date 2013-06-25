UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(06:24 / 2024 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,655.96 -13.18 NZSX 50 4,316.99 -47.65 DJIA 14,760.31 +100.75 Nikkei 12,969.34 -93.44 NASDAQ 3,347.89 +27.13 FTSE 6,101.91 +72.81 S&P 500 1,588.03 +14.94 Hang Seng 19,855.72 +41.74 SPI 200 Fut 4,676.00 +32.00 CRB Index 278.01 +0.20 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.840 +0.015 US 10 YR Bond 2.593 +0.049 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.174 -0.001 US 30 YR Bond 3.615 +0.058 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9256 0.9253 NZD US$ 0.7730 0.7745 EUR US$ 1.3093 1.3146 Yen US$ 97.76 97.45 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1279.00 Silver (Lon) 19.770 Gold (NY) 1281.29 Light Crude 95.34 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose the most in nearly two weeks on Tuesday after strong housing and durable goods data reassured investors worried about the Federal Reserve's plans to wind down its economic stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 100.75 points or 0.69 percent, to 14,760.31, the S&P 500 gained 14.94 points or 0.95 percent, to 1,588.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.13 points or 0.82 percent, to 3,347.89. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index rebounded on Tuesday from 5-1/2 month lows, with cruise ship group Carnival leading the gainers, after steps by China to reassure markets over its money supply lifted sentiment. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had fallen some 12 percent over the last month after racing to a 13-year high of 6,875.62 points in late May, closed up by 1.2 percent, or 72.81 points, at 6,101.91 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell below 13,000 in volatile trade on Tuesday as worry about stresses in China's banking system added to concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to scale back its stimulus. The Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 12,969.34 after rising as much as 1.3 percent and falling 2.3 percent at one point. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open a touch higher after a late rally in the U.S. and other markets on hopes authorities will step in after China's central bank turned off the taps for cheap cash, sending Chinese stocks plummeting. Stock index futures rose 0.4 percent to 4,676.0, a 20-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 13.1 points lower on Tuesday at 4,656. Australia releases quarterly data on production of iron ore and coal, including the first forecasts for 2013/14. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar rose for a fifth straight session on Tuesday after a slew of positive economic data boosted optimism about the U.S. recovery and affirmed expectations the Federal Reserve would scale back its stimulus measures. The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of six major currencies, rose 0.2 percent to 82.570 for its fifth straight day of gains and remained near Monday's near three-week peak of 82.841. The dollar was up against the yen at 97.73 yen, off Monday's two-week high of 98.70. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - The Treasury sold new two-year notes on Tuesday at the highest yields in two years, adding to speculation that prices might need to continue to weaken to attract demand for a five-year note sale on Wednesday. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down 14/32 in price to yield 2.59 percent, up from 2.544 percent late on Monday, but down from their high of 2.67 percent reached earlier on Monday. Thirty-year bonds fell 1-3/32 in price to yield 3.61 percent compared with 3.56 percent late on Monday. These yields reached as high as 3.65 percent on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold eased on Tuesday as a raft of positive U.S. housing and consumer confidence data lifted the dollar for a fifth straight session and reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve could rein in its monetary stimulus program in the next few months. Spot gold was down $5.93, or 0.46 percent, at $1,275.09 an ounce at 3:28 p.m. EDT (1928 GMT), off an earlier high of $1,288.80. It continued to underperform other precious metals, oil and copper. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose on Tuesday, recovering from a three-year low, after China's central bank sought to soothe fears that a credit crunch would crimp growth in the world's top metals consumer. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $6,805 a tonne on Tuesday, off an intra-day low of $6,602, its weakest level since July 2010. It closed at $6,670 on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil prices ended near flat in a sluggish day of trading on Tuesday as stronger equity markets put a floor under prices and Brent's premium over U.S. crude slid below $6. Front-month U.S. crude oil futures finished the day 14 cents higher at $95.32 per barrel. U.S. crude is down nearly $4 from a $99.01 high made last Wednesday. Brent crude oil ended 10 cents higher at $101.26 per barrel. Brent has dropped more than $5 from its high near $107 last week. For a full report, double click on - - - -