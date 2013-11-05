New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

----------------------(07:20 / 1820 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,431.96 +41.43 NZSX 50 4,938.70 +28.03 DJIA 15,638.58 -0.54 Nikkei 14,225.37 +23.80 NASDAQ 3,941.05 +4.46 FTSE 6,746.84 -16.78 S&P 500 1,766.16 -1.77 Hang Seng 23,038.95 -150.67 SPI 200 Fut 5,419.00 +2.00 TRJCRB Index 273.10 -0.63 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 4.183 +0.062 US 10 YR Bond 2.648 +0.046 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.640 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.732 +0.042 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9491 0.9476 NZD US$ 0.8299 0.8270 EUR US$ 1.3473 1.3496 Yen US$ 98.55 98.41 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1307.25 Silver (Lon) 21.600 Gold (NY) 1314.36 Light Crude 93.32 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, as investors took profit following two days of gains, ahead of data later in the week they hoped would give a clearer indication of the strength of the U.S. economy. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 87.34 points or 0.56 percent, to 15,551.78, the S&P 500 lost 9.17 points, or 0.52 percent, to 1,758.76 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.753 points, or 0.45 percent, to 3,918.838. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index weakened on Tuesday, with insurer RSA sinking after a profit warning while banks also dropped sharply. The UK benchmark closed down 16.78 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,746.84 points, led down by banking stocks which knocked nearly 13 points off the index. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average edged higher on Tuesday, ending a two-day losing run as gains made by companies such as farm equipment maker Kubota Corp after lifting earnings forecasts countered Nissan Motor Co Ltd's plunge on weaker guidance. Gains in index heavyweight SoftBank Corp, a follow-through from last week's strong results, also supported the Nikkei which was up 0.2 percent at 14,225.37 after losing 2.1 percent in the previous two sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro fell against the dollar on Tuesday, hurt by speculation the European Central Bank may signal easier monetary policy or even cut interest rates this week. The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.3475, having hit a session low of $1.3448, according to Reuters data, and edging back toward a seven-week trough of $1.3441 set on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday, with stronger-than-expected U.S. service sector data suggesting the world's biggest economy may have weathered last month's partial government shutdown better than feared. Prices for U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 18/32 in price on Tuesday to yield 2.668 percent, compared to a yield of 2.6035 percent late on Monday. The U.S. 30-year bond dipped 1-02/32 in price to yield 3.750 percent, compared to a yield of 3.6943 percent late on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold prices fell on Tuesday after a reading of U.S. service-sector business activity came in stronger than expected, lifting the dollar, while the euro retreated ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later this week. Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,308.64 an ounce at 1525 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down $6.00 an ounce at $1,308.70. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper steadied on Tuesday as an upbeat global manufacturing survey and signs the U.S. Federal Reserve is in no rush to end its commodities-friendly stimulus measures offset a stronger dollar. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at up 0.17 percent at $7,161 a tonne from $7,149 at the close on Monday. It remains at the lower end of a $7,000-$7,420 per tonne range that it has held since August. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rose on Monday, recovering after falling to a four-month low on weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data, as traders bought back short positions to take profits on the early drop. Brent for December rose 32 cents to settle at $106.23 per barrel after hitting a four-month low of $105.13 a barrel earlier in the session. Brent dropped $3 on Friday. U.S. crude for December gained 1 cent to settle at $94.62 a barrel after posting its own four-month low of $94.06 earlier in the session. For a full report, double click on - - - -