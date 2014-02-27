UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(06:36 / 1936 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,411.45 -25.55 NZSX 50 4,964.34 -8.86 DJIA 16,253.02 +54.61 Nikkei 14,923.11 -47.86 NASDAQ 4,314.60 +22.53 FTSE 6,810.27 +11.12 S&P 500 1,851.52 +6.36 Hang Seng 22,828.18 +390.74 SPI 200 Fut 5,416.00 +20.00 TRJCRB Index 301.59 -0.02 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 4.063 -0.005 US 10 YR Bond 2.651 -0.023 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.580 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.606 -0.029 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.8962 0.8930 NZD US$ 0.8376 0.8320 EUR US$ 1.3712 1.3686 Yen US$ 102.08 102.38 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1332.25 Silver (Lon) 21.380 Gold (NY) 1330.70 Light Crude 102.45 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen offered some relief to investors worried about the central bank's tapering of economic stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 74.33 points or 0.46 percent, to 16,272.74. The S&P 500 gained 8.64 points or 0.47 percent, to 1,853.80. The Nasdaq Composite added 29.969 points or 0.7 percent, to 4,322.033. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index edged up on Thursday, lifted by positive U.S. data and assurances from Fed chair Janet Yellen, despite a sharp sell-off in Royal Bank of Scotland and increasing tension over Ukraine. The FTSE 100 closed up 11.12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,810.27 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell for a second day on Thursday, moving further away from a four-week closing hit earlier this week as heightened tensions in Ukraine soured sentiment, dragging down index heavyweights like SoftBank. The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent lower at 14,923.11, moving away from 15,051.60 hit on Tuesday, which was the highest closing level since Jan. 29. The broader Topix index slipped 0.7 percent to 1,217.35. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set for a firm start on Friday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen offered some relief to investors worried about the central bank's tapering of economic stimulus. Australia's share price index futures added 0.4 percent to 5,415, a 3.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Thursday. The local benchmark had its largest one-day drop in three weeks in last session, largely due to Qantas Airways Ltd 's poor earnings. More results are expected on Friday, including Woolworths , Virgin Australia, James Hardie Industries and Warrnambool Cheese and Butter. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar edged lower on Thursday, erasing gains from a day earlier, as market participants looked toward remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on the economy and monetary policy in testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. The dollar index .DXY, which tracks the U.S. dollar against a basket of major currencies, was last down 0.03 percent at 80.40 in morning trading. That marked a drop from the previous day's gains, when it held near a two-week high. The dollar was down against the euro EUR=, which last traded up 0.18 percent at 1.3711. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday as tensions between Ukraine and Russia spurred safety buying, helping to stoke strong demand at a seven-year note auction. Benchmark 10-year notes were up 6/32 in price, sending yields down to 2.653 percent, the lowest since Feb. 7. Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were up 13/32, pushing yields down to 3.614 percent from Wednesday's close of 3.635 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD LONDON - Gold prices edged up on Thursday due to a steady dollar, but remained well below the previous day's four-month high as buyers of coins, bars and jewellery in Asian markets held off in expectation of a further price drop. Spot gold was up 0.1 percent to $1,331.39 an ounce at 1502 GMT, well off that session's high of $1,345.35 an ounce. U.S. gold futures for April delivery were up $4.00 an ounce at $1,332.10. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper slipped to its lowest in nearly three months on Thursday, weighed down by concerns over demand from top consumer China while growing political turmoil in Ukraine also sapped appetite for risky assets such as metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit its lowest level since Dec. 4 at $6,993.50 a tonne before recovering to close down $1 or 0.01 percent at $7,025. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent oil futures fell on Thursday, pressured by civil unrest in Ukraine that curbed overall risk appetite and fueled fears that it would slow growth in Europe and lessen oil demand. Brent crude was down 74 cents at $108.78 a barrel at 1:58 p.m. EST (1858 GMT). It settled almost unchanged overnight. U.S. oil fell 53 cents to $102.06 a barrel, after ending 76 cents higher the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - -