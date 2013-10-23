UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(06:37 / 1937 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,356.10 -17.05 NZSX 50 4,876.40 +44.61 DJIA 15,409.60 -58.06 Nikkei 14,426.05 -287.20 NASDAQ 3,906.13 -23.44 FTSE 6,674.48 -21.18 S&P 500 1,746.34 -8.33 Hang Seng 22,999.95 -316.04 SPI 200 Fut 5,351.00 +5.00 TRJCRB Index 281.74 -2.98 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 4.016 +0.022 US 10 YR Bond 2.491 -0.021 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.600 -0.010 US 30 YR Bond 3.587 -0.023 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9625 0.9655 NZD US$ 0.8394 0.8409 EUR US$ 1.3780 1.3772 Yen US$ 97.31 97.43 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1331.25 Silver (Lon) 22.530 Gold (NY) 1340.04 Light Crude 96.84 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as shares of Caterpillar and a number of chipmakers tumbled in the wake of results, putting the S&P 500 on track to snap a four-session streak of record highs. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 64.10 points, or 0.41 percent, at 15,403.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.53 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,745.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 28.53 points, or 0.73 percent, at 3,901.03. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index fell on Wednesday to end a nine-session winning streak, as a drop in heavyweight banking shares dragged the stock market down from five-month highs. The benchmark FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.3 percent, or 21.18 points, at 6,674.48 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average suffered its biggest decline in three weeks on Wednesday, hit by the dollar's tumble against the yen on heightened expectations the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus in place until early next year. The Nikkei dropped 2.0 percent to 14,426.05, retreating from a 3-1/2 week high of 14,799.28 touched in the morning session and breaching its 25-day moving average of 14,432.21. The Topix declined 1.5 percent to 1,195.98, with 2.72 billion shares changing hands, the highest since Oct 2. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian stocks were set to have a cautious start on Thursday, as Wall Street fell on concerns about revenue growth and company forecasts. Local share price index futures inched up 0.1 percent to 5,349, still a 7.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Wednesday. The index fell 0.3 percent in the last session, snapping a six-day winning streak as higher-than-expected inflation data reduced the odds of further interest rate cuts. Suncorp, Newcrest Mining, Toll Holdings TOL.AX>, BHP Billiton and Amcor are among a raft of companies holding annual general meetings. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar, yen and Swiss franc all rose on Wednesday after a spike in China's short-term money-market interest rates drove risk aversion, driving bids for the three safe-haven currencies. The dollar also rose against riskier and commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars. In afternoon New York trading, the Aussie dollar fell 0.8 percent versus the greenback to US$0.9629, while the New Zealand currency dropped 1.5 percent to US$0.8385. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell to the lowest in three months on Wednesday, after weaker-than-expected jobs data on Tuesday reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to reduce the size of its bond purchase program in the near term. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 8/32 in price to yield 2.49 percent, the lowest since July 23 and down from 2.60 before the jobs data was released on Tuesday. The yields have fallen from 3.00 percent on Sept. 5, before the Fed surprised investors by keeping the size of its bond purchase program unchanged. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold was slightly lower on Wednesday as investors sold to lock in profits after prices hit four-week highs a day earlier in reaction to weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payroll data and sold in reaction to a weaker oil market that dragged commodities down. Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,334.80 an ounce at 12:01 EDT (1601 GMT), after hitting $1,344.46 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down $7.7, or 0.57 percent, at $1,334.7. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper slid more than 2 percent on Wednesday as fears of tighter monetary policy in top metals user China outweighed speculation that tepid U.S. jobs data will deter the Federal Reserve from tapering its stimulus this year. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange failed to trade in closing open outcry activity, but was last bid 2.2 percent at $7,171 a tonne. This more than cancelled out the previous session's 1.2 percent gain. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. oil prices fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, extending one of the year's sharpest sell-offs, after government data showed a surprisingly large increase in crude supplies. U.S. crude for December delivery fell $1.50 to $96.80 at 12:42 p.m. (1742 GMT), paring some losses from an earlier drop to $96.16, its lowest since July 1. U.S. crude has lost nearly $4 per barrel in the last five sessions, heading for its largest five-day percentage loss in six months. Brent crude fell $1.73 to $108.24 a barrel. Brent oil fell below both the 100-and-200 day moving averages for the first time since Oct. 2. For a full report, double click on - - - -