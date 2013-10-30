FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
October 30, 2013

RPT-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

----------------------(07:07 / 1807 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
S&P/ASX 200    5,430.85  +15.33  NZSX 50       4,868.08  +15.49
DJIA          15,686.84   +6.49  Nikkei       14,502.35 +176.37
NASDAQ         3,945.83   -6.51  FTSE          6,777.70   +2.97
S&P 500        1,770.13   -1.82  Hang Seng    23,304.02 +457.48
SPI 200 Fut    5,413.00   -6.00  TRJCRB Index    280.07   -0.57

Bonds                                                           
AU 10 YR Bond     3.971  +0.002  US 10 YR Bond    2.507  +0.000
NZ 10 YR Bond     4.500  -0.005  US 30 YR Bond     3.623  +0.002
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)                                   
AUD US$          0.9482  0.9494  NZD US$         0.8235  0.8263
EUR US$          1.3748  1.3743  Yen US$          98.33   98.18

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1354.75          Silver (Lon)     22.740        
Gold (NY)       1343.69          Light Crude       96.79        
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 Overnight market action with latest New York figures.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday, following a
string of four sessions of gains and before the release of the
Federal Reserve's statement on the economy and its ultra-loose
money policy.
    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.33 points or
0.14 percent, to 15,659.02, the S&P 500 lost 3.92 points
or 0.22 percent, to 1,768.03 and the Nasdaq Composite 
dropped 10.971 points or 0.28 percent, to 3,941.367. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top shares edged to a new five-month high
on Wednesday, boosted by good earnings from the likes of Next
 but suffering in later trade from profit taking ahead of
a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision. 
    The FTSE 100 closed up 2.97 points, flat in
percentage terms, at 6,777.70 points, eking out its fifth
successive day of gains and hitting its highest levels since
May.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japanese shares climbed to a one-week high on
Wednesday on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
maintain its ultra-easy money policy for at least the next few
months. 
   The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 14,502.35,
the highest closing level since Oct. 22. The broader Topix
 added 0.9 percent to 1,204.50, with trading volume
hitting a 5-1/2-week high of 3.11 billion shares. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar erased its losses against the
euro and rose against the yen on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve said it will keep buying $85 billion in bonds per month
to support the economy, a decision that was widely expected. 
   The euro fell to a session low of $1.3726, according
to Reuters data, compared with $1.3774 before the Fed statement.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices pared gains to trade
lower after the Federal Reserve concluded a two-day meeting with
a statement that some analysts said was more hawkish than
expected. 
   Prices for U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes 
trimmed gains to trade 2/32 lower, yielding 2.514 percent. The
30-year bond, which had been trading higher before
the Fed statement, dropped 7/32 in price to yield 3.633 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    LONDON - Gold gained around one percent on Wednesday after
weak U.S. jobs data supported the view that the Federal Reserve
would signal plans later in the day to keep its stimulus intact
for months.
     Spot gold rose as much as 1.2 percent to a session
high of $1,359.16 an ounce earlier and was up 0.8 percent at
$1,353.76 by 1505 GMT. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    LONDON - Copper rose to its highest level in a week on
Wednesday, boosted by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will
prolong its stimulus programme to aid recovery in the world's
largest economy.  
   Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended 
up more than 1 percent at $7,298 a tonne, from a close of $7,200
on Tuesday, but off a peak of $7,299.50 a tonne hit earlier, its
highest since Oct. 23. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - U.S. oil futures extended their move lower for a
second consecutive day on Wednesday after government data showed
large inventory builds, further pressuring the domestic oil's
discount to international benchmark Brent. 
    Brent crude for December delivery was trading up 32
cents at $109.33 a barrel by 1714 GMT, after falling 60 cents on
Tuesday. It touched an intraday high of $109.65 on Wednesday. 
   U.S. crude was $1.08 per barrel lower at $97.12,
having hit an intraday low of $96.86. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
