RPT-UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
November 4, 2013 / 7:42 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)
 (Updates prices, adds Sydney stocks)
----------------------(08:35 / 1935 GMT)-----------------------
 Stock Markets                                                  
S&P/ASX 200    5,390.53  -20.59  NZSX 50       4,910.68   -3.16
DJIA          15,632.09  +16.54  Nikkei       14,201.57 -126.37
NASDAQ         3,932.96  +10.92  FTSE          6,763.62  +28.88
S&P 500        1,766.44   +4.80  Hang Seng    23,189.62  -60.17
SPI 200 Fut    5,386.00   +6.00  TRJCRB Index    273.74   -1.22

 Bonds                                                          
AU 10 YR Bond     4.134  -0.002  US 10 YR Bond    2.605  -0.015
NZ 10 YR Bond     4.620  +0.000  US 30 YR Bond    3.696  +0.000

 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)                                  
AUD US$          0.9508  0.9494  NZD US$         0.8279  0.8280
EUR US$          1.3517  1.3493  Yen US$          98.55   98.69

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1320.50          Silver (Lon)     21.850        
Gold (NY)       1314.74          Light Crude       94.65        
---------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes were little changed on Monday
in below-average trading volume, while shares of Blackberry
plummeted to a 10-year low after the company replaced its CEO.
    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.33 points or
0.01 percent, to 15,617.88, the S&P 500 gained 3.35
points or 0.19 percent, to 1,764.99 and the Nasdaq Composite
 added 6.872 points or 0.18 percent, to 3,928.914.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 share index pushed ahead on
Monday, as its biggest stock HSBC rose after solid
results, outweighing weakness in the airline and engineering
sectors following profit warnings. 
    The FTSE 100 closed up 28.88 points, or 0.4 percent,
at 6,763.62 points, moving back towards a five-month high of
6,819 hit last week.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday on
Monday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    SYDNEY - Australian shares are likely to open steady on
Tuesday as investors stay wary ahead of the Reserve Bank of
Australia's rate decision later in the day.
    Local share price index futures are two points
higher at 5,382.0, an 8-discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index, which closed down 0.4 percent on Monday.
    - - - - 

    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    NEW YORK - The euro rose from a near seven-week low against
the dollar on Monday after data showed manufacturing in the euro
zone accelerated last month, but gains were capped by
speculation the European Central Bank may soon cut interest
rates.
    The euro gained 0.2 percent to $1.3509 after a survey
showed the manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.3
from September's 51.1, in line with an earlier flash reading and
with the consensus forecast of economists. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose slightly on
Monday, retracing some of Friday's losses and hemming yields
within recent ranges as investors looked ahead to key data later
in the week as well as information on upcoming Treasury debt
sales. 
    Prices for U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes 
rose 7/32 in price on Monday to yield 2.596 percent, compared to
a yield of 2.62 percent late on Friday.
    The U.S. 30-year bond rose 9/32 in price to
yield 3.680 percent, compared to a yield of 3.696 percent late
on Friday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    NEW YORK - Gold rose in quiet trade on Monday, lifted by a
dollar drop and comments by a senior Fed official that the U.S.
central bank should keep up its monetary stimulus.
    Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,317.30 an ounce by
12:05 p.m. EST (1705 GMT), after falling nearly 3 percent last
week. 
    U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up $4 an
ounce at $1,317.20. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    LONDON - Copper fell for a third consecutive session on
Monday due to a drop in the euro, but remained firmly within a
range that has persisted for months on uncertainty about the
outlook for demand from top consumer China. 
    Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed
at $7,149 a tonne, down from a last bid of $7,240 on Friday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude futures seesawed on Monday in choppy
trading, hitting a four-month low on weaker-than-expected U.S.
economic data and expectations of another build in U.S. oil
inventories.
    Brent for December rose 18 cents to $106.09 per
barrel by 12:54 p.m. EST (1754 GMT) after hitting a four-month
low of $105.13 a barrel earlier in the session. Brent dropped $3
on Friday.    
    U.S. crude for December gained 8 cents to $94.69 a
barrel after ending $1.77 lower on Friday.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
