India morning call-global markets
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
#Credit RSS
May 29, 2012 / 3:03 AM / 5 years ago

India morning call-global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Updates with Australian equities)	
------------------(8:20 a.m India Time)-----------------------	
Stock Markets                                                   	
S&P/ASX 200    4,050     -15.00  NZSX 50        3,465.74   +3.5 	
DJIA          12,454.83  -74.92  Nikkei         8,562.86 -30.29	
NASDAQ         0,000.00   +0.00  FTSE           5,356.34   +4.81	
S&P 500        1,317.82   -2.86  Hang Seng     18,818.32  +17.36	
SPI 200 Fut    4,050.00  -15.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00	
	
Bonds                                                           	
US 10 YR Bond     1.743  -0.003 US 30 YR Bond     2.845  -0.004	
	
Currencies                                	
EUR US$          1.2530 1.2533  Yen US$           79.45   79.50	
	
Commodities                                                     	
Gold (Lon)      1573.69          Silver (Lon)      28.44      	
Gold (NY)       1573.55          Light Crude       91.16        	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers	
	
    EQUITIES	
    NEW YORK - The U.S. stock market was closed on Monday for
the Memorial Day holiday.	
    U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four with a
down day on Friday as investors were reluctant to buy going into
a long weekend, with uncertainty still swirling around Europe.  	
    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 74.92 points,
or 0.60 percent, to 12,454.83 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index dipped 2.86 points, or 0.22 percent, to
1,317.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.85
points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,837.53.  	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    LONDON - Britain's main equity index ended little changed
after giving away most of its gains in late trade on Monday, in
a sign investors lacked the confidence to sustain a recent rally
.in the absence of greater visibility on the euro zone crisis.  	
   The FTSE 100 closed up 4.81 points, or 0.1 percent,
at 5,356.34 points, having stretched as high as 5,413.83 points
in morning trade.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell in early trading
on Tuesday as investor wariness about a deepening euro zone
crisis was fueled by reports that Spain's government could
bailout an ailing bank with sovereign debt.   	
    The Nikkei and the broader Topix index both 	
slipped 0.4 percent after European stocks fell overnight as the 	
risk premium on 10-year Spanish bonds rose to its highest in the	
history of the euro.   	
	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - -	
    HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on
Tuesday, with Europe's largest bank, HSBC Holdings Plc
, weaker after a surge in Spanish borrowing costs
became the latest worry for investors watching for spillover
effects in Asia.  	
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.35 percent
at 18,735.5. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.09 percent.	
	
    - - - - 	
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 	
     TOKYO - The euro wobbled near a two-year low against the
dollar on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of shoring up the
Spanish banking system pushed up Spanish debt yields, offsetting
a slight easing in worries about Greece.	
   The euro stood at $1.2525, off Monday's high of
$1.2625 and near last week's two-year low of $1.2495. The euro
gave up most of the gains made on Monday after Greek polls
showed more support for pro-bailout parties ahead of the
country's election on June 17.	
 	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    TREASURIES 	
     NEW YORK- U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Friday as
concerns over a possible Greek exit from the euro zone fueled a
bid for the  safe-haven debt, with investors preparing for what
is likely to be volatile trading over the coming month.	
     Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Friday 	
traded 11/32 higher in price to yield 1.75 percent, down from 	
1.78 percent late Thursday but up slightly from 1.72 percent a 	
week ago.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    COMMODITIES 	
    GOLD	
    SINGAPORE- Gold inched down on Tuesday, after attempts to
breach the resistance at $1,580 an ounce stalled as Spain's
deepening crisis rekindled worries about euro zone finances,
sending the single currency to near its two-year low against the
dollar.	
     Spot gold had edged down 0.1 percent to $1,571.04 	
an ounce by 0037 GMT, retreating from a one-week high of 	
$1,583.50 hit the previous session. U.S. gold gained 0.1
percent to $1,570.90.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    BASE METALS	
    SHANGHAI- Copper slipped on Tuesday as Spain's debt risk
premium hit a euro-era high, reviving fears that the euro zone's
debt crisis may worsen and shear off the region's demand for
metals.  	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 	
edged down $10 to $7,679 a tonne by 0135 GMT, snapping a 	
three-session winning streak during which it had risen 2 percent	
by Monday's close.  	
    The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai 	
Futures Exchange ticked down 0.7 percent to 55,830 yuan	
($8,800) a tonne, after rising 1.5 percent on Monday.  	
	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    OIL	
     SINGAPORE- Brent crude steadied around $107 per barrel on
Tuesday as investors weighed potential Middle East supply
disruptions against a deepening debt crisis in the euro zone
that is clouding the outlook for global fuel demand.	
     Brent crude for July delivery eased 8 cents to
$107.03 per barrel by 0153 GMT, after hitting a high of $108.04
in the previous session.  	
   U.S. crude oil futures gained 33 cents to $91.19.  	
	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - -	
	
 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.