#Financials
May 23, 2012 / 3:10 AM / 5 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

-----------------(8:20 a.m India Time)-----------------------	
Stock Markets                                                   	
S&P/ASX 200    4,077.1   -43.90  NZSX 50        3,519.2   -10.66	
DJIA          12,502.81   -1.67  Nikkei         8,623.46  -105.8	
NASDAQ         2,839.08   -8.13  FTSE           5,403.28  +98.80	
S&P 500        1,316.63   +0.64  Hang Seng     18,754.61 -284.54	
SPI 200 Fut    4,114.00  -21.00  CRB Index        286.50   -3.30	
	
Bonds                                                           	
US 10 YR Bond     1.7671  -0.01 US 30 YR Bond     2.864  -0.008	
	
Currencies                      	
EUR US$          1.2675  1.2679  Yen US$           79.59   79.62	
	
 Commodities                                                    	
 Gold (Lon)      1560.31         Silver (Lon)       27.86	
 Gold (NY)       1559.10         Light Crude        91.38	
 ---------------------------------------------------------------	
 Updates with Tokyo figures.	
    EQUITIES	
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed mostly flat on Tuesday after
volatilility late in the session, with weakness in materials and
energy shares offsetting strength in financials.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 1.67 points,
or 0.01 percent, to 12,502.81 at the close. But the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up just 0.64 of a point, or 0.05
percent, to 1,316.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
declined 8.13 points, or 0.29 percent, to close at 2,839.08.  	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    LONDON - Britain's leading share index jumped on Tuesday,
driven by gains in mining stocks as the demand picture for
metals was brightened by hopes of fresh moves by China to boost
its economy.	
    At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up 98.80
points, or 1.9 percent, at 5,403.28 points, adding strongly to
Monday's 0.7 percent recovery, which followed a 5-day losing
streak.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slid 1 percent in early
trade on Wednesday, eating away at the gains of a two-day
technical rebound as risk sentiment evaporated ahead of an EU
leaders summit and a Bank of Japan policy meeting.   	
    The Nikkei slipped 1 percent to 8,637.24, nearly erasing the
1.4 percent gains of the past two days since the Nikkei hit a
4-month low on Friday.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - -	
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 	
    SYDNEY- The euro and commodity currencies nursed heavy
losses in Asia on Wednesday, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar
held close to a four-month peak against a basket of major
currencies on the heightened fears of a messy Greek exit from
the euro zone.   	
   The single currency stood at $1.2667, after it had 
slumped more than 1 percent to a low of $1.2658 overnight. The
fall has brought the euro within easy reach of last week's
trough of $1.2642 and its 2012 low of $1.2624 set in January.  	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    TREASURIES 	
    NEW YORK- Benchmark U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on
Tuesday for a third consecutive session as investors took
profits from recent gains and pushed for lower prices ahead of
government debt auctions later this week.	
    Two-year note sale was met with near-average demand and
Treasury debt prices traded steady at lower levels following the
auction, with benchmark 10-year notes down 10/32 in
price to yield 1.78 percent, up from 1.74 percent on Monday.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    COMMODITIES 	
    GOLD	
     SINGAPORE, May 23 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on
Wednesday, extending sharp losses made in the previous session
as hopes faded that an informal European Union meeting later in
the day would yield steps to help with the region's debt crisis.	
    Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,562.56 an
ounce by 0019 GMT after losing 1.5 percent the previous day.
U.S. gold lost 0.9 percent to $1,562.50, after a 1.3
percent fall in the previous session.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    BASE METALS	
     NEW YORK/LONDON- Copper rose on Tuesday in London for a 	
third straight session and was flat in New York, as reports that
China will fast-track infrastructure investments encouraged
investors to buy the industrial metal despite a firm dollar and
uncertainty about Europe's ability to resolve its debt crisis.  	
    Tin surged 2.4 percent as Chinese buyers scooped up the
metal whose price has slumped.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    OIL	
    NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as signs of a deal
between the U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran on Tehran's nuclear
program eased fears of oil supply disruptions, while the euro
zone debt crisis continued to threaten economic growth.	
    Brent July crude slipped 40 cents to settle at
$108.41 a barrel, after reaching $109.36. Brent fell to an
intraday low of $107.79 in post-settlement trading.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - -	
	
	
 (Complied by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
