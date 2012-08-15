FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets
#Basic Materials
August 15, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Add Australian stock trend)
-----------------------(08:36 / 2036 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
S&P/ASX 200    4,281.22  -10.96  NZSX 50        3,631.19  +22.31
DJIA          13,164.78   -7.36  Nikkei         8,925.04   -4.84
NASDAQ         3,030.93  +13.95  FTSE           5,833.04  -31.74
S&P 500        1,405.53   +1.60  Hang Seng     20,052.29 -239.39
SPI 200 Fut    4,246.00   +0.00  CRB Index        301.71   +1.39

Bonds                                                           
AU 10 YR Bond     3.365  +0.108  US 10 YR Bond     1.814  +0.081
NZ 10 YR Bond     3.730  +0.040  US 30 YR Bond     2.920  +0.089

Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)                                   
AUD US$          1.0499  1.0468  NZD US$          0.8067  0.8043
EUR US$          1.2286  1.2332  Yen US$           78.86   78.88

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1601.75          Silver (Lon)     27.640        
Gold (NY)       1598.04          Light Crude       94.30        
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Overnight market action with latest New York figures. Add
Australia stock trend.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in another
low-volume session on Wednesday, continuing a rally that seems
to be taking place in slow motion.
    The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 8.13 points,
or 0.06 percent, to 13,164.01. The S&P 500 Index gained
1.50 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,405.43. The Nasdaq Composite
 added 13.95 points, or 0.46 percent, to 3,030.93.
    The benchmark S&P 500 closed up for a seventh session in
nine and is less than a point away from a four-month high.
    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Wednesday in
sluggish volumes as weakness in index heavyweights such as
miners, tobaccos and Vodafone outstripped gains in financials.
    London's benchmark index closed down 31.74 points or
0.5 percent at 5,833.04, erasing the previous session's gains
and fluctuating in a tight range between 5,800 and 5,900 in
volumes just 66 percent of their 90-day average. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower on
Wednesday as bank and steel shares slid, offsetting gains in
exporters from a weaker yen following encouraging economic data
from the United States and Germany.
    The Nikkei pared losses at the last minute to end 
down just 0.1 percent at 8,925.04 after facing resistance at its
200-day moving average of 8,959.67.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    SYDNEY - Australian shares are expected to open higher on
Thursday, tracking a modest rise on Wall Street.
   Share price index futures added 3 points to 4,246, a
35.2 points discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index 
close of 4,281.2 on Wednesday.
    Reporting season continues with AMP, Wesfarmers
, ASX and Brambles to release results
on Thursday.
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    NEW YORK - The dollar hit a one-month high against the yen
and strengthened versus the euro on Wednesday after upbeat U.S.
economic data boosted Treasury yields and cut expectations of
more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve.
    The euro EUR= fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to $1.2285
and lost 0.1 percent to 96.91 yen EURJPY=.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday as
investors weighed whether the Federal Reserve is likely to
launch new stimulus in September and as concerns over Europe
ebbed with a lack of new, negative headlines.
    Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR rose to two-and-a-half
month highs o n W ednesday at 1.78 percent, up from a record low
of 1.38 percent on July 25.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    NEW YORK - Gold rebounded on Wednesday from two straight
losing sessions, as muted U.S. consumer inflation raised hopes
for monetary stimulus and a prominent hedge fund manager's
increased appetite for bullion brightened market sentiment.
    Spot gold XAU= rose 0.4 percent to $1,604.35 an ounce by
3:38 p.m. EDT (1938 GMT).
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    LONDON - Copper slipped slightly on Wednesday as concerns
mounted about the impact of China's slowing growth on industrial
demand and the dollar strengthened on waning hopes that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will take further action to boost the world's
largest economy.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) closed at $7,385.50 a tonne, 0.4 percent down from a close
of $7,416 a tonne on Tuesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures closed above $116 a
barrel at the highest level in more than three months on
Wednesday, as a sharp drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles and
expectations for lower North Sea oil output painted a tighter
supply picture on both sides of the Atlantic.
    In London, September Brent crude posted a session
high at $116.72 a barrel and closed at $116.25, up $2.22 or
nearly 2 percent. It was the highest settlement for front-month
Brent since May 2.
    U.S. September crude oil settled at $94.33 a barrel,
gaining 90 cents, the highest settlement for front-month U.S.
crude since May 14, after hitting a session high of $94.90.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
