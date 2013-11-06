FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT--New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets
#Market News
November 6, 2013 / 6:26 PM / 4 years ago

RPT--New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

----------------------(07:18 / 1818 GMT)-----------------------
 Stock Markets                                                  
S&P/ASX 200    5,433.81   +1.84  NZSX 50       4,944.57   +5.87
DJIA          15,723.06 +104.84  Nikkei       14,337.31 +111.94
NASDAQ         3,928.62  -11.25  FTSE          6,741.69   -5.15
S&P 500        1,768.82   +5.85  Hang Seng    23,036.94   -2.01
SPI 200 Fut    5,423.00   +5.00  TRJCRB Index    274.41   +1.39

 Bonds                                                          
AU 10 YR Bond     4.186  -0.028  US 10 YR Bond    2.640  -0.022
NZ 10 YR Bond     4.705  +0.000  US 30 YR Bond    3.771  +0.013

 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)                                  
AUD US$          0.9521  0.9514  NZD US$         0.8378  0.8391
EUR US$          1.3524  1.3500  Yen US$          98.59   98.62

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1319.00          Silver (Lon)    21.940        
Gold (NY)       1310.99          Light Crude      95.13        
---------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday buoyed by strong
economic data from Europe, while investors bought a flurry of
new public offerings one day ahead of Twitter's much-anticipated
IPO.  
    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 88.17 points or
0.56 percent, to 15,706.39, the S&P 500 gained 4.69
points or 0.27 percent, to 1,767.66 and the Nasdaq Composite
 dropped 9.129 points or 0.23 percent, to 3,930.735.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's main equity index dipped lower on
Wednesday, with credit data group Experian slumping
after its interim results, while traders said the market might
stall in November after a strong run-up last month. 
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which rose 4 percent
in October to reach 5-month highs, closed down by 0.1 percent,
or 5.15 points, at 6,741.69 points. The index remains up by 14
percent since the start of 2013.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose, driven by gains in
Toyota Motor Corp after the automaker lifted its
earnings guidance, while companies that have been battered after
disappointing earnings also bounced. 
    The Nikkei was up 0.8 percent at 14,337.31 after
trading as low as 14,130.86 earlier in the session. But the
benchmark is still down 3.1 percent from a three-week high
touched on Oct. 23.   
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    NEW YORK - The euro rose broadly on Wednesday after
stronger-than-expected German industry orders affirmed
expectations the European Central Bank won't cut interest rates
this week despite a steep fall in inflation. 
    In midday trading, it was up 0.3 percent at $1.3513,
well above Monday's low of $1.3442 and trendline chart support
at $1.3454.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose from technical
support levels on Wednesday as investors waited for U.S.
employment data and speeches by major Federal Reserve officials
due this week. 
    Prices for U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes 
rose 8/32 in price while its yield eased to 2.64 percent from
2.67 late on Tuesday.  
    The U.S. 30-year bond slipped 01/32. Its yield
stood at 3.77 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    NEW YORK - Gold rose on Wednesday, on track to halt its
longest losing streak in nearly six months, boosted by a dollar
drop and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will extend
its monetary stimulus. 
    Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,316.76 an ounce by
12:10 p.m. EST (1710 GMT). The metal had dropped 3 percent over
the past seven sessions, which matched the longest losing streak
set in early May. 
    U.S. Comex gold futures for December rose $9.30 to 
$1,317.40 an ounce, with trading volume on track to finish
sharply below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data 
showed.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    LONDON - Copper edged lower on Wednesday due in part to
concerns about surplus supply in the long term, though the drop
was limited by a weak dollar and strengthening expectations for
extended U.S. monetary stimulus.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange,
ended at $7,115, down from a close of $7,161 on Tuesday. It
earlier hit a session low of $7,093, its lowest since Oct. 10.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    LONDON - Brent oil rose to $106 a barrel on Wednesday,
supported by an unexpectedly large fall in U.S. gasoline stocks
and worries about prolonged supply weakness from Libya as the
peak northern hemisphere winter heating season looms. 
    Brent crude gained 60 cents to $105.93 a barrel by
1543 GMT after touching the day's high of $106.41. U.S. oil
 rose $1.38 to $94.75.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
