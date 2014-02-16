FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
February 16, 2014 / 6:32 PM / 4 years ago

New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(07:20 / 1820 GMT)----------------------
 
 Stock Markets                                                  
S&P/ASX 200    5,356.26  +48.15  NZSX 50       4,888.40  +14.87
DJIA          16,154.39 +126.80  Nikkei       14,313.03 -221.71
NASDAQ         4,244.03   +3.35  FTSE          6,663.62   +4.20
S&P 500        1,838.63   +8.80  Hang Seng    22,298.41 +132.88
SPI 200 Fut    5,352.00  +44.00  TRJCRB Index    293.24   +0.67

 Bonds                                                          
AU 10 YR Bond     4.154  +0.016  US 10 YR Bond    2.745  +0.000
NZ 10 YR Bond     4.620  +0.000  US 30 YR Bond    3.699  +0.000

 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)                                  
AUD US$          0.9028  0.8989  NZD US$         0.8364  0.8344
EUR US$          1.3690  1.3677  Yen US$         101.77  101.76

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1320.00          Silver (Lon)     21.090        
Gold (NY)       1318.31          Light Crude      100.30        
---------------------------------------------------------------
 Overnight market action with latest New York figures.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with major
indexes notching a second straight week of gains as investors
were once again willing to overlook some soft economic data
stemming from bad weather.
    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 126.80 points,
or 0.79 percent, to end at 16,154.39. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 8.80 points, or 0.48 percent, to finish at
1,838.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 3.35 points,
or 0.08 percent, to close at 4,244.03.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Basic materials shares helped Britain's top equity
index to a second straight weekly gain on Friday, offsetting a
fall in bottling firm Coca Cola Hellenic following its results.
    Overall, the FTSE 100 was up 4.20 points, up 0.1
percent, at 6,663.62 points by 1549 GMT.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped to a one-week
low in volatile trade on Friday, giving up earlier gains as
sentiment was soured by a stronger yen and as some investors
trimmed their exposure ahead of the weekend. 
    The Nikkei ended down 1.5 percent at 14,313.03, the
lowest closing level since Feb. 6 after rising as high as
14,678.71. It dropped 1.0 percent for the week, marking the
sixth straight weekly fall.     
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    NEW YORK - Euro zone growth numbers on Friday topped
forecasts and helped push the euro to a nearly three-week peak
against the dollar, which slid for a second straight day on
accumulating worries about U.S. economic growth. 
    The dollar index of six major currencies on Friday
slid to a low of 80.065, its 2014 bottom so far, and was last at
80.199, down 0.16 percent. 
    The dollar was down 0.28 percent against the yen at 101.87
yen and off 0.2 percent against the Swiss franc at
0.8918 francs to the dollar.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields edged higher on Friday
after steep losses the previous session, but their uptrend could
unravel as a recent run of weaker-than-expected economic data
has raised doubts about the stability of the U.S. recovery. 
   In late trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries 
were down 3/32 in price to yield 2.74 percent, up from 2.73
percent late on Thursday. Yields rose for a second straight
week.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold rose to a three-month high above
$1,300 an ounce on Friday, gaining 1 percent and notching its
biggest weekly gain in six months, as weak U.S. manufacturing
output pressured the dollar and lifted bullion's currency-hedge
appeal. 
    Spot gold was up 1.2 percent at $1,317.90 an ounce by
2:06 p.m. EST (1906 GMT), after rising to its highest since Nov.
7 at $1,320.90. It was up around 4 percent for the week, the
largest such gain since mid-August.
    U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up
$18.50 at $1,318.60 an ounce, up for an eighth straight session
in the longest winning streak since July 2011.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    LONDON - Copper rose on Friday, helped by a weak dollar and
limited short-term availability of the metal in the physical
market, but gains were limited by uncertainty about the demand
outlook following soft U.S. and Chinese economic data. 
   Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
closed up 0.6 percent to $7,150 a tonne, rebounding after a
decline on Thursday. The metal used in power and construction
was down about 3 percent for the year to date.
   For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent oil futures rose in late session trading on
Friday, boosted by demand for heating oil ahead of more winter
cold and snow in the U.S. Northeast as well as supply
disruptions in producers Libya and Angola.
    U.S. crude settled 5 cents lower at $100.30 a barrel,
though it ended higher on the week for the fifth week in a row. 
   Brent crude settled 56 cents higher at $109.08 a
barrel.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
