RPT-UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

(Repeats to more codes) -----------------------(06:25 / 2025 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,531.00 +13.24 NZSX 50 5,153.96 +11.04 DJIA 16,361.46 -140.19 Nikkei 14,429.26 24.27 NASDAQ 4,075.56 -72.78 FTSE 6,685.69 -17.31 S&P 500 1,863.40 -15.21 Hang Seng 22,562.80 -339.27 SPI 200 Fut 5,194.00 11.00 TRJCRB Index 310.69 -1.50 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 3.905 0.030 US 10 YR Bond 2.666 0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.514 -0.001 US 30 YR Bond 3.444 0.000 . Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9272 0.9271 NZD US$ 0.8572 0.8563 EUR US$ 1.3839 1.3831 Yen US$ 102.24 102.34 . Commodities Gold (Lon) 1301.25 Silver (Lon) 19.660 Gold (NY) 1302.78 Light Crude 100.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, pulled lower by a selloff in consumer discretionary stocks as bellwether names Amazon.com and Ford Motor fell in the wake of their quarterly earnings. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 140.19 points or 0.85 percent, to end at 16,361.46. The S&P 500 dropped 15.21 points or 0.81 percent, to 1,863.40. The Nasdaq Composite tumbled 72.777 points or 1.75 percent, to 4,075.561. For the week, the Dow fell 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq lost 0.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped on Friday from its seven-week closing high the day before, as growing tension in Ukraine offset encouraging updates from media group Pearson and betting agency William Hill. But the index ended 0.3 percent lower at 6,685.69 points, after its highest close since March 7 on Thursday, following an escalation in tensions in Ukraine and the prospect of more sanctions against Russia. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Tokyo's Nikkei edged up on Friday, helped by a slightly lower-than-expected inflation print for April which reinforced some hopes for further monetary easing by the Bank of Japan. The Nikkei share average closed up 0.2 percent at 14,429.26. The Nikkei lost 0.6 percent on the week, and it has shed 11.4 percent so far in 2014. The broader Topix index rose 0.4 percent to 1,169.99 . The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 0.4 percent to 10,644.23. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are seen pulling back from six-year highs on Monday, following a drop on Wall Street and weighed by the deepening crisis in Ukraine, while stronger iron ore buying may cap the losses. Local share price index futures were 0.4 percent lower at 5,507.0, an 24.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.2 percent last Thursday ahead of the long weekend. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - Investors moved to the safety of the yen and Swiss franc on Friday, unnerved by escalating tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine, and also took advantage of higher yielding Pacific currencies. The dollar fell to 102.13 yen, down 0.16 percent on the day and its worst levels in a week. The greenback slid 0.04 percent to 0.8808 Swiss francs, having fallen to a one-week low of 0.8798 franc earlier in the day. The Australian dollar bounced from a 2-1/2 week nadir, to trade at $0.9268, up 0.05 percent. The New Zealand dollar climbed 0.10 percent to $0.8574. The greenback fell 0.82 percent to 60.64 Indian rupees. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds fell to their lowest in more than nine months on Friday, sliding for a fourth straight session, as investors sought the safety of bonds after Russia unexpectedly raised rates hours after the S&P downgraded the country's credit rating. In late trading, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 6/32 in price to yield 2.66 percent, down from 2.68 percent late Thursday. Prices of 30-year Treasury bonds rose 13/32 to yield 3.44 percent, compared with 3.45 percent the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose to close at $1,300 an ounce on Friday, extending the previous day's sharp reversal from a 2-1/2 month low, as violence in Ukraine boosted bullion's safe-haven appeal, and weakness in equity markets also supported gold. Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,300.74 by 3:01 p.m. EDT (1901 GMT). U.S. COMEX gold futures for June delivery settled up $10.20 at $1,300.80 an ounce, with trading volume about 30 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Base metals prices were under pressure from the deepening crisis in Ukraine on Friday, but copper bucked the trend, edging up to a seven-week high on rising seasonal demand in top metals consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange see-sawed between positive and negative levels and ended up 0.18 percent at $6,765 a tonne. It dropped into negative territory intermittently through the European session after hitting a seven-week high of $6,780 in Asian activity. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil futures shrugged off a barrage of threats and demands between Western powers and Russia over the crisis in Ukraine, slipping ahead of the weekend on profit taking and healthy supplies in North America. At one point both Brent and U.S. crude were down over a dollar a barrel. In the end, Brent settled at $109.58 a barrel, 75 cents, or 0.68 percent lower, while U.S. crude settled $1.34, or 1.31 percent, lower at $100.60. U.S. crude oil futures were the first to fall over a dollar, widening the Brent-WTI spread CL-LCO1=R to near a key level of $9.35, but Brent prices soon followed lower, narrowing that spread. For a full report, double click on - - - -