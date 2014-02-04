FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets
February 4, 2014 / 7:35 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Add Australian stock market trend, update numbers throughout)
-----------------------(06:31 / 1931 GMT)----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
S&P/ASX 200    5,097.07  -90.85  NZSX 50       4,802.62  -46.88
DJIA          15,438.37  +65.57  Nikkei        14,008.47 -610.66
NASDAQ         4,032.00  +35.04  FTSE           6,449.27  -16.39
S&P 500        1,754.03  +12.14  Hang Seng     22,035.42 -637.65
SPI 200 Fut    5,044.00   -6.00  TRJCRB Index     286.39   +2.78

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
AU 10 YR Bond     3.995  -0.065  US 10 YR Bond     2.622  +0.040
NZ 10 YR Bond     4.530  +0.000  US 30 YR Bond     3.591  +0.051

Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)                                   
AUD US$          0.8928  0.8875  NZD US$          0.8207  0.8123
EUR US$          1.3518  1.3528  Yen US$          101.55  101.02

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1250.25          Silver (Lon)     19.340        
Gold (NY)       1257.01          Light Crude       97.18        
---------------------------------------------------------------
 Overnight market action with latest New York figures.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks bounced back on Tuesday, underpinned
by sturdy corporate results, as the market fought to regain its
footing following its largest selloff in months a day earlier.
    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 92.35 points or
0.6 percent, to 15,465.15, the S&P 500 gained 14.75
points or 0.85 percent, to 1,756.64 and the Nasdaq Composite
 added 41.623 points or 1.04 percent, to 4,038.582.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top equity index fell for the 10th time
in 11 sessions on Tuesday, as a drop in the share price of chip
designer ARM kept the market near a two-month low.
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.3
percent, or 16.39 points, at 6,449.27 points - its lowest close
since ending at 6,439.96 points on Dec. 13.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average fell 4.2 percent to a
four-month low on Tuesday, as the yen's rise hurt sentiment
after weaker-than-expected American factory data created worries
about the U.S. economy.
    The benchmark Nikkei, extending its losing streak to
a fourth day, ended 610.66 points lower at 14,008.47, the lowest
closing since Oct. 8. It was the biggest one-day percentage
decline since June 2013.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open firmer on
Wednesday, following a rise on Wall Street buoyed by sturdy
corporate results.
    Australia's share price index futures eased 0.1
percent to 5,046.0, a 51.1-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index on Tuesday. The benchmark tumbled 1.8
percent in the last session in the biggest daily drop in six
months. 
    Echo Entertainment Group is due to release
corporate results later in the session.
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    NEW YORK - The Australian dollar surged nearly 2
percent on Tuesday after the country's central bank dropped its
easing bias toward interest rates and toned down its long-term
call for the currency to weaken.
    Against the U.S. dollar the Aussie was up 1.84 percent at
US$0.8908. The New Zealand dollar accelerated its rise against
the greenback in early New York trade, to gain 1.14 percent on
the day, holding at US$0.8172. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose from three-month lows
on Tuesday as stocks recovered, reducing the safe-haven demand
for Treasuries, and as investors grappled with whether
disappointing economic data will extend into Friday's highly
anticipated jobs report.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 12/32 in
price to yield 2.63 percent, up from 2.58 percent late Monday.
The yields have fallen from over 3 percent at the beginning of
the year.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold dropped on Tuesday after posting a
one-percent rally in the previous session, as steadier U.S.
equities and a stronger dollar prompted investors to unwind some
of their safety bets in bullion.
    Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,251.66 an ounce by
1721 GMT. U.S. April COMEX gold futures were down $8.20
to $1,251.70 an ounce, with trading volume on track to finish
sharply below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    LONDON - Copper steadied on Tuesday after hitting a fresh
two-month low, as investors weighed near-term supply tightness
against tepid U.S. and Chinese factory data and an emerging
markets selloff.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
closed at $7,041 a tonne, up from a close of $7,038 on Monday.
It earlier hit $7,016, its lowest since Dec. 4, and is down some
4 percent since Jan. 21.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil rose by more than $1 per barrel on
Tuesday, reversing the previous session's losses, as traders
expected data to show oil inventories were beginning to drain in
earnest from the benchmark's delivery point at Cushing,
Oklahoma, after the start-up of TransCanada's Keystone south
pipeline.
    U.S. crude oil futures were up 87 cents to $97.30 per
barrel by 1:08 p.m. EST (1808 GMT), bouncing after their largest
daily percentage loss in nearly a month on Monday as they
tumbled with U.S. equities. The contract traded at a session
high of $97.71 earlier in the day.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
