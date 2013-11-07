New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

----------------------(07:15 / 1815 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,422.04 -11.77 NZSX 50 4,922.69 -21.88 DJIA 15,689.73 -57.15 Nikkei 14,228.44 -108.87 NASDAQ 3,885.93 -46.02 FTSE 6,697.22 -44.47 S&P 500 1,759.82 -10.67 Hang Seng 22,881.03 -155.91 SPI 200 Fut 5,419.00 -10.00 TRJCRB Index 273.27 -0.66 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 4.134 -0.040 US 10 YR Bond 2.613 -0.027 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.700 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.731 -0.039 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9464 0.9474 NZD US$ 0.8339 0.8370 EUR US$ 1.3412 1.3523 Yen US$ 98.43 98.63 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1307.25 Silver (Lon) 21.750 Gold (NY) 1317.79 Light Crude 94.36 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Frenzied buying in Twitter shares dominated Wall Street's attention on Thursday, as the social media stock opened well above expectations, while major averages fell, led by the Nasdaq. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 62.58 points or 0.4 percent, to 15,684.3, the S&P 500 lost 12.12 points or 0.68 percent, to 1,758.37 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.381 points or 1.31 percent, to 3,880.565. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index fell for the third straight session on Thursday, which traders attributed to a rise in sterling against the euro that could hit UK exporters. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.7 percent, or 44.47 points, to 6,697.22 points - underperforming other major European stock markets such as Germany's DAX , which rose to reach record highs. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday as investors withdrew from risk-taking as they awaited U.S. jobs data, but small cap stocks rose after the Tokyo bourse said it would include them in a new index. The Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 14,228.44 points in choppy trade, while the Topix shed 0.6 percent to 1,184.73. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro fell to a more than seven-week low against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank shocked investors by cutting interest rates and said that policy will remain accommodative for as long as necessary. The euro tumbled 0.9 percent to $1.3388, having fallen as low as $1.3295, according to Reuters data, matching the low set on Sept. 16. Losses accelerated after it dropped below strong chart support at $1.3462 from a trendline drawn from lows hit in early July. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Thursday on a surprise rate cut by the European Central Bank as well as underlying worries about U.S. economic growth. Prices for U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 2/32 in price to yield 2.635 percent from 2.64 percent late on Wednesday. The U.S. 30-year bond rose 08/32 in price to yield 3.757 percent from 3.77 percent late on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold fell to a three-week low on Thursday, surrendering initial gains made after the European Central Bank cut interest rates to a record low, as a sharp rise in the dollar outweighed the impact of looser monetary policy. Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,307.86 an ounce at 1504 GMT, having earlier risen as high as $1,325.31 an ounce. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down $9.40 at $1,308.40. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper was steady on Thursday, but other metals sank under the weight of a strong dollar following better-than-expected U.S. growth data and a surprise European Central Bank rate cut. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange failed to trade during closing open outcry activity and was last bid at $7,145 a tonne, up 0.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures fell to a fresh four-month low on Thursday, pressured by a strong dollar, plentiful supplies and continued progress in talks between Iran and the West over Tehran's disputed nuclear program. Brent was down $1.41 at $103.83 a barrel by 11:56 a.m. EST (1656 GMT). U.S. oil slipped 49 cents to $94.31 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - -