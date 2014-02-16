RPT-UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(06:39 / 1939 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,356.26 +48.15 NZSX 50 4,888.40 +14.87 DJIA 16,154.39 +126.80 Nikkei 14,313.03 -221.71 NASDAQ 4,244.03 +3.35 FTSE 6,663.62 +4.20 S&P 500 1,838.63 +8.80 Hang Seng 22,298.41 +132.88 SPI 200 Fut 5,151.00 -20.00 TRJCRB Index 293.24 +0.67 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 4.154 +0.016 US 10 YR Bond 2.745 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.620 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.699 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9048 0.8989 NZD US$ 0.8373 0.8344 EUR US$ 1.3704 1.3677 Yen US$ 101.69 101.76 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1320.00 Silver (Lon) 21.090 Gold (NY) 1318.31 Light Crude 100.30 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with major indexes notching a second straight week of gains as investors were once again willing to overlook some soft economic data stemming from bad weather. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 126.80 points, or 0.79 percent, to end at 16,154.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 8.80 points, or 0.48 percent, to finish at 1,838.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 3.35 points, or 0.08 percent, to close at 4,244.03. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Basic materials shares helped Britain's top equity index to a second straight weekly gain on Friday, offsetting a fall in bottling firm Coca Cola Hellenic following its results. Overall, the FTSE 100 was up 4.20 points, up 0.1 percent, at 6,663.62 points by 1549 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped to a one-week low in volatile trade on Friday, giving up earlier gains as sentiment was soured by a stronger yen and as some investors trimmed their exposure ahead of the weekend. The Nikkei ended down 1.5 percent at 14,313.03, the lowest closing level since Feb. 6 after rising as high as 14,678.71. It dropped 1.0 percent for the week, marking the sixth straight weekly fall. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian stocks are start the week on a firm note tracking gains on Wall Street as the market remained optimistic about growth outlook despite a run of disappointing data in the United States. Australian stock index futures rose 0.8 percent to 5,352.0, but that was still a 4.3-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The local benchmark climbed 0.9 percent to near six-week highs on Friday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank as well as Aurizon Holdings are due to release results later in the session. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - Euro zone growth numbers on Friday topped forecasts and helped push the euro to a nearly three-week peak against the dollar, which slid for a second straight day on accumulating worries about U.S. economic growth. The dollar index of six major currencies on Friday slid to a low of 80.065, its 2014 bottom so far, and was last at 80.199, down 0.16 percent. The dollar was down 0.28 percent against the yen at 101.87 yen and off 0.2 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.8918 francs to the dollar. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields edged higher on Friday after steep losses the previous session, but their uptrend could unravel as a recent run of weaker-than-expected economic data has raised doubts about the stability of the U.S. recovery. In late trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries were down 3/32 in price to yield 2.74 percent, up from 2.73 percent late on Thursday. Yields rose for a second straight week. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold rose to a three-month high above $1,300 an ounce on Friday, gaining 1 percent and notching its biggest weekly gain in six months, as weak U.S. manufacturing output pressured the dollar and lifted bullion's currency-hedge appeal. Spot gold was up 1.2 percent at $1,317.90 an ounce by 2:06 p.m. EST (1906 GMT), after rising to its highest since Nov. 7 at $1,320.90. It was up around 4 percent for the week, the largest such gain since mid-August. U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up $18.50 at $1,318.60 an ounce, up for an eighth straight session in the longest winning streak since July 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose on Friday, helped by a weak dollar and limited short-term availability of the metal in the physical market, but gains were limited by uncertainty about the demand outlook following soft U.S. and Chinese economic data. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed up 0.6 percent to $7,150 a tonne, rebounding after a decline on Thursday. The metal used in power and construction was down about 3 percent for the year to date. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent oil futures rose in late session trading on Friday, boosted by demand for heating oil ahead of more winter cold and snow in the U.S. Northeast as well as supply disruptions in producers Libya and Angola. U.S. crude settled 5 cents lower at $100.30 a barrel, though it ended higher on the week for the fifth week in a row. Brent crude settled 56 cents higher at $109.08 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - -