#Financials
November 5, 2013 / 6:26 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------------(07:20 / 1820 GMT)-----------------------
 Stock Markets                                                  
S&P/ASX 200    5,431.96  +41.43  NZSX 50       4,938.70  +28.03
DJIA          15,638.58   -0.54  Nikkei       14,225.37  +23.80
NASDAQ         3,941.05   +4.46  FTSE          6,746.84  -16.78
S&P 500        1,766.16   -1.77  Hang Seng    23,038.95 -150.67
SPI 200 Fut    5,419.00   +2.00  TRJCRB Index    273.10   -0.63

 Bonds                                                          
AU 10 YR Bond     4.183  +0.062  US 10 YR Bond    2.648  +0.046
NZ 10 YR Bond     4.640  +0.000  US 30 YR Bond    3.732  +0.042

 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)                                  
 AUD US$          0.9491  0.9476  NZD US$         0.8299  0.8270
EUR US$          1.3473  1.3496  Yen US$          98.55   98.41

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1307.25          Silver (Lon)    21.600        
Gold (NY)       1314.36          Light Crude      93.32        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, as investors took
profit following two days of gains, ahead of data later in the
week they hoped would give a clearer indication of the strength
of the U.S. economy.
    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 87.34 points or
0.56 percent, to 15,551.78, the S&P 500 lost 9.17 points,
or 0.52 percent, to 1,758.76 and the Nasdaq Composite 
dropped 17.753 points, or 0.45 percent, to 3,918.838.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index weakened on Tuesday, with
insurer RSA sinking after a profit warning while banks
also dropped sharply. 
    The UK benchmark closed down 16.78 points, or 0.3
percent, at 6,746.84 points, led down by banking stocks
 which knocked nearly 13 points off the index.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average edged higher on Tuesday,
ending a two-day losing run as gains made by companies such as
farm equipment maker Kubota Corp after lifting earnings
forecasts countered Nissan Motor Co Ltd's plunge on weaker
guidance.  
    Gains in index heavyweight SoftBank Corp, a
follow-through from last week's strong results, also supported
the Nikkei which was up 0.2 percent at 14,225.37 after
losing 2.1 percent in the previous two sessions. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    NEW YORK - The euro fell against the dollar on Tuesday, hurt
by speculation the European Central Bank may signal easier
monetary policy or even cut interest rates this week. 
    The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.3475, having hit a
session low of $1.3448, according to Reuters data, and edging
back toward a seven-week trough of $1.3441 set on Monday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday, with
stronger-than-expected U.S. service sector data suggesting the
world's biggest economy may have weathered last month's partial
government shutdown better than feared. 
    Prices for U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes 
fell 18/32 in price on Tuesday to yield 2.668 percent, compared
to a yield of 2.6035 percent late on Monday.  
    The U.S. 30-year bond dipped 1-02/32 in price to
yield 3.750 percent, compared to a yield of 3.6943 percent late
on Monday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    NEW YORK - Gold prices fell on Tuesday after a reading of
U.S. service-sector business activity came in stronger than
expected, lifting the dollar, while the euro retreated ahead of
a  European Central Bank meeting later this week. 
    Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,308.64 an ounce
at 1525 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December
delivery were down $6.00 an ounce at $1,308.70.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    LONDON - Copper steadied on Tuesday as an upbeat global
manufacturing survey and signs the U.S. Federal Reserve is in no
rush to end its commodities-friendly stimulus measures offset a
stronger dollar. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
ended at up 0.17 percent at $7,161 a tonne from $7,149 at the
close on Monday. It remains at the lower end of a $7,000-$7,420
per tonne range that it has held since August. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rose on Monday, recovering
after falling to a four-month low on weaker-than-expected U.S.
economic data, as traders bought back short positions to take
profits on the early drop. 
    Brent for December rose 32 cents to settle at
$106.23 per barrel after hitting a four-month low of $105.13 a
barrel earlier in the session. Brent dropped $3 on Friday.
    U.S. crude for December gained 1 cent to settle at
$94.62 a barrel after posting its own four-month low of $94.06
earlier in the session. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
