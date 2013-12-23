RPT-UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(06:31 / 1931 GMT)----------------------Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,291.95 +26.73 NZSX 50 4,722.64 +41.64 DJIA 16,289.79 +68.65 Nikkei 15,870.42 +11.20 NASDAQ 4,140.10 +35.36 FTSE 6,678.61 +72.03 S&P 500 1,826.67 +8.35 Hang Seng 22,812.18 +109.38 SPI 200 Fut 5,299.00 +30.00 TRJCRB Index 282.09 -1.03 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 4.225 -0.005 US 10 YR Bond 2.927 +0.042 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.750 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.838 +0.013 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.8935 0.8941 NZD US$ 0.8205 0.8206 EUR US$ 1.3697 1.3684 Yen US$ 104.03 104.04 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1199.00 Silver (Lon) 19.370 Gold (NY) 1202.64 Light Crude 98.91 -------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks jumped on Monday, with the Dow and S&P 500 advancing to all-time highs as Apple Inc AAPL.O surged on a distribution deal with China Mobile and lifted the technology sector. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 83.10 points, or 0.51 percent, at 16,304.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 10.19 points, or 0.56 percent, at 1,828.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 38.47 points, or 0.94 percent, at 4,143.21. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's shares rose for a fourth straight day on Monday as chip designer ARM ARM.L was boosted by the prospect of more orders from key client Apple, while optimism about U.S. growth underpinned the broader market. The FTSE 100 closed up 72.03 points, or 1.1 percent, at 6,678.61 points, posting its fourth straight session of gains and its longest winning run since October. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average closed a choppy session at its highest level in six years on Friday, with traders citing futures buying by funds ahead of the long weekend for the rebound from morning losses. The Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to end at 15,870.42, the highest closing level since Dec. 2007, bouncing back from 0.7 percent decline intraday. For the week, the index added 3.0 percent. The Topix fell 0.1 percent to 1,261.64. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian stocks were set to rise on Tuesday, tracking a positive lead from Wall Street after Apple Inc lifted the technology sector. Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent to 5,301, a 9.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index <.AXJO close> on Monday. The benchmark touched a three-week peak in the previous session. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar fell against the euro on Monday in illiquid trade, but optimism about the U.S. economy despite the Federal Reserve starting to withdraw some of its stimulus capped the currency's losses. In early afternoon trade, the dollar was flat at 104.08 yen , not far from a five-year peak of 104.63 yen touched on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Monday in light trading and five-year note yields rose to more than two-month highs as investors unwound trades made before last week's Federal Reserve meeting. Five-year notes were last down 1/32 in price to yield 1.69 percent. The yields have risen from around 1.50 percent before the Fed's statement. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 4/32 in price to yield 2.91 percent. They have risen from 2.84 percent in the same time-frame. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold edged lower on Monday as players limited their exposure prior to year-end holidays in a market heading for its biggest annual loss in three decades and facing further downside forecasts for 2014. By 1:55 p.m. EST, the spot price of gold was down 0.4 percent to $1,198.57 an ounce. U.S. gold futures for February delivery were down 0.5 percent at $1,198.10. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Zinc prices rose to their highest level in nearly 10 months on Monday, the biggest gainer in the base metals complex, lifted by tightening supplies and robust imports by China. Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange rose to a session high of $2,071, its highest level since March 1. It closed at $2,057 a tonne, up from a last bid of $2,039. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil futures slipped on Monday in light volume as traders booked profits after three days of gains ahead of the Christmas holiday though refinery strikes in France and internal strife in producers Libya and South Sudan checked losses. February Brent crude fell 20 cents to $111.57 a barrel by 1:38 p.m. EST (1838 GMT) after gaining 2.7 percent last week. It touched a two-week high of $111.93 earlier in the session. U.S. crude for February delivery fell 32 cents to $99.00 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - -