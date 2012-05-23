India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------(8:20 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,077.1 -43.90 NZSX 50 3,519.2 -10.66 DJIA 12,502.81 -1.67 Nikkei 8,623.46 -105.8 NASDAQ 2,839.08 -8.13 FTSE 5,403.28 +98.80 S&P 500 1,316.63 +0.64 Hang Seng 18,754.61 -284.54 SPI 200 Fut 4,114.00 -21.00 CRB Index 286.50 -3.30 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.7671 -0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.864 -0.008 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2675 1.2679 Yen US$ 79.59 79.62 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1560.31 Silver (Lon) 27.86 Gold (NY) 1559.10 Light Crude 91.38 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed mostly flat on Tuesday after volatilility late in the session, with weakness in materials and energy shares offsetting strength in financials. The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 1.67 points, or 0.01 percent, to 12,502.81 at the close. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up just 0.64 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to 1,316.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 8.13 points, or 0.29 percent, to close at 2,839.08. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading share index jumped on Tuesday, driven by gains in mining stocks as the demand picture for metals was brightened by hopes of fresh moves by China to boost its economy. At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up 98.80 points, or 1.9 percent, at 5,403.28 points, adding strongly to Monday's 0.7 percent recovery, which followed a 5-day losing streak. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slid 1 percent in early trade on Wednesday, eating away at the gains of a two-day technical rebound as risk sentiment evaporated ahead of an EU leaders summit and a Bank of Japan policy meeting. The Nikkei slipped 1 percent to 8,637.24, nearly erasing the 1.4 percent gains of the past two days since the Nikkei hit a 4-month low on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro and commodity currencies nursed heavy losses in Asia on Wednesday, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar held close to a four-month peak against a basket of major currencies on the heightened fears of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone. The single currency stood at $1.2667, after it had slumped more than 1 percent to a low of $1.2658 overnight. The fall has brought the euro within easy reach of last week's trough of $1.2642 and its 2012 low of $1.2624 set in January. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK- Benchmark U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Tuesday for a third consecutive session as investors took profits from recent gains and pushed for lower prices ahead of government debt auctions later this week. Two-year note sale was met with near-average demand and Treasury debt prices traded steady at lower levels following the auction, with benchmark 10-year notes down 10/32 in price to yield 1.78 percent, up from 1.74 percent on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE, May 23 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday, extending sharp losses made in the previous session as hopes faded that an informal European Union meeting later in the day would yield steps to help with the region's debt crisis. Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,562.56 an ounce by 0019 GMT after losing 1.5 percent the previous day. U.S. gold lost 0.9 percent to $1,562.50, after a 1.3 percent fall in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/LONDON- Copper rose on Tuesday in London for a third straight session and was flat in New York, as reports that China will fast-track infrastructure investments encouraged investors to buy the industrial metal despite a firm dollar and uncertainty about Europe's ability to resolve its debt crisis. Tin surged 2.4 percent as Chinese buyers scooped up the metal whose price has slumped. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as signs of a deal between the U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program eased fears of oil supply disruptions, while the euro zone debt crisis continued to threaten economic growth. Brent July crude slipped 40 cents to settle at $108.41 a barrel, after reaching $109.36. Brent fell to an intraday low of $107.79 in post-settlement trading. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Complied by Manoj Dharra)